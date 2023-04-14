‘Shaakuntalam’ Twitter review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s film declared as a ‘visual treat’

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam was announced, fans were waiting with bated breath to witness the magic on the big screen. Known to always experiment with her roles, Samantha has once again picked up a challenging role for herself in Shaakuntalam. The film has finally arrived in theatres and looking at the first few Twitter reviews of the film, it is safe to say that Shaakuntalam has managed to impress the fans so far.

The film stars Samantha as Shakuntala, Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the King of the Puru dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. The Telugu-language mythological drama film is written and directed by Gunasekha. The team has managed to get good reviews for their efforts on Twitter.

What is Shaakuntalam about?

The film is based on Abhijnanasakuntalam (a play written by Kalidas). It is considered a masterpiece in the world of literature. The love story revolves around the beautiful Shakuntala and the mighty king Dushyanta, who possesses almost all the qualities of a courageous and kind-hearted hero. The film is set in North India, in the backdrop of Hastinapur, parts of Kashmir, and the banks of the Himalayan rivers.

Shaakuntalam review: Here’s what Twitter is saying

Just finished watching #Shaakuntalam starring the talented #SamanthaRuthPrabhu , #DevMohan and it was a visual treat! Can’t wait to share my review tomorrow at 10am. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/s6V4BcnfdK — Shiv Dwivedi (@theshivdwivedii) April 13, 2023

1/2 Just watched #Shaakuntalam FDFS in Australia.

Review – Engrossing Family Entertainer

✔3 cheers to director @Gunasekhar1 garu , producer @neelima_guna for mounting up this epic project .

✔@Samanthaprabhu2 is outstanding in titular role

❤SUPERHIT Loading pic.twitter.com/kBYuN6Kc03 — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) April 14, 2023

It’s epic I loved it

Kadi Das kavya inspired me alot

Samantha excellent

Dev mohan and VFX good Poor action Bharat character good Loved it @Samanthaprabhu2

Overall A must watch movie #Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/nTJXq0Qp14 — Rajashree (@Rajashr59267257) April 14, 2023

Samantha entry I will post the video later because of copyright I am not posting but it was Koncham slow ga undi but 2nd half chala best undi Family audience with @Samanthaprabhu2 name #Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/FDakH4wzHq — my heart beat for you (@Kalia83364124) April 14, 2023

#Shaakuntalam is another Eldorado of Telugu cinema@Gunasekhar1 anna direction was fantastic.#Samantha acting was next level⭐. @Samanthaprabhu2 on-screen presence was litపిచ్చెక్కించేసావు కదా Sam

Doubt ae ledhu biggest blockbuster of 2023 summer

Rating:4/5 pic.twitter.com/Iqyf69qyE1 — MASS CARD HERE… (@ERESHAM1) April 14, 2023

#Shaakuntalam: A beautiful poetic saga which has its own positives and negatives But #Samantha as Shaakuntala surprises ❤️‍❤️‍and #DevMohan excels as Dushyant A lot more effort needed on VFX and taking wise. Finally, #AlluArha walks away with all the accolades as King Bharata https://t.co/IGZjbkdk8W — (@BheeshmaTalks) April 13, 2023

