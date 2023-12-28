Lights, camera, and sheer brilliance: Most awaited South Indian movies of 2024

In the heartland of cultural diversity and artistic brilliance, South Indian movies stand tall as a beacon of storytelling mastery. With brilliant narratives, vibrant visuals, and chartbuster music, the South film industry promises an enthralling array of cinematic experiences for 2024. From the majestic landscapes of Kerala to the bustling cityscapes of Chennai, we are all set to witness a visual spectacle and a celebration of storytelling like never before with the biggest South Indian movies releasing in 2024.

From the grandeur of Pushpa 2 to the anticipation of Kalki 2898 AD, each film holds the promise of delivering a unique and memorable cinematic experience. As fans eagerly await the release of these blockbuster movies, 2024 is set to be a landmark year in the history of South Indian cinema. In this article, we will delve into some of the most anticipated South Indian movies that are expected to break all box-office records.

Major South Indian movies in 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The first film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2021, which made fans eagerly wait for the sequel. Director Sukumar had already announced that the film will be released in two parts, making it a foolproof recipe for success. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasi, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, this South Indian movie is all set to release on 15 August 2024.

Thangalaan

This upcoming Tamil movie is a historical action drama directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Starring Vikram, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, this is one of the most highly talked about South Indian movies of 2024. Slated for a 26 January 2024 release, the film was initially titled Chiyaan 61, as it was Vikram’s 61st film as a lead actor. But later it was changed to Thangalaan. The film is set during the British rule in India, where a tribal leader, Thangalaan, flights against the mighty British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining.

Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film kept everyone on their toes ever since it was officially announced in May 2021. The movie was initially tentatively titled SSMB28. Starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam, this South Indian movie is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and set to release on 12 January 2024. The film was set to be an action thriller originally, but Trivikram modified the script, turning the film into a family entertainer.

Devara – I

An action thriller with a stellar cast, this upcoming South India movie of 2024 stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Earlier director Koratala Siva announced that the film will release in two parts, with the first part slated for release on 5 April 2024. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, making it one of the biggest pan-India projects to look forward to. Earlier Hindustan Times had reported director Koratala Siva saying “We all, including the editor, feel that even a single scene and a single dialogue cannot be removed by saying that the length should not increase. We thought we should take the right time to establish such a huge story, strong characters and emotions. It seems correct to tell Devara movie in two parts.”

Indian 2

This upcoming South Indian movie of 2024 is a vigilante action film that is directed by S. Shankar. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, it stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter who has turned vigilante and now fights against corruption. The ensemble cast includes S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, among others. In the film, Senapathy learns about injustice and corruption happening in India through social media and returns to his country. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Game Changer

Made on a budget of INR 400 crore, this is not only one of the most anticipated, but also one of the most expensive movies to release next year. This Telugu political action thriller directed by S. Shankar stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in a massive ensemble cast. The film marking Shankar’s directorial debut in Telugu cinema was tentatively titled RC 15 as it marks Ram Charan’s 15th film in a lead role. Reportedly Ram Charan is set to play a dual role in the film as a father and son. Scheduled for a September 2024 release, the release date has not been decided yet.

Kanguva

This Suriya movie is being made on a budget of INR 300+ crore, making it another big-budget South Indian movie to look forward to. The upcoming Tamil period action drama film is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The ensemble cast also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash. Originally announced in April 2019, this film got delayed as director Siva got busy making megastar Rajinikanth’s 168th film, Annaatthe. The movie is scheduled to be released on 11 April 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD

With all the buzz the movie has been creating, January 2024 will be an exciting time to look forward to, with Kalki 2898 AD releasing on 12 January 2024. The epic science fiction dystopian film written and directed by Nag Ashwin was initially titled Project K. Starring an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salman, Pasupathy, and Saswata Chatterjee, the film is made on a budget of INR 600 crore, thus making it one of the most expensive Indian films to be ever made. Shot in a futuristic set at Ramoji Film City, the film is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

