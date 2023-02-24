‘Selfiee’ review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer opens to mixed reactions on Twitter

Akshay Kumar’s latest outing is the story of the superstar vs the common man with a new touch. Director Raj Mehta’s film Selfiee released on February 24 and the initial reactions are out. Having opened to mixed reactions, here’s taking a look at what netizens have to say about Selfiee review.

Selfiee is an action and comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles. It also has a electrifying cameo performance by Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur. The Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, Selfiee is a family entertainer, making it the perfect weekend watch. As cine-goers around the country have already grabbed the popcorn for the first day first show, here’s what the initial Selfiee’s review looks like.

What is Selfiee about?

The trailer opens with Bollywood’s archaic, but never out of style template for the entry of a superstar. Yes, Akshay Kumar plays superstar Vijay in the film, with millions of fans who worship and adulate him. Why? He is the star who jumps out of a chopper, stops a moving chopper with one hand, does stunts that never ceases to impress the common man and flaunts his larger-than-life personality. In short, he is the quintessential Hindi cinema hero.

On the other hand, there’s the return of Emraan Hashmi on screen after a long hiatus, in a role you never thought you’d see him in if you grew up in the early 2000s. He plays Om Prakash, a policeman, whose dream in life is to be able to take a selfie with his favourite Bollywood hero.



Fate does bring them together, yes, but not in a way this common man would have imagined. Things take an ugly U-turn as the Bollywood hero who loves action tries to get his driving license. The film then takes the superhero vs super fan turn and that’s where things get interesting.

Oh, and in case you haven’t watched the trailer yet, be prepared for a major 90s nostalgia. *Weeps in reminiscence*.

Selfiee review: Did Twitter like the film?

While the box-office collections are yet to decide the fate of the film, looks like the internet already has. Here’s what the Selfiee review space on Twitter looks like.

Are you going to watch Selfiee in the theatres soon?

All Images: Courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram