20 thrilling serial killer movies that you can browse on Amazon Prime Video

A research was conducted during the pandemic and it suggested that people who liked binging serial killer movies, horror films and other post-apocalyptic movies were bearing the real-life fear brought by the killer virus better than others. Not that fans of this genre need a reason to watch serial killer movies, but the research proved that sometimes feeling a little scared is a good thing. A quick search on Google, and you will find that Amazon Prime Video has a great list of serial killer movies to watch.

What makes this genre so popular is the fact that these movies tap into the natural fascination of knowing about the darker side of human nature. These movies provide a glimpse into the psyche of the killer, allowing us to understand what motivates them to commit heinous acts. And the good news is that Amazon Prime Video has a plethora of movies to choose from in this genre including several popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies.

One of the reasons why these movies are so gripping is because they often focus on the cat-and-mouse game between the killer and the investigators, which creates a sense of tension and suspense that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The thrill of trying to figure out who the killer is and how they will be caught is a major draw for audiences. These movies also often delve into the psychological aspects of the killer, exploring the factors that contributed to their descent into madness.

Another reason why serial killer movies are so popular is that they often feature complex characters who are not easily categorised as purely good or evil. The killer may have some redeeming qualities or may be sympathetic in some way, which adds to the complexity of the story and makes it more interesting to watch. If this is a genre that intrigues you, here’s a list of movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Serial killer movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video