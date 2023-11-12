Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan is back in action

Only the audience knows how long they have had to wait to watch Salman Khan in the role of Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017, and since then fans have been asking about the updates for the release of Tiger 3. Well, the wait is finally over after five years as the action film is in theatres now, and the audience reviews of Tiger 3 suggest that the movie is worth a watch.

The Tiger franchise is one of the most passionate projects backed by YRF. The film and Salman Khan’s character marked the beginning of the YRF Spy Universe. Then came Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (2019) which introduced the audience to the characters of Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Lieutenant (later Captain) Khalid Rahmani. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were introduced as Pathaan and Dr Rubina “Rubai” Mohsin in Pathaan. Now with Salman Khan’s new film, the story will get more twisted and interesting to watch. Let’s see what the reviews of Maneesh Sharma’s directorial movie look like.

Tiger 3 Twitter review: What is the audience saying about the film?

Fans were quick enough to share their thoughts on the film. Many users took to Twitter (X) to post their reviews about Tiger 3 and most of them were about Salman Khan’s stunning action scenes and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Check out the tweets below:

#Tiger3Review – Interval ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/aIhb8T538U — nalla insaan (@_nalla_insaan_) November 12, 2023

OneWordReview…#Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass Spy film,delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #HappyDiwali… pic.twitter.com/uDLdoaHu9s — (@Gyan84s) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️( 4.5 ) GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER#Tiger3 movie watertight script, worldclass action, fast paced & thrilling screenplay. #SalmanKhan as Tiger yet again proves his mettle as the BIGGEST ACTION STAR & Delivered Terrifice Performance. #KatrinaKaif looking… pic.twitter.com/5paXeMAk85 — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review –

A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#Tiger3 #YRFSpyUniverse #Tiger3Day #Tiger3Diwali pic.twitter.com/JoPu5aQptS — Indian.flimss (@Indianfilmsss) November 12, 2023

#OneWordReview…#Tiger3: SMASH-HIT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The roar is back… #Tiger3 is the biggest dhamaka you can expect this #Diwali… Excellent second half, solid action pieces, superb cameos and of course, a ferocious #SalmanKhan. #Tiger3Review 2023 marks the comeback of… pic.twitter.com/SfH4NoKUGG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2023

Did I Just Witness “THE AVENGERS” of Bollywood It’s an ULTRA BLOCKBUSTER. Maneesh Sharma has probably Cooked the Best Film OF SPY-VERSE #Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/INEDUnZqfR — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) November 12, 2023

What is the film about?

After the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, a revenge-seeking terrorist named Aatish makes it his mission to destroy Tiger and take away everything from him. To save his country, his family and his pride, Tiger’s mission this time is to get to the man before he destroys everything he loves.

Who is a part of the film?

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Tiger’s wife and ex-ISI agent, Ranvir Shorey (Gopi Arya, Tiger’s former handler), Kumud Mishra (Rakesh Prasad Chaurasia, a hacker for RAW), Anant Vidhaat Sharma (Karan Rao, Shenoy’s assistant in RAW) and Sartaaj Kakkar (Junior, Tiger and Zoya’s son) will be seen in the action film.

Should you watch Tiger 3?

So far the reviews of Tiger 3 have been positive which means that watching the film on the big screen this Diwali is worth it. Book your tickets before all the cinemas near you are housefull.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Will Tiger 3 be a hit?

According to reports, Salman Khan’s film has recorded the third-highest advance collection of the year. It has earned a gross collection of around INR 4.2 crore at the all-India box office in advance ticket sales.

-How much did Salman Khan charge for Tiger 3?

The actor gets a 60 per cent share in the profits and has charged close to INR 100 crore for his role.

-How many tickets were sold for Tiger 3?

The film has so far sold 2.7 lakh tickets.

-What is the budget of Tiger 3?

The film has been made on a budget of INR 300 crore.

