Onir: “Pine Cone for me is a film that celebrates the beauty of rainbow lives” | Exclusive

Celebrated filmmaker Onir is all set to unveil his upcoming movie Pine Cone at the Kashish Film Festival this year. In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, the director talks about what the film means to him.

Onir has been one of India’s most prominent queer voices ever since he released his directorial debut My Brother… Nikhil in 2005. Starring Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, Victor Banerjee, Lilette Dubey and Purab Kohli in the lead roles, the movie was based on the life of AIDS activist Dominic D’Souza. The movie continues to help battle the stigma attached to AIDS patients in the country today. Since then, he’s continued to do outstanding work for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Currently, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of Pine Cone which is set to open South Asia’s largest queer film festival, Kashish, on the 7th of June this year. According to Onir, the film is a heartfelt exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery. Pine Cone showcases three stories told from the eyes of the lead character Sid Mehra as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. What sets this film apart is its unique narrative structure, with the stories unfolding in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999.

“Pine Cone for me is a film that celebrates the beauty of rainbow lives – unfiltered, unabashed – in its tender navigation of a gay man’s life as he deals with changing times and experiences loss, love, betrayal and desire,” Onir told us in an exclusive conversation.

“Pine Cone is a very special film to me as the process started when the Ministry of Defence did not approve one of my scripts that was inspired by a real story. We started working on this story in 2021 so that we continue telling our stories and overcome resistance to our identity. Pine Cone comes from memories of love, loss, deceit and forgiveness. Forgiving the world, that special person and oneself and celebrating the beauty of our journey…the rainbow journey,” he added.