Watch these 2023 Oscar nominated movies over the weekend before the grand ceremony

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards has only raised the excitement for another in the offing – Oscars 2023. Everyone is curious to know which movies, actors and filmmakers are going to grab the prestigious trophy this year. The official award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 (March 13 in India), at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This is the third time in a row that Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars.

Many great films including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way Of Water have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Actors including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and actresses including Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) have bagged nominations at the 95th Academy Award as well.

Variety predicts that A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once is going to be the biggest winner at Oscars 2023. The team will bag the best picture award and two other historic acting wins. Michelle Yeoh will become the first Asian and second woman of colour to win best actress and Ke Huy Quan will become the second Asian winner in supporting actor. The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale may also take away trophies on the grand night.

Either Marcel the Shell with Shoes On or Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio are anticipated to bag the Best Animated Feature award. There is also a stiff competition between Navalny and Fire of Love to win the Best Documentary Feature award. Whatever be the outcome, fans are eagerly waiting for the Oscars 2023.

With the award function being just a few days away, you may want to spend the time watching these films. All the feature films are available on different streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu for you to watch. We have curated a list of movies that are available to watch online easily. Choose from the list below and binge-watch these Oscar-nominated movies through the weekend.

Oscar 2023: Movies and documentaries to watch this weekend