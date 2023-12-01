Sam Bahadur Twitter (X) review: Vicky Kaushal impresses fans with his stellar act

Vicky Kaushal is considered to be one of the most bankable names in the industry. He has been a part of many successfully hit films and his just-released movie titled Sam Bahadur is also expected to get a similar response from the fans. A biopic of one of the greatest Indian Army personnel, Sam Bahadur is attracting many positive Twitter (X) reviews so far.

The film talks about the magnificent life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will see Vicky Kaushal essay the titular role in a story which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Do you think the film is worth a watch? The Twitter (X) reviews of the film suggest so.

Sam Bahadur Twitter (X) review: What is the audience saying?

A film based on a true story always clicks with the fans, and when you have stars like Vicky on the screen, then magic is bound to happen. Here is what the audience thought of the film:

Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To… — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) November 30, 2023

Saw #SamBahadur yesterday at a special screening. Vicky Kaushal is outstanding. There are scenes where you feel that the Filed Marshal is standing in front of you…the swagger, the aura…everything is top notch. Meghna Gulzar does an exceptional job of directing this special… pic.twitter.com/llDEkncz53 — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 29, 2023

What amazing response to #SamBahadur screening last night. We can clearly hear people shouting #NationalAward for #VickyKaushal.#SamBahadurReview is extremely positive and it is surely going to stand tall amidst #Animal wave.#SamIsHere in cinemas from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RRgQtXHH81 — Gaurang S Dave (@g0high0rg0h0me) November 30, 2023

With stunning attention to detail, outstanding storytelling, the brilliantly shot canvas of #SamBahadur’s peerless life is a must watch kadak Fauji film!! @vickykaushal09, “sweetie” you blaze in your flawless, awe inspiringly nuanced, nailed to perfection Sam. Shine on you… pic.twitter.com/mJQ1IHLQgW — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 1, 2023

Special thanks @pallavict as always for inviting in this special inspiring movie my personal opinion review to everyone please do watch with whole family ❤️ Well this shouldn’t be a declared as a #Movie this should be called as a biography of the Late Sir #SamBahadur sir who… pic.twitter.com/4lLfktQ7oH — सनातनी Rohit Rajesh Upadhyay (@rohit_4464) November 30, 2023

What is the film about?

The film will chronicle Sam Makeshwa’s involvement in the Indo-Pakistan War. The story will narrate the tale of how the Field Marshal led the Indian Army to win the war, leading to Bangladesh’s liberation.

Who else is in Sam Bahadur

Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Sam’s wife Silloo Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh essays the role of Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi portrays the role of Jawaharlal Nehru, Edward Sonnenblick is seen as Lord Mountbatten, Govind Namdev is seen as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub essays the role of Yahya Khan. Naiyo Ishida, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, Bobby Arora, Rajiv Kachroo, Ed Robinson, Jeffrey Goldberg and Monuj Borkotoky are also a part of the film.

Should you be booking your tickets?

The Twitter review of Sam Bahadur suggests that watching this film on the big screen is going to be a great experience. The cast has done a great job and Meghna has once again managed to tell an amazing story through this biopic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who gave the name Sam Bahadur?

During a visit to the battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles, a sepoy called him Sam Bahadur. This is how the Indian marshal got his nickname.

– Why was Sam Manekshaw famous?

He is regarded as the architect of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

– Why Sam Manekshaw was called Sam Bahadur?

He was given the nickname ‘Bahadur’ by soldiers of the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

– What happened to Sam Manekshaw during World War?

During World War II, he suffered serious bullet injuries in his stomach.

