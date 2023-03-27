Exciting movies and series to look forward to on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar & more

Cinema lovers were lucky enough to see some marvellous new releases in all these months that has gone past in 2023. Fans got to witness the magic of Pathaan at the beginning of the year in theatres, and OTT was booming with amazing series and movies as usual. The last week of March seems to be ending on a high note as well. Many upcoming movies this week are predicted to record huge box office numbers and several OTT movies and series have the audience excited as well.

In theatres, you will find Ajay Devgn back in action with Bholaa. Directed by Devgn himself, the film is touted to be a box office hit already. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar also have a great lineup of upcoming series and movies for the last week of March. Let’s take a look at what’s releasing in theatres and on OTT this week.

Upcoming movies and series that are releasing this week

After a banging last week with releases like Pathaan (OTT), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Hunter, and more, the list of upcoming movies and series this week is equally exciting.

Bholaa

Directed by: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao

Release date: 30 March, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The action thriller film revolves around Bholaa who is finally going to meet his young daughter after being in prison for ten years. However, his journey is not so simple as he faces a course full of wild obstacles, with the possibility of death lurking around each minute of his journey.

Dasara

Directed by: Srikanth Odela

Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh

Release date: 30 March, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Dasara is an upcoming Telugu-language period action-adventure movie that is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The story revolves around Dharani, who is a young ruffian from Veerlapally. He usually steals coal and drinks alcohol with his friends but things go wrong when one day he is blamed for an unexpected incident by Chinna Nambi and his gang. Dharni decides to take revenge and defeat them. The film is expected to mint a lot of money at the box office.

Gaslight

Directed by: Pavan Kirpalani

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh

Release date: 31 March, 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This upcoming series revolves around a young girl named Meesha. She returns to her father’s haveli after a long time after he summoned her home, only to find out that he is not there. Things turn ugly when she starts suspecting that something is wrong and that she spotted her father in the house itself.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Directed by: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant

Release date: March 31, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is also one of the many upcoming movies this week that has fans waiting with bated breath. The fantasy heist action comedy film is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting, the film revolves around the quest of Edgin Darvis, Holga Kilgore and Edgin’s daughter to survive adverse situations. The film has no connections to the film trilogy released between 2000 and 2012, so it will be fun to see how it performs at the box office.

Aazam

Directed by: Shravan Tiwari

Cast: Jimmy Sherigill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta

Release date: March 31, 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This crime thriller movie chronicles the tales of an underworld gang that controls the cartel in the city. The film is about mafia don Nawab Khan and a succession battle that involves conspiracy, betrayal and deceit.

Murder Mystery 2

Have fun you allll! Love you Aniston! pic.twitter.com/zyvmM5y3XI — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 30, 2023

Directed by: Jeremy Garelick

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

Release date: March 31, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This upcoming action comedy mystery film is one of the most anticipated movies this week. A sequel to the 2019 film, Murder Mystery 2 will bring back Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston) for another exciting mission. They are finally full-time detectives, now struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They get a chance to make it big when their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), is kidnapped from his own wedding.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Directed by: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Karan Mehta, Alaya F, Vicky Kaushal

Release date: March 31, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film revolves around two love stories: one in London where a girl likes a boy a little too much and one in the parallel universe where a boy likes a girl a little too much. The two unrequited love stories come colliding with each other’s world in a story told by the Guru of Love: DJ Mohabbat. The film got a lukewarm response at the box office with very average collections.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Directed by: Naoto Kumazawa

Cast: Minami Sara, Oji Suzuka

Release date: March 31, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This upcoming K-drama series revolves around Sawako Kuronuma who is called Sadako (a ghost) by those around her because of her appearance. The misunderstood teenager is unable to make friends because of this very reason. However, things change when the most popular boy in class befriends her. She not only gets all the attention, but she makes some enemies for herself too.

Unseen

Directed by: Yoko Okumura

Cast: Jolene Purdy, Midori Francis, Missi Pyle, Ren Hanami

Release date: March 29, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The murder mystery movie revolves around a girl named Sam who receives a random call from an almost blind girl named Emily. The gilr is running from her murderous ex in the woods and asks for Sam’s help. Sam becomes her eyes via video call and tries to help her get out of the woods.

Copycat Killer

Directed by: Chang Jung-Chi

Cast: Kang Ren Wu, Ko Chia-yen, Tou Chung-Hua, Jack Yao

Release date: March 31, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Copycat Killer is another upcoming K-drama series that should be on your list. The story chronicles the tales of a serial killer who taps into the media interest of his murders and ruthlessly manipulates the victims, the police and the media like a puppet master.

Emergency: NYC

Created by: Adi Barash, Ruthie Shatz

Release date: March 29, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This gripping docuseries narrates the stories of New York City’s frontline medical professionals as they counterbalance the intensity of their work with their personal lives.

United Kacche

Directed by: Manav Shah

Cast: Sunil Grover, Nikhil Vijay, Sapna Pabbi

Release date: March 31, 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: This Hindi comedy series revolves around Tango (Grover) who is looking forward to living his ancestral dream of settling in England even as an illegal immigrant. Het sets on a journey to find a new family and love while dodging the possibility of deportation.

Shehzada

Directed by: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar

Release date: April 1, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film narrates the story of Bantu (Aaryan) and his love-hate relationship with his father. While his father always has something awful to say to him, he soon learns that he was replaced from his real parents by his father. He then decides to carve a place for himself within the family where he truly belongs. According to box office reports, Shehzada procured INR 26.50 crore net in the primary week and made just INR 20 throughout the end of the week.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb