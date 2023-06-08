New to Malayalam cinema? Watch these Tovino Thomas movies and fall in love with Mollywood

One of the many reasons why regional cinema is gaining so much prominence amongst the audience is because of the amazing actors that work in these films. Malayalam cinema or Mollywood has amassed a huge fan following due to this very reason. Movies starring actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Navin Pauly, and Tovino Thomas have helped Mollywood become one of the most flourishing industries in today’s time.
While megastars like Mammootty and Mohanlal have created cinema that is par excellence, the younger lot is also creating history with their work. Take Tovino Thomas for instance. His recently released film titled 2018 has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all times. The film, which is based on Kerela floods, has even managed to surpass the box office record of Mohanlal’s 2016 action-thriller titled Pulimurugan. The film has collected USD 2.06 million approx. (INR 170 crore) worldwide in its four-week run in the theatres.
Interestingly, Tovino Thomas starrer movies often keep creating headlines. His 2021 released Netflix film titled Minnal Murali also created a significant impact on the audience. The film was praised for its writing, direction, action sequences, VFX, soundtrack and stellar cast performances, particularly that of Tovino Thomas.
Ever since his debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal, Tovino Thomas has been a part of several movies that have helped people take note of Malayali films. Over the years, he has managed to establish himself as a versatile actor, known for his intense and charismatic performances. He has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, including action, drama, romance, and thriller. Some of his notable films include Guppy (2016), Godha (2017), Mayaanadhi (2017), Theevandi (2018), and Kilometres and Kilometres (2020). If you wish to be introduced to good Malayali films, watching Tovino Thomas starrer movies is a good start. Here are a few films to help you choose from.
Watch these Tovino Thomas movies to get a taste of that Malayali magic
These Tovino Thomas movies showcase his versatility as an actor and provide a mix of genres, including political thrillers, dramas, crime mysteries, comedies, and superhero films. Enjoy exploring these captivating performances by the star.
Directed by: Johnpaul George
Other cast members: Chethan Jayalal, Sreenivasan, Rohini, Sudheer Karamana, Dileesh Pothan, Alencier Ley Lopez
Release date: 5 August 2016
IMDb rating: 8.1
Synopsis: In Guppy, Tovino portrays the role of a stubborn engineer who is sent to a village to work on an over-bridge project. He meets a young boy named Guppy, who creates a lot of trouble for him during his stay. Things get out of hand due to ego clashes, until Tovino realises his mistakes and fixes things for everyone. Tovino’s performance in this coming-of-age drama earned him critical acclaim.
More about the film: The film bagged five awards at the 47th Kerala State Film Awards.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Aashiq Abu
Other cast members: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Leona Lishoy, Harish Uthaman
Release date: 22 December 2017
IMDb rating: 7.7
Synopsis: Tovino plays the role of Maathan in this intense romantic drama. He is a man entangled in a complex web of love, crime, and fate. The story is engaging enough to keep you seated till the end. It showcases Tovino’s ability to bring depth and vulnerability to his character.
More about the film: The plot was inspired by the 1960 French film Breathless.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Fellini T. P.
Other cast members: Samyuktha Menon, Sudheesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rajesh Sharma, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Saiju Kurup, Shammi Thilakan
Release date: 7 September 2018
IMDb rating: 6.6
Synopsis: This satirical comedy-drama explores various societal issues while maintaining a humorous tone. The film follows the life of Bineesh, who is a chain smoker. He is challenged to quit smoking to make his brother-in-law win an MLA seat. After several hardships, Bineesh finally overcomes his nicotine addiction by the end of the film, leaving a smile on your face.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Other cast members: Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nyla Usha.
Release date: 28 March 2019
IMDb rating: 7.5
Synopsis: Lucifer is a political thriller which revolves around the drama that takes place after the death of the CM. Many powerful people try to take the position by unfair means. Tovino plays the role of the CM’s son, who also aims to sit on his father’s chair by any means.
More about the film: Lucifer is the first instalment in a trilogy and will be followed by L2: Empuraan and an untitled sequel.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Manu Ashokan
Other cast members: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Siddique, Anarkali Marikar, Prathap Pothen
Release date: 26 April 2019
IMDb rating: 8
Synopsis: This inspiring drama revolves around Pallavi Raveendran, an aviation student who survives an acid attack. The story talks about how the incident jeopardises her career and the hardships she faces. Tovino essays the role of Vishal, the businessman who helps Pallavi gain confidence and fight for what she wants in life.
More about the film: The film was nominated for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Salim Ahamed
Other cast members: Anu Sithara, Sreenivasan, Siddique, Salim Kumar
Release date: 21 June 2019
IMDb rating: 7.1
Synopsis: This film follows the story of an enthusiastic filmmaker named Issak Ebrahem. The story explores the challenges faced by him as he pursues his dream of making a noteworthy film and eventually getting nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards.
More about the film: The film won four Alberta Film Festival awards in 2019 including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Akhil Paul and Anas Khan
Other cast members: Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John
Release date: 28 February 2020
IMDb rating: 6.8
Synopsis: The gripping crime thriller revolves around Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal advisor. He teams up with a police officer to solve a series of mysterious murders. The film stands out for its engaging plot, suspenseful atmosphere, and Tovino’s portrayal of a determined and intelligent character.
More about the film: Despite theatres being closed all over India due to Covid-19, the film was a financial success at the box office. It raked in USD 1 million approx. (INR 15 crore) in 13 days from Kerala alone.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Jeo Baby
Other cast members: Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph
Release date: 31 August 2020
IMDb rating: 6.4
Synopsis: In this adventure comedy-drama, Tovino plays a youth named Josemon who embarks on a road trip with an American tourist. The film takes the audience on a humorous and heart-warming journey across Kerala, offering glimpses into the state’s culture, landscapes, and people.
More about the film: The title of the film refers to a popular dialogue from Mohanlal starrer 1986 film Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Rohith V. S.
Other cast members: Sumesh Moor, Lal Paul, Divya Pillai
Release date: 25 March 2021
IMDb rating: 6.7
Synopsis: The psychological thriller revolves around a man named Shaji. He lives in a secluded farmhouse with his wife, his young son, and his dog. The film gets interesting when a young boy arrives at the farmhouse to avenge his dog’s death, making Shaji very scared of his every move. The film showcases Tovino’s versatility as an actor as he flawlessly portrays the complexities and emotional turmoil of his character.
More about the film: Tovino was rushed to the hospital after he injured himself while filming an action sequence at Kolenchery.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Basil Joseph
Other cast members: Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George
Release date: 24 December 2021 (Netflix)
IMDb rating: 7.8
Synopsis: Tovino plays a superhero character named Minnal Murali in this film. It all starts when Jaison, an ambitious and young tailor, gets struck by a lightning bold. The incident gives him superhuman abilities, after which he takes the responsibility to protect his home village from the evil plans of the antagonist.
More about the film: The film was directly released on Netflix due to the closure of theatres during the pandemic.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram