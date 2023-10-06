Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang put up a solid act

Rhea Kapoor has often been credited with backing films that are entertaining and are possibly the best chick flicks made in Bollywood. The producer has now joined hands with Ektaa R Kapoor to bring another delightful story titled Thank You For Coming. The film has hit the theatres today, and the early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that you should add Thank You For Coming to your weekend to-do list.

The film has been directed by Rhea’s husband, and filmmaker Karan Boolani. Thank You For Coming premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received great reviews from the international audience. The sex comedy which stars Bhumi Pednekar as the main protagonist seems to have impressed the Indian audience as well. Let’s see what people on X (formerly known as Twitter) have to say about the film.

Thank You For Coming Twitter (X) review: What is the audience’s opinion

It did not take much time for people to tweet about the film, which clearly indicates that Bhumi and her girl gang have managed to narrate a fun story. Here are a few tweets you should check out:

#ThankYouForComimg #Review (⭐️⭐️⭐️✨️Stars)

Fierce Female Brigade At Their Vocal Best👌🔥💖💃👍

Spearheaded by @bhumipednekar as Kanika Kapoor is the Heart & Soul of the film, is pretty hell bent on exploring her Sexualty and in the Process Discovers Herself👍Where as… pic.twitter.com/bGvPlCCsXA — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) October 5, 2023

OneWordReview…#ThankYouForComing: BOLD.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Brave, bold, fearless, progressive, entertaining… The non-stereotypical plot + unadulterated discussion on tabooed topics are sure to spark off conversations… #BhumiPednekar puts up a solid act… Not a flawless film,… pic.twitter.com/D3WzSshQfF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2023

@ishehnaaz_gill #ThankYouForComing An ‘ouch on the couch’ comic caper. Bhumi and the gal gang are a complete riot; while Karan Boolani does a fab job as a debut director. This is not a picture; it’s a ‘pill’ – Happy ending guaranteed! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/TnNy5Tsa3o — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) October 6, 2023

Review – #ThankYouForComing

Rating – 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 BOLD – COURAGEOUS – POWERFUL Thank You For Coming breaks new ground with its innovative approach to an important subject….Creating a memorable cinematic experience. A must-see film for all, beautifully executed with utmost… pic.twitter.com/aCYEfTXz6x — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 5, 2023

What is the film about?

The film revolves around a group of five friends who are trying to navigate life as they deal with friendship problems, sexual issues, and relationships at large.

The cast of the film

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in key roles. The supporting cast also includes Pradhuman Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra. Anil Kapoor will be seen in a special cameo in the film.

Is Thank You for Coming worth a watch?

The tweets suggest that the film should be enjoyed in theatres with your friends. Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and the other cast members have done an outstanding job and witnessing this crazy bunch trying to make sense of life on the big screen would be worth your time.

All Images: Courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram