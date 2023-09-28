facebook
Saw X Twitter review: Critics hail it as franchise best
Entertainment
28 Sep 2023 10:00 AM

Saw X Twitter review: Critics hail it as franchise best

Manas Sen Gupta

Saw X, the tenth instalment in the long-running Saw franchise, hit the screens in India, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan and some other countries on 28 September 2023. Based on initial Twitter reviews, it can be concluded that Saw X is the best in the franchise.

One of the most acclaimed series of horror movies, Saw has had a cult following since the first film was released in 2004.

The latest instalment has been directed and edited by Kevin Greutert, who previously helmed Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010). Greutert also served as the editor of the first five Saw movies and the eighth instalment, Jigsaw (2017).

Unlike most films, the release date of Saw X is staggered. It is set to debut in theatres in the UK and the US on 29 September, followed by other countries over the next few months through December.

All about Saw X: Plot, cast, and Twitter reviews

What is the plot of Saw X?

Saw X twitter reviews
Image: Courtesy of SAW/@Saw/Twitter

Saw X is set between the events of the first and second films of the franchise. This means it will take audiences back by around 18-20 years in the story.

Distributor Lionsgate said in an official synopsis that it is the “most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise.”

According to it, serial killer John Kramer aka Jigsaw travels to Mexico to find an urgent cure for his illness. There, he discovers a significant scam, which left many people, especially the most vulnerable, ruined.

Jigsaw decides to teach the con artists a lesson in his trademark way with brutal traps which are nearly impossible to escape.

Who is part of the cast of Saw X?

Saw X
Image: Courtesy of SAW/@Saw/Twitter

Tobin Bell returns to play Jigsaw. He is a psychopath, who uses a ventriloquist’s dummy named Billy the Puppet to communicate with his victims.

Billy the Puppet has red swirls on his cheeks and hollow, beady eyes. Jigsaw died in Saw III but appeared in flashbacks in all successive films with Bell playing them in all but one. Since Saw X is set before his death, the events that follow do not affect it.

Also returning is Shawnee Smith, who plays Jigsaw’s victim-turned-protégé Amanda Young. Smith essayed Young in the first film, where her character was one of Jigsaw’s targets. She later becomes his loyal follower and assists him in setting traps to kill others. The character, too, died in Saw III.

New faces joining the franchise with the 10th instalment include Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

Twitter reviews of Saw X

Critics, who have so far presented their reviews on Twitter, unanimously agree that Saw X has edge-of-the-seat scares backed by outstanding performances by its cast. Many say that it is the best film of the franchise and presents an emotional depth, without compromising on its core strength.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of SAW/@Saw/Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the movie Saw X about?

Saw X is set between the events of Saw (2004) and Saw II (2005). It is about a serial killer trapping con artists in a deadly game.

How long is the runtime of Saw X?

Saw X is 1 hour and 58 minutes long.

Twitter review horror films Saw X
Saw X Twitter review: Critics hail it as franchise best

Manas Sen Gupta

Manas Sen Gupta

Manas Sen Gupta writes at the intersection of tech, entertainment and history. His works have appeared in publications such as The Statesman, Myanmar Matters, Hindustan Times and News18/ETV. In his spare time, Manas loves studying interactive charts and topographic maps. When not doing either, he prefers reading detective fiction. Spring is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
Thank you for your subscription.