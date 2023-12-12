A ‘Saw XI’ movie is in the works: Release date and more details about the sequel revealed

Horror movies are officially back with a bang! Saw X, the latest release from the iconic film franchise, generated positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Exciting, isn’t it?

According to its X/Twitter reviews, Saw X has managed to capture the essence of the initial Saw movies, reviving the franchise’s thrilling elements and intriguing suspense, something fans usually expect from horror films. Additionally, due to the success of Saw X, it was only a matter of time before fans started wondering about a Saw XI or Saw 11 movie. So, if you happen to be someone wondering if Saw 11, aka Saw XI, is in the works and when you can expect it to hit theatres, here is what we know (so far) about the likely sequel.

Is Saw XI happening?

Director Kevin Greutert explained that Saw X was a standalone film with no plans for a sequel. Nevertheless, as the film proved to be financially successful with a box-office collection of USD 107.7 million (INR 10.77 crore approx.) worldwide, the chances of more titles in the series, including Saw XI, were always high. However, there was ambiguity before.

In an interview with CBR, Greutert explained, “There’s no obvious new direction to go after this film. But I think there probably will be more Saw movies, particularly if this one is successful. I truly believe that this is the most standalone Saw film since the first one.”

Meanwhile, in the post-credits scene of Saw X, it was unveiled that John Kramer has been collaborating with Detective Hoffman, a beloved character among fans, throughout the film. When questioned about whether this serves as a foundation for a new Saw movie centred around Hoffman’s character, the producers of the film confirmed the same with a resounding “yes.”

Finally, on 11 December 2023, Saw XI was confirmed through an Instagram post showcasing Roman numerals on a spooky Saw background that also revealed a release date. The post was accompanied by a brief caption: “The adventure continues.”

This development isn’t surprising as, besides Saw X’s cliffhanger, the film’s positive response from critics and horror flick fans also hinted at Saw XI being greenlit.

What will be the plot of Saw XI?

Saw X took place between the events of the first two Saw films – Saw and Saw II. In the film, we saw (pun not intended) John Kramer’s backstory and how he became the infamous Jigsaw. The plot follows a sick and desperate Kramer travelling to Mexico for a high-stakes, experimental medical treatment which he believes could offer a miraculous cure for his cancer. Soon, however, he realised that the entire procedure was a scam, a scheme targeting the most vulnerable people in society. This experience becomes the foundation of Kramer’s transformation into Jigsaw.

While we have no clarity about the plot of Saw 11, we can expect Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, to return. Also, based on Saw X’s cliffhanger, we can expect Detective Hoffman to return. Perhaps we’ll see some other characters returning as well. Maybe it’ll be set in a different timeline? Well, all we know is that, for the moment, we’ll have to be a bit patient for more updates.

When will Saw XI release?

Saw XI is set to hit theatres on 27 September 2024.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Saw X below:

