Twitteratis are all praise for Ranbir-Shraddha’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’
Entertainment
08 Mar 2023 01:00 PM

Romaa Daas

‘Best actors for rom-coms, bona fide blockbuster, amazing movie’ – these are but a few superlatives that are being used by netizens to describe Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest outing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directorial seems to have hit a chord with the audience and makes for a perfect watch this Holi. While the team already made people groove to tunes like Tere Pyaar Mein and Show Me The Thumka, they have yet another peppy number carefully tucked in their sleeve that’s only revealed at the end of the film. The reviews for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are simply encouraging and from the looks of it, the film seems to be a smashing hit.

People are not just in praise for Shraddha-Ranbir’s adorable chemistry but also for the ideal positioning of songs in between that makes the screenplay a total delight. Charming is an understatement when it comes to Ranbir who plays the suave Casanova and complements a glamourous Shraddha.

Twitter review: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to rule hearts and the box-office

Conclusion

With promising reviews pouring in since early morning and that too on Holi, it’s safe to say that the Shraddha-Ranbir starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has hit the bullseye. What are you waiting for? Grab those tickets already and head to the theatres now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Romaa Daas

