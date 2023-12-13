Will The Boy and the Heron, the Hayao Miyazaki anime movie, release in India?

After a 10-year hiatus, Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki is back with another masterpiece, The Boy and the Heron. Will the Indian fans get a theatre release of The Boy and the Heron? Read on to find out.

The film has achieved a record-breaking USD 12.8 million (INR 1 crore) opening, making it the first original anime title in history to take the number one spot at the North American box office.

Inspired by a novel by Genzaburō Yoshino, the film revolves around a troubled child who finds himself in a world shared by the living and the dead after his mother dies.

The Japanese version is voiced by actors including Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda and Ko Shibasaki, while the English language cast includes stars such as Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh.

It’s long been rumoured that The Boy and the Heron would be Miyazaki’s swan song.

The director claimed to be retiring with 2013’s The Wind Rises, but went on to make The Boy and the Heron.

And now it appears that Miyazaki is already thinking about making another film, with The Boy and the Heron producer Toshio Suzuki recently telling The Guardian: “He’s always facing forward. And he is very eager to make another film.”

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Boy and the Heron.

The film will land in UK and Irish cinemas on Tuesday 26th December 2023. It became available in cinemas in the US on Friday 8th December.

The film was released in Japan in July with no trailer, marketing or other promotional materials other than a poster, but it still managed to set a box office record during its opening weekend.

Producer Toshio Suzuki said at the time: “Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire.”

As of now, there is no news on whether the film will be released in India or not. Though anime films have been theatrically released in the past in the country, there have apparently been no Studio Ghibli theatrical releases outside of festivals in the last several years.

Currently, the only way to watch the film is in US or UK cinemas. Plans for digital rentals (OTT) or purchases are yet to be announced.

