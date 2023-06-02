‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ review: Twitterati calls Vicky & Sara’s film a family entertainer

It has been quite a long time since fans got to see either Vicky Kaushal or Sara Ali Khan on the big screen. Kaushal’s last film, Govinda Mera Naam, was a direct OTT release, and so was Sara Ali Khan starrer Gaslight. So, when the announcement of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke came a few weeks back, everyone got excited to see what the film will look like. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally in theatres today, and has been receiving great reviews from everyone so far.

The film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first collaboration. And the reviews suggest that their chemistry is working wonders for the fans. Directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: What is the film about?

The film revolves around a young couple — Kapil and Saumya, who fall in love with each other during college and decide to get hitched. The couple lives a happy married life with their families around until Saumya starts dreaming of having her own home with Kapil. In order to shift to a new house, the duo decides to pretend that they want a divorce. The drama follows when they have to hide the truth from the entire family and pretend to be each other’s mortal enemies.

Cast and crew of the film

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles. Sachin-Jigar have worked on the film’s music and lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review

The positive tweets suggest that the film is a mass entertainer. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how much money does the film make at the box office.

The album of #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is surprisingly good! 🙌 — G. (@Bibliophileeyy) June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is a typical #LaxmanUtekar film, wholesome family entertainer, #VickyKaushal has played his part with perfection, #SaraAliKhan is back in form post #kedarnath…. Fun Filled, engaging and a solid time pass material with some excellent songs…. ⭐️⭐️⭐️… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 2, 2023

The title of the film is exactly how you should treat the film- #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke -The film works, but only ‘Zara Zara’

-Confrontation scene between Vicky,Sara is 👌

-Someone pls teach #SaraAliKhan how to cry on screen

–@vickykaushal09 is good!

-Predictable story,drags a bit pic.twitter.com/M4KoelSRsF — Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) June 2, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office preview

The film will be the first theatrical release for both the stars after almost three-and-a-half years. While the trailer of the film did not create much spark, the songs got quite some traction on social media. This buzz is expected to bring the audience to theatres to watch the film. As per advance tracking, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan‘s film is expected to churn in USD 273,161 (INR 2.25 crore approx.) on the opening day.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb