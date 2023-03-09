Watch these 2023 Oscar nominated movies over the weekend before the grand ceremony

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards has only raised the excitement for another in the offing – Oscars 2023. Everyone is curious to know which movies, actors and filmmakers are going to grab the prestigious trophy this year. The official award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 (March 13 in India), at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This is the third time in a row that Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars.
Many great films including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way Of Water have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Actors including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and actresses including Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) have bagged nominations at the 95th Academy Award as well.
Variety predicts that A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once is going to be the biggest winner at Oscars 2023. The team will bag the best picture award and two other historic acting wins. Michelle Yeoh will become the first Asian and second woman of colour to win best actress and Ke Huy Quan will become the second Asian winner in supporting actor. The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale may also take away trophies on the grand night.
Either Marcel the Shell with Shoes On or Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio are anticipated to bag the Best Animated Feature award. There is also a stiff competition between Navalny and Fire of Love to win the Best Documentary Feature award. Whatever be the outcome, fans are eagerly waiting for the Oscars 2023.
With the award function being just a few days away, you may want to spend the time watching these films. All the feature films are available on different streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu for you to watch. We have curated a list of movies that are available to watch online easily. Choose from the list below and binge-watch these Oscar-nominated movies through the weekend.
Oscar 2023: Movies and documentaries to watch this weekend
Directed by: Santiago Mitre
Cast: Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, Norman Briski
Release Date: 21 October, 2022 (United Kingdom & United States)
Synopsis: The film revolves around the 1985 Trial of the Juntas which was a very historic moment for Argentina. The story narrates the incidents that helped end seven years of military dictatorship and launched the country’s new democratic future. The movie focuses on the prosecution team led by Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo and their investigation for the trial.
Oscar Nominations: Best International Feature Film
Directed by: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani
Release Date: October 27, 2022 (Mexico)
Synopsis: The film narrates the story of Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker Silverio. The story is about his return from L.A. to his native country and him having an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions.
Oscar Nominations: Best Cinematography
Directed by: Lila Neugebauer
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Harvard
Release Date: October 28, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film narrates a heartfelt story of a military engineer who is struggling to adjust to her life after returning home. While she is recovering from the effects of a severe brain injury, she meets an auto repair shop mechanic and develops a sweet relationship with him.
Oscar Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Brian Tyree Henry)
Directed by: Sam Mendes
Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Monica Dolan, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie
Release Date: 9 January, 2023 (United Kingdom)
Synopsis: Set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, the story is about Hilary Small, a duty manager at the Empire Cinema and Stephen, a new employee at the cinema. Both of them develop feelings for each other, and slowly start to discover the deepest secrets about each other. The film is about their strong bond that does not break even after so many hardships.
Oscar Nominations: Best Cinematography
Directed by: Jerzy Skolimowski
Cast: Sandra Drzymalska, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Isabelle Huppert
Release Date: 30 September, 2022 (Poland)
Synopsis: The story revolves around a Polish circus donkey who is separated from his owner. He then commences on a spiritual journey through the modern Polish and Italian countryside. He meets humans who are both kind and cruel to him and he learns a thing or two about life. EO is like the director’s love letter to all loving animals.
Oscar Nominations: Best International Feature Film
Directed by: Sara Dosa
Narrated by: Miranda July
Release Date: July 6, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The film chronicles the lives of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft and their glorious careers. The two volcanologists ultimately died in the 1991 Mount Unzen eruption and the filmmaker has tried to capture every bit of their journey through archival footage.
Oscar Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Directed by: Simon Lereng Wilmont
Release Date: January 26, 2022 (Sundance)
Synopsis: The film introduces the audience to the stories of children from a special orphanage in eastern Ukraine. The filmmakers have also talked to the Bravehearts (a couple of educators) who, in the conditions of the war with Russia, have been trying to create a safe space for children near the front line. The film has been made with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs with an international co-production with Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland.
Oscar Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Directed by: Dean Fleischer Camp
Cast: Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Dean Fleischer Camp, Lesley Stahl, Isabella Rossellini
Release Date: June 24, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: The stop-motion animation film is based on the YouTube shorts made by Jenny Slate, who voices the lead character. The film records the daily struggles of this one-inch-tall talking shell and his grandmother, Nana Connie who are living in the home of documentary filmmaker Dean.
Oscar Nominations: Best Animated Feature
Directed by: Ruben Östlund
Cast: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, Woody Harrelson
Release Date: 7 October, 2022 (Sweden & United States)
Synopsis: The satirical black comedy revolves around a group of rich and obnoxious people who go on a cruise together. Things go wild when the yacht passes through a storm and they are attacked by pirates. The few people who survive the attack get stranded on an island and are left to figure out how to save themselves.
Oscar Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Directed by: Charlotte Wells
Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
Release Date: 21 October, 2022 (United States)
Synopsis: Set in the early 2000s, the film narrates the story of Sophie, an 11-year-old Scottish girl. She visits a Turkish resort with his father on the eve of his 31st birthday. The film tells the audience about the bond between the father-daughter duo and how the trip shapes the relationship further.
Oscar Nominations: Best Actor
All Images: Courtesy IMDb