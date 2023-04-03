Upcoming movies & shows this week: What to watch between April 3 – April 9

March ended on a high note with several exciting releases on OTT as well as in theatres. Films like Bholaa and Murder Mystery 2 became a topic of hot discussion last week. The hangover of these shows and movies remained intact this week as well, but not until long. The entertainment quotient during the first week of April is going to be high. The list of upcoming movies and shows this week is exciting and we advise you not to miss it.

Films like Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are releasing in theatres. The list of upcoming movies and shows this week on OTT includes titles like Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, Beef and more. Streaming platforms like Netflix have a great lineup of upcoming series and movies this week. Let’s take a look at what’s releasing in theatres and on OTT in the first week of April.

Upcoming movies and series that are releasing this week between April 3 – April 9

This week’s lineup is a mix of all genres. From action to animation, there are too many options to choose from.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Director: Joe Pearlman

Release date: 05 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This musical documentary is one of the most exciting upcoming shows releasing this week. It maps Lewis Capaldi’s journey from a struggling musician to becoming a world-renowned Grammy nominated artist. The singer talks about how prominent artists such as the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Adele motivated him to reach the position he is now in. The show promises to take the audience through an emotional rollercoaster of all the ups and downs faced by the singer and his growth both professionally and personally.

IRL – In Real Love

Director: Tanya Bam

Cast: Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singh, Vidushi Kaul

Release date: 06 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This upcoming Indian reality show follows the journey of four single individuals on a mission to find love. They face many ups and downs as they try to find the right partner, both through real-life interactions and online connections. IRL – In Real Love explores the theme of virtual romance versus offline relationships.

Beef

Director: Lee Sung Jin

Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake

Release date: 06 April, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another exciting series that is releasing this week in Beef. The show takes the audience into the lives of two people and how everything changes for them after a road rage incident. The two are consumed with torturous thoughts related to the event as they try to face the reality of it.

Gumraah

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra

Release date: 07 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Anticipated to be a hit at the box office, Gumraah is one of those upcoming murder-mystery movies that you cannot miss. The story revolves around a police investigation that takes place after a murder. The only trick here is that the police identify two possible suspects of the crime that happen to look alike. The two have no connection to each other which makes the case turns more complicated. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam, so it’ll be fun to see how it performs at the Hindi box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, Kevin Michael Richardson

Release date: 05 April, 2023

Synopsis: One of the most thrilling movies that are releasing this upcoming week is The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It is a computer-animated adventure film based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise. The story follows Mario’s quest to save the kingdom and his brother from being taken over by a monstrous, fire-breathing anthropomorphic turtle.

Ravanasura

Director: Sudheer Varma

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Pujita Ponnada

Budget: INR 50 crores

Release date: 07 April, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: If you are a fan of Telugu movies, then this upcoming week is going to be a good one for you. Ravi Teja is returning to the screens with Ravanasura. The film narrates the story of an investigating officer who is looking into a few brutal murders. He zeroes in on Ravindra, a criminal lawyer, for secretly committing murders and being the mastermind behind these notorious crimes.

