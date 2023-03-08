Twitteratis are all praise for Ranbir-Shraddha’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’

‘Best actors for rom-coms, bona fide blockbuster, amazing movie’ – these are but a few superlatives that are being used by netizens to describe Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest outing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directorial seems to have hit a chord with the audience and makes for a perfect watch this Holi. While the team already made people groove to tunes like Tere Pyaar Mein and Show Me The Thumka, they have yet another peppy number carefully tucked in their sleeve that’s only revealed at the end of the film. The reviews for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are simply encouraging and from the looks of it, the film seems to be a smashing hit.

People are not just in praise for Shraddha-Ranbir’s adorable chemistry but also for the ideal positioning of songs in between that makes the screenplay a total delight. Charming is an understatement when it comes to Ranbir who plays the suave Casanova and complements a glamourous Shraddha.

Twitter review: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to rule hearts and the box-office

Yes bt it’s post pandemic.

Bt #TJMM is a bonafide blockbuster.

Ranbir is a Suparstar. No denying.

Now it’s time for Other stars to step up to carry forward the stardom legacy of Bollywood. Need of the hour.#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar https://t.co/I8yLNvSEOu — Ranajoy paul (@Ranajoypaul15) March 8, 2023

Bhagwannnn kya mast movie hai yaar…🙌❤#RanbirKapoor is back at his game…Best actor for Romcoms🙌#Bassi bhai my god my good god🙌❤

And finally #ShraddhaKapoor is just too awesome❤

Superhit for sure❤#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview pic.twitter.com/ctqaiifhPn — Akash (@iamAkashSheikh) March 8, 2023

#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar of #RanbirKapoor will become the second highest grosser of Bollywood in 2023 after #SRK‘s #Pathaan this month — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) March 8, 2023

#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar climax is simply next level audience will get super excited guarenteed — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) March 8, 2023

And I’m going again to watch #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar in 4pm!!!

Excitement is so high 🔥🔥

Pahli baar dekhne me maza aaya tabi to ja raha ho phir dekhne!!#RanbirKapoor is a king of Rom, Com movie!!!

And #ShraddhaKapoor is 🔥#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview pic.twitter.com/Iq5WROwZOX — Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Fan Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@Janiking787) March 8, 2023

First day first show #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar & it’s safe 2 say bollywood is in safe hands of #RanbirKapoor #KartikAaryan actors will rule our hearts. #TJMMReview full on fun movie by #LuvRanjan along with @ShraddhaKapoor @TSeries ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 go n enjoy don’t read mindless reviews pic.twitter.com/bNDNx6FxN8 — K (@Mahendra6K) March 8, 2023

#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar is a very enjoyable rom com! Barring the faulty logic of the premise: the 2nd half packs the punch with the emotional arc & gags: refreshingly a Luv Ranjan film w/ no vamps 😅 The ‘LRU’ is real & hilarious.

The climax while over the top was a laugh riot! pic.twitter.com/kP68aRW1Kj — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 8, 2023

MASS is an understatement: they’ve left the most energetic and peppy song for you to experience on the big screen: #ShraddhaKapoor looks and dances like an absolute dream & #RanbirKapoor joins the party too. Post release BANGER 🔥#TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar #MainePeeRakhiHai pic.twitter.com/sH1yoOYR39 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 8, 2023

Conclusion

With promising reviews pouring in since early morning and that too on Holi, it’s safe to say that the Shraddha-Ranbir starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has hit the bullseye. What are you waiting for? Grab those tickets already and head to the theatres now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb