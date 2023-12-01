facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > Sam Bahadur Twitter (X) review: Vicky Kaushal impresses fans with his stellar act
<i>Sam Bahadur</i> Twitter (X) review: Vicky Kaushal impresses fans with his stellar act
Entertainment
01 Dec 2023 12:00 PM

Sam Bahadur Twitter (X) review: Vicky Kaushal impresses fans with his stellar act

Ananya Swaroop

Vicky Kaushal is considered to be one of the most bankable names in the industry. He has been a part of many successfully hit films and his just-released movie titled Sam Bahadur is also expected to get a similar response from the fans. A biopic of one of the greatest Indian Army personnel, Sam Bahadur is attracting many positive Twitter (X) reviews so far.

The film talks about the magnificent life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will see Vicky Kaushal essay the titular role in a story which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Do you think the film is worth a watch? The Twitter (X) reviews of the film suggest so.

Sam Bahadur Twitter (X) review: What is the audience saying?

A film based on a true story always clicks with the fans, and when you have stars like Vicky on the screen, then magic is bound to happen. Here is what the audience thought of the film:

What is the film about?

The film will chronicle Sam Makeshwa’s involvement in the Indo-Pakistan War. The story will narrate the tale of how the Field Marshal led the Indian Army to win the war, leading to Bangladesh’s liberation.

Who else is in Sam Bahadur

Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Sam’s wife Silloo Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh essays the role of Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi portrays the role of Jawaharlal Nehru, Edward Sonnenblick is seen as Lord Mountbatten, Govind Namdev is seen as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub essays the role of Yahya Khan. Naiyo Ishida, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, Bobby Arora, Rajiv Kachroo, Ed Robinson, Jeffrey Goldberg and Monuj Borkotoky are also a part of the film.

Should you be booking your tickets?

The Twitter review of Sam Bahadur suggests that watching this film on the big screen is going to be a great experience. The cast has done a great job and Meghna has once again managed to tell an amazing story through this biopic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who gave the name Sam Bahadur?
During a visit to the battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles, a sepoy called him Sam Bahadur. This is how the Indian marshal got his nickname.

– Why was Sam Manekshaw famous?
He is regarded as the architect of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

– Why Sam Manekshaw was called Sam Bahadur?
He was given the nickname ‘Bahadur’ by soldiers of the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

– What happened to Sam Manekshaw during World War?
During World War II, he suffered serious bullet injuries in his stomach.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Vicky Kaushal Fatima Sana Shaikh Sanya Malhotra Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal movies
<i>Sam Bahadur</i> Twitter (X) review: Vicky Kaushal impresses fans with his stellar act

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.