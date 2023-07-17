20 thrilling serial killer movies that you can browse on Amazon Prime Video

A research was conducted during the pandemic and it suggested that people who liked binging serial killer movies, horror films and other post-apocalyptic movies were bearing the real-life fear brought by the killer virus better than others. Not that fans of this genre need a reason to watch serial killer movies, but the research proved that sometimes feeling a little scared is a good thing. A quick search on Google, and you will find that Amazon Prime Video has a great list of serial killer movies to watch.
What makes this genre so popular is the fact that these movies tap into the natural fascination of knowing about the darker side of human nature. These movies provide a glimpse into the psyche of the killer, allowing us to understand what motivates them to commit heinous acts. And the good news is that Amazon Prime Video has a plethora of movies to choose from in this genre including several popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies.
One of the reasons why these movies are so gripping is because they often focus on the cat-and-mouse game between the killer and the investigators, which creates a sense of tension and suspense that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The thrill of trying to figure out who the killer is and how they will be caught is a major draw for audiences. These movies also often delve into the psychological aspects of the killer, exploring the factors that contributed to their descent into madness.
Another reason why serial killer movies are so popular is that they often feature complex characters who are not easily categorised as purely good or evil. The killer may have some redeeming qualities or may be sympathetic in some way, which adds to the complexity of the story and makes it more interesting to watch. If this is a genre that intrigues you, here’s a list of movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Serial killer movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Jump To / Table of Contents
- No Man of God
- Midnight
- Mardaani 2
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Imaikkaa Nodigal
- Raman Raghav 2.0
- Talvar
- Main Aur Charles
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- I Saw The Devil
- Orphan
- Zodiac
- Kaun?
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Se7en
- Copycat
- The Bone Collector
- The Stoneman Murders
- Untraceable
- Hell Fest
1 /20
Directed by: Amber Sealey
Cast: Luke Kirby, Elijah Wood, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick
Release date: 27 August 2021
Synopsis: Another Ted Bundy film that will give you the chills. When he is sentenced to death by electrocution, serial killer Ted Bundy develops a strange and complicated relationship with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier while filling on the details of his heinous crimes.
More about the film: The film is based on real-life transcripts selected from conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier that happened between 1984 and 1989.
Image Credit: IMDb
2 /20
Directed by: Kwon Oh-seung
Cast: Wi Ha-joon, Jin Ki-joo, Kim Hye-yoon, Park Hoon
Release date: 30 June 2021
Synopsis: This is a spine-chilling tale of a young deaf woman and her mother who battle with a serial killer after they accidentally interrupt one of his kills. They play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse across the city as the women try to stay one step ahead of the serial killer.
More about the film: The film was slated to release in 2020 but its release was postponed due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic
Image Credit: IMDb
3 /20
Directed by: Gopi Puthran
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa
Release date: 13 December, 2019
Synopsis: This movie follows the story of a female cop who is on a mission to rescue a teenage girl who has been kidnapped by a serial killer. The film highlights the issue of child trafficking and the vulnerability of young girls in India.
More about the film: The film performed successfully at the box office and earned a worldwide gross of US $8.4 million (INR 67.12 crores approx).
Image Credit: IMDb
Directed by: Joe Berlinger
Cast: Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, Jim Parsons
Release date: 26 January 2019
Synopsis: This is based on the tales of the infamous serial killer of all times, Ted Bundy. When a string of murders occur and her lover, Ted Bundy, is the main suspect, Liz Kendall refuses to believe it until the evidence starts to mount up.
More about the film: Even though the film was criticised for the way the story was told, the details of it are pretty accurate.
Image Credit: IMDb
5 /20
Directed by: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
Cast: Atharvaa, Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Sethupathi,
Release date: 29 August 2018
Synopsis: Anjali Vikramadithyan is a CBI officer, who sets out to track down a serial killer, even though the police claim to have killed years ago. However, the investigation takes a brutal turn when he targets her family.
More about the film: Watch out for the surprise role of Anurag Kashyap, who plays the role of the psycho serial killer.
Image Credit: IMDb
6 /20
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala
Release date: 24 June 2016
Synopsis: This movie is based on the real-life story of a serial killer named Raman Raghav who terrorised Mumbai in the 1960s. The film follows the story of a cop who becomes obsessed with catching the killer, and the killer’s own descent into madness.
More about the film: Raman Raghav 2.0 premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2016 Sydney Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, the Fantasia International Film Festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Image Credit: IMDb
7 /20
Directed by: Meghna Gulzar
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi,
Release date: 2 October 2015
Synopsis: Based on the infamous Aarushi Talwar murder case, this movie follows the investigation into the double murder of a teenage girl and her family’s servant. The film delves into the flawed justice system and how it can lead to wrongful convictions.
More about the film: Talvar premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in the special-presentation section, and was screened at the 2015 BFI London Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.
Image Credit: IMDb
8 /20
Directed by: Prawaal Raman
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Alexx O’Nell
Release date: 30 October 2015
Synopsis: This movie is loosely based on the real-life story of Charles Sobhraj, a notorious serial killer who operated in South Asia in the 1970s. The film follows Sobhraj’s escape from prison and his attempts to evade the authorities.
More about the film: The film is inspired by true events. It is told from the perspective of the Indian cop, Amod Kanth, who handled the case of the Indian Origin French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who was known as the bikini killer.
Image Credit: IMDb
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Rooney Mara, Daniel Craig, Stellan Skarsgård, Robin Wright, Michael Nyqvist
Release date: 21 December 2011
Synopsis: A neo-noir psychological thriller, a journalist hires a computer hacker to solve the mystery of a woman who has been missing for forty years. The two discover much more. What happens next?
More about the film: The film is based on the novel of the same name by Swedish writer Stieg Larsson.
Image Credit: IMDb
10 /20
Directed by: Kim Jee-woon
Cast: Choi Min-sik, Lee Byung-hun, Oh San Ha, Cheon Ho-Jin, Jeon Gook-hwan
Release date: 12 August 2010
Synopsis: A gory tale of a serial killer, a taxi driver pulls aside to kill an innocent woman. When her head is found in a local river, her devastated fiancé, who is a trained secret agent, decides to avenge her death. A dangerous game of cat and mouse chase begins next.
More about the film: The film is loosely based on the murders events committed by the serial killer Yoo Young-Chul surnommé The Raincoat Killer from 2003 to 2004.
Image Credit: IMDb
11 /20
Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera Farmiga, Aryana Engineer, Peter Sarsgaard, Jimmy Bennett
Release date: 24 July 2009
Synopsis: After a couple lost their baby, they adopt a nine-year-old girl. All hell breaks loose when they make a troubling discovery about her mysterious past and uncover several traits of her disturbing personality. If you are watching this for the first time, you are in for a treat.
More about the film: The plot of Orphan is based on a true story on the real-life case of Barbora Skrlová.
Image Credit: IMDb
12 /20
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. with Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Elias Koteas, Donal Logue, John Carroll Lynch, Chloë Sevigny, Philip Baker Hall, Dermot Mulroney
Release date: 28 February 2007
Synopsis: Based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, this movie follows the investigation by police and a journalist as they try to track down the elusive serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s and 70s. The film is known for its attention to detail and realistic portrayal of the investigation.
More about the film: The film was nominated for several awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Action, Adventure or Thriller Film.
Image Credit: IMDb
13 /20
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh
Release date: 26 February 1999
Synopsis: A suspense thriller, this movie is about a young woman alone in her house on a stormy night when a stranger comes knocking. The film is renowned for its claustrophobic setting, eerie atmosphere, and plot twists.
More about the film: The film was shot in 15 days. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Yevaru?. The film was remade into Kannada as Shock (2010).
Image Credit: IMDb
14 /20
Directed by: Jonathan Demme
Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
Release date: 14 February 1991
Synopsis: A classic psychological thriller, this movie follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she seeks the help of imprisoned serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch another serial killer on the loose. The film is known for its iconic performances, intense atmosphere, and gruesome subject matter.
More about the film: The Silence of the Lambs was released on February 14, 1991, and grossed US $272.7 million worldwide on a US $19 million budget, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1991 worldwide.
Image Credit: IMDb
15 /20
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, John C. McGinley
Release date: 22 September 1995
Synopsis: This movie follows detectives Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and Mills (Brad Pitt) as they track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his murders. The film is known for its dark themes, twist ending, and iconic scene involving a box.
More about the film: Se7en received middling test audience results and was not expected to perform well due to its violent and mature content, but it went on to earn $327.3 million worldwide, becoming a surprise success and one of the highest-performing films of the year.
Image Credit: IMDb
16 /20
Directed by: Jon Amiel
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter, Dermot Mulroney
Release date: 27 October 1995
Synopsis: A psychological thriller, this movie follows Dr Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver), a psychologist and author who becomes the target of a copycat serial killer. She teams up with a detective (Holly Hunter) to catch the killer before he strikes again. The film is known for its intense atmosphere and Weaver’s performance as a traumatized victim-turned-survivor.
More about the film: The film grossed US $32 million in the United States and Canada and US $79 million worldwide.
Image Credit: IMDb
17 /20
Directed by: Phillip Noyce
Cast: Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie
Release date: 5 November 1999
Synopsis: A crime thriller, this movie follows Lincoln Rhyme (Denzel Washington), a quadriplegic former detective who teams up with a rookie cop (Angelina Jolie) to catch a serial killer who leaves clues based on obscure historical references. The film is known for its twist ending and the chemistry between the two leads.
More about the film: The film is based on the 1997 crime novel of the same name written by Jeffery Deaver, concerning the tetraplegic detective Lincoln Rhyme.
Image Credit: IMDb
18 /20
Directed by: Manish Gupta
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rukhsar, Arbaaz Khan, Vikram Gokhale
Release date: 13 February 2009
Synopsis: In the 1980s, Mumbai is terrorised by a serial killer who ruthlessly kills pavement dwellers in their sleep. The series of murders leads a suspended police officer to step in and conduct an investigation.
More about the film: This is based on a spine-chilling true story of an unidentified serial killer, who killed at least 13 pavement dwellers.
Image Credit: IMDb
19 /20
Directed by: Gregory Hoblit
Cast: Diane Lane, Colin Hanks, Billy Burke, Joseph Cross, Mary Beth Hurt
Release date: 25 January 2008
Synopsis: An elusive serial killer starts posting live videos of his brutal murders on the Internet. The more hits the videos get, the faster the victims die. Jennifer Marsh, an FBI agent, is assigned to track down the criminal.
More about the film: Even though the film had opened poorly at the box-office, it became famous pretty soon and grossed well worldwide.
Image Credit: IMDb
20 /20
Directed by: Gregory Plotkin
Cast: Bex Taylor-Klaus, Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Tony Todd, Roby Attal, Christian James
Release date: 28 September 2018
Synopsis: An amusement park which is meant to be scary, turns deadly when a serial killer makes it his hunting ground. He terrorises a group of friends who are the only people who know what is happening.
More about the film: This is a grisly slasher movie set in a horror-themed fun park, with a lot of blood and gore. So, watch it at your own risk!
Image Credit: IMDb
Hero & Feature Images: Courtesy IMDb
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can watch good serial killer movies on all the OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Answer: Amazon Prime Video has some of the best serial killer movies o all time.
Answer: Dctor Harold Shipman is the number one serial killer in the world with 218 probable murders.
Answer: Jack the Ripper, Jeffrey Dahmer, Harold Shipman, John Wayne Gacy, and Ted Bundy are some of the scariest serial killers.