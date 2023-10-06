facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang put up a solid act
<i>Thank You For Coming</i> review: Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang put up a solid act
Entertainment
06 Oct 2023 12:15 PM

Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang put up a solid act

Ananya Swaroop

Rhea Kapoor has often been credited with backing films that are entertaining and are possibly the best chick flicks made in Bollywood. The producer has now joined hands with Ektaa R Kapoor to bring another delightful story titled Thank You For Coming. The film has hit the theatres today, and the early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that you should add Thank You For Coming to your weekend to-do list.

The film has been directed by Rhea’s husband, and filmmaker Karan Boolani. Thank You For Coming premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received great reviews from the international audience. The sex comedy which stars Bhumi Pednekar as the main protagonist seems to have impressed the Indian audience as well. Let’s see what people on X (formerly known as Twitter) have to say about the film.

Thank You For Coming Twitter (X) review: What is the audience’s opinion

It did not take much time for people to tweet about the film, which clearly indicates that Bhumi and her girl gang have managed to narrate a fun story. Here are a few tweets you should check out:

What is the film about?

The film revolves around a group of five friends who are trying to navigate life as they deal with friendship problems, sexual issues, and relationships at large.

The cast of the film

Thank You for Coming cast

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in key roles. The supporting cast also includes Pradhuman Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra. Anil Kapoor will be seen in a special cameo in the film.

Is Thank You for Coming worth a watch?

Thank You for Coming movie review

The tweets suggest that the film should be enjoyed in theatres with your friends. Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and the other cast members have done an outstanding job and witnessing this crazy bunch trying to make sense of life on the big screen would be worth your time.

All Images: Courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Movie Review Rhea Kapoor Bhumi Padnekar Kusha Kapila Shehnaaz Gill
<i>Thank You For Coming</i> review: Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang put up a solid act

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.