'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' review: Twitterati calls Vicky & Sara's film a family entertainer
02 Jun 2023 10:35 AM

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' review: Twitterati calls Vicky & Sara's film a family entertainer

Ananya Swaroop

It has been quite a long time since fans got to see either Vicky Kaushal or Sara Ali Khan on the big screen. Kaushal’s last film, Govinda Mera Naam, was a direct OTT release, and so was Sara Ali Khan starrer Gaslight. So, when the announcement of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke came a few weeks back, everyone got excited to see what the film will look like. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally in theatres today, and has been receiving great reviews from everyone so far.

The film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first collaboration. And the reviews suggest that their chemistry is working wonders for the fans. Directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: What is the film about?

The film revolves around a young couple — Kapil and Saumya, who fall in love with each other during college and decide to get hitched. The couple lives a happy married life with their families around until Saumya starts dreaming of having her own home with Kapil. In order to shift to a new house, the duo decides to pretend that they want a divorce. The drama follows when they have to hide the truth from the entire family and pretend to be each other’s mortal enemies.

Cast and crew of the film

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles. Sachin-Jigar have worked on the film’s music and lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review

The positive tweets suggest that the film is a mass entertainer. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how much money does the film make at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office preview

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan teasing fans before the trailer launch; Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The film will be the first theatrical release for both the stars after almost three-and-a-half years. While the trailer of the film did not create much spark, the songs got quite some traction on social media. This buzz is expected to bring the audience to theatres to watch the film. As per advance tracking, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan‘s film is expected to churn in USD 273,161 (INR 2.25 crore approx.) on the opening day.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Sara Ali khan Vicky Kaushal bollywood movie Twitter review Vicky Kaushal movies
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ review: Twitterati calls Vicky & Sara’s film a family entertainer

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
