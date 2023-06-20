Neena Gupta recalls a unique conversation she had with a friend from the queer community

While mainstream movies in Bollywood haven’t often done justice to the queer community, the industry itself has had many vocal allies. The industry has also benefitted from the talent and sheer creative force of the queer community for decades now and we hope that movies having better queer representation find their place on screens soon. Many of us have learned warmth and strength from the queer community via association and Neena Gupta is no different. In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, the actress narrated a story of how a queer friend aimed to help her when her daughter Masaba was little.

Neena Gupta on the warmth and comfort of having a queer friend in life:

It is that time of the year when everything seems a tone brighter courtesy of the visual celebration of the queer community with rainbow flags and colourful events happening all around us. It is a spectacular reminder of the fact that love has no bounds and it can certainly not be defined by gender. Recently, in a conversation with us, Neena Gupta spoke about the warmth and care the queer community has brought to her life.

Sharing an anecdote from a while ago when Masaba Gupta was still a baby, Neena shared, “I have met a lot of gay men in my life. They are very kind and very warm and they take care of you. I met this one person, a friend of mine who is also from the community, after a long time . . . Masaba was little at that time. As I was a single mother, he was so concerned and told me he was worried that I had to look after a child alone. He wanted me to get married to somebody and find a partner – he was very concerned. He told me that he had a proposal for me and went on to describe the man. He said that there was a very good-looking guy who worked for a bank, had a flat in Bandra and then he told me that he was also gay. I was a bit confused and asked him why he would want to marry me then. He told me it was because of social pressure but that he would provide my daughter with a name and would support us. He was being so nice to me and kept trying to help. I do remember being angry and telling him that I could take care of my own baby. But I understood that he meant good for me – this is an incident I can never forget.”