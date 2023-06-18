facebook
Everything you need to know about Netflix’s ‘The Archies’
90s kids grew up watching The Archies cartoons on television and reading the comics, so it was almost nostalgic for many when Riverdale came on Netflix. The show gained immense popularity among fans and was one of the most talked about shows created by Netflix. Now, working on a Hindi musical based on the comic, Zoya Akhtar is coming up with a desi version of The Archies.

As a part of the Netflix Tudum 2023 event, the teaser of The Archies was released worldwide. Introducing the cast — Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “DOT” Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina — the teaser gave a quick glimpse of what the movie will look like.

The teaser, in the most musical manner, shares a sneak peek into the new, ‘Indian’ world of the Archies comics. Set in 1964, the film will follow the lives of seven school friends living in a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale as they navigate friendships, heartbreaks, and life as a teenager.

Who plays who?

The Archies cast

Agastya Nanda is rumoured to be playing the titular role of Archie Andrews in the film, while Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Betty Cooper. Suhana Khan will essay the role of Veronica Lodge in The Archies. Mihir Ahuja will be essaying the role of Jughead Jones, while Aditi “DOT” Saigal has taken up the role of Midge Klump. Yuvraj Menda will be seen as Dilton Doiley and Vedang Raina will essay the role of Reggie Mantle.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda along with other cast members were present at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event to launch the trailer. The cast performed on a song from the film after a very cool introduction from Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The teen-musical comedy film is backed by Tiger Baby Productions and is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

