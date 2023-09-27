Roald Dahl’s book that inspired the story of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

There is some good news for all Wes Anderson fans. The filmmaker is all set to release an exciting new short film on Netflix this week. Titled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the ensemble cast of the movie already makes it an exciting project, but wait until you get to know what inspired the filmmaker to direct this film.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is based on Roald Dahl’s 1977 short story of the same name. This is not the first time Anderson has adapted Dahl’s work into movies. His 2009 film titled Fantastic Mr. Fox was also an film version of one of the writer’s books. The cast of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (film) includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.

The Henry Sugar movie is the first film of a four-part series which have been adapted from Dahl’s short stories. The other three titles are The Swan, The Ratcatcher, and Poison. After a successful premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on 1 September and a limited theatrical release on 20 September, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will arrive on Netflix on 27 September.

Everything you need to know about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar book

The stories in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More were written by Dahl at different times throughout his life. Amongst the cast of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (film), Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the titular character Henry Sugar and Ralph Fiennes will be seen as Dahl.

The plot of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Henry Sugar is a wealthy man who loves to gamble. One day, he stumbles upon a doctor’s report on a strange patient who has the ability to see even when he is blindfolded. Tagged as “The Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes”, Henry learns that the man loved magic and learned these tricks from Yogi Hardawar in India. He could see through anything, be it thin objects such as paper or playing cards or solid objects such as a wooden door. Henry Sugar decides to steal the report and follows the meditation process to become like “The Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes”. The beginning of the Henry Sugar movie will focus on these parts of the book.

Three years later, the rich man is able to master the ability to see through playing cards. He goes into casinos and makes enough money to afford every lavish thing in life. However, he realises that the thrill of winning or losing has been eliminated and decides to give away his money to charity.

Henry pledges to establish well-equipped and supportive orphanages. The plan is set in motion until Henry reaches Las Vegas and unknowingly stashes money from three casinos owned by the same Mafioso. He manages to escape the owner’s thugs and flies to Hollywood. He then meets a famous makeup artist who helps him create distinguishable disguises and false identities to protect himself. He travels the world using different names and identities and his dream to establish the best orphanages across the globe also comes true.

The real “Man Who Sees Without Using His Eyes”

It is said that the character who could see without using his eyes in Roald Dahl’s book is based on Pakistani mystic, magician and firewalker Khudah Bukhsh aka Kuda Bux. The man would conceal his eyes with soft dough balls, blindfold himself, cover his entire head in pieces of cloth, and yet still be able to see.

Who plays who in the Henry Sugar movie?

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes, the cast of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (film) includes Dev Patel essaying the role of Dr. Chatterjee. Ben Kingsley will be seen as Imdad Khan, Rupert Friend as Claud and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar about?

The story revolves around a wealthy man who learns how to see without using his eyes in order to win at gambling.

– How can I watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?

The movie will be released on Netflix on 27 September.

– Is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for kids?

Unlike most of Roald Dahl’s books which are written for children, this story is for a slightly older audience.

– What is the moral for Henry Sugar?

The writer wanted to convey the moral message that bad and evil must not conquer.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb