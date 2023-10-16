Head to the theatres near you to watch these classic Vidhu Vinod Chopra movies

Director, producer, screenwriter, editor — there are several hats that this filmmaker wears. A veteran known for his successful filmography, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has marked 45 years of his production house, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, this month. To celebrate this significant milestone, theatres have been running shows of some of the classic movies backed and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which gives film fanatics another reason to head to the cinemas.

From his 1989 directorial Parinda starring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit to his 2009 released film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, ten movies from Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s filmography will be displayed on the screen. For the uninitiated, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films was formed in 1985. The first film to be produced under the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films banner was Khamosh, which is also a part of the list of movies that will screen until 19 October. Check out Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s filmography finesses by watching the following movies in theatres.

10 movies from the filmography of Vidhu Vinod Chopra that are screening in theatres right now

Sazaye Maut

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Radha Saluja, Anjan Srivastav, Dilip Dhawan, Naresh Suri, Francis Menezes

Release date: 1981

Synopsis: The story revolves around Malika Modi (Radha Saluja), who is the daughter of a wealthy man. After her father dies, he entrusts all his business interests to his younger brother until Malika turns 25. Shortly before her 25th birthday, she is informed by a young man, Uday Jagirdar (Naseeruddin Shah), that she is going to be murdered. This creates a sense of mystery while Malika tries to find out who the killer is.

More about the film: The story of the movie is based on Chopra’s diploma film at FTII titled Murder at Monkey Hill (1976).

Khamosh

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan, Pankaj Kapoor

Release date: 14 March 1986

Synopsis: The suspense thriller revolves around the mysterious incidents occurring on the sets of a film. When the crew and cast gather at a remote location to shoot a movie, they find themselves trapped in a real-life murder mystery with Nasseruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi trying to find the culprit.

More about the film: When the filmmaker did not get any distributors for the film, he decided to distribute it himself. He rented the Regal cinema hall in Colaba and showcased the film there.

Parinda

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit, Suresh Oberoi, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam

Release date: 3 November 1989

Synopsis: The story of this crime drama revolves around two brothers, Kishan (Jackie Shroff) and Karan (Anil Kapoor). In order to give his younger brother a good life, Kishan starts working for a powerful underworld don, Anna Seth (Nana Patekar). Upon Karan’s return from college, a certain incident creates a rift between him and Kishan. This leads to a series of tragic events that test the bond between the brothers.

More about the film: For a shot in the movie where Jackie Shroff slaps Anil Kapoor, the latter took 30 takes until he was satisfied with his performance.

1942: A Love Story

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, with Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Brian Glover

Release date: 15 July 1994

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the freedom struggle in 1942, this romantic drama follows the story of Naren (Anil Kapoor) and Rajjo (Manisha Koirala), who belong to contrasting family backgrounds. The story revolves around their love story which takes place amidst the turbulent times of British colonial rule in India and the challenges they face during this difficult period.

More about the film: This was the last movie that R. D. Burman worked on. He passed away before the release of the film.

Mission Kashmir

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni

Release date: 27 October 2000

Synopsis: The story revolves around a young boy, Altaaf (Hrithik Roshan), whose family is killed during a police operation in the Kashmir conflict. He is then adopted by a police officer, Inayat Khan (Sanjay Dutt), who raises him as his own kid. As Altaaf grows older, he becomes embroiled in the conflict, torn between his loyalty to his adoptive father and his desire for revenge.

More about the film: Mission Kashmir’s release clashed with Aditya Chopra’s musical romance Mohabbatein which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Nevertheless, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film of 2000.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, Boman Irani

Release date: 19 December 2003,

Synopsis: Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a heartwarming comedy-drama that follows the story of Munna (Sanjay Dutt), a kind-hearted gangster who aims to become a doctor to make his parents proud. He enrols himself in a medical college using fraudulent means and, along with his sidekick Circuit (Arshad Warsi), learns about life, love, and humanity in the process while also falling in love with his nemesis’ daughter.

More about the film: The movie marked Rajkummar Hirani’s directorial debut.

Parineeta

Directed by: Pradeep Sarkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Dia Mirza

Release date: 10 June 2005

Synopsis: The story revolves around the deep friendship between childhood sweethearts, Lalita (Vidya Balan) and Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan), which blossoms into love as they grow older. However, social and economic differences threaten to keep them apart.

More about the film: Parineeta is based on the 1914 Bengali novella of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Dilip Prabhavalkar

Release date: 1 September 2006

Synopsis: A sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., this film continues the story of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi). In this instalment, Munna starts spreading the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and non-violence after he begins to see the spirit of the freedom fighter (Dilip Prabhavalkar), leading to comical and inspiring situations. The film explores the concept of Gandhigiri (practising Gandhi’s ideologies) in a modern context.

More about the film: Vidhu Vinod Chopra submitted the film as an independent entry for the 2007 Academy Award for Best Foreign Film.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill, Boman Irani

Release date: 16 February 2007

Synopsis: The dramatic thriller revolves around Eklavya (Amitabh Bachchan), the loyal royal guard of a royal family. When the queen is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the palace is in turmoil. Eklavya is called upon to protect the royal secrets, and in doing so, he confronts the complex web of lies, betrayal, and honour.

More about the film: Eklavya: The Royal Guard marked Chopra’s return to directing after seven years. The movie was selected as India’s official entry for nominations to the 2007 Oscars for Best Foreign Film category.

3 Idiots

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Boman Irani, Mona Singh

Release date: 25 December 2009

Synopsis: 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that revolves around the lives of three engineering students — Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi). Rancho is an unconventional and brilliant student who challenges the traditional education system and encourages his friends to pursue their true passions. The film explores the pressures of academic expectations and societal norms while delivering a powerful message about following one’s dreams.

More about the film: 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil as Nanban (2012) and a Mexican remake, 3 Idiotas, was also released in 2017.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Vidhu Vinod Chopra related to Ramanand Sagar?

The filmmaker’s father, D. N. Chopra and veteran filmmaker, Ramanand Sagar, were half-brothers.

– Who is Vidhu Vinod Chopra married to?

He has been married thrice. His first wife was noted editor Renu Saluja. He was then married to filmmaker Shabnam Sukhdev. He is currently married to Indian film critic Anupama Chopra.

