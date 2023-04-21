HYBE’s private chat service ‘Weverse DM’ might let you interact with BTS, TXT and more

South Korean entertainment company HYBE is all set to launch its own private chat service between artists and fans called ‘Weverse DM’ next week, report sources.

While K-pop fans assume the service to be similar to ‘Dear U Bubble’, extensively used by artists of SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and Cube Entertainment to interact with their fans, various media outlets say that HYBE’s new app will have a paid option to let fans have longer and exclusive conversations with their idols.

The name of the first artist to use the ‘Weverse DM’ service will be revealed on 24 April 2023.

More about the new ‘Weverse DM’ service by HYBE

The paid chat option in the ‘Weverse DM’ service by HYBE promises to offer fans a range of exclusive benefits. These include receiving images, videos and emojis from their favourite K-pop idols under HYBE such as BTS, Seventeen and NewJeans, along with artists from SM Entertainment like BLACKPINK. The service will also come with a direct message (DM) exchange option.

Fans can purchase the service using Weverse’s official digital currency, ‘Jelly.’

About Weverse

Weverse is a user-friendly global fan community platform that delivers multiple fan services mostly focusing on fan communities. These include official merchandise related to artists, exclusive products like signed items, albums and official memberships as well.

In the first quarter of 2021, Weverse had an average of 4.9 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), as per the company website.

And while its subscribers continue to increase, the platform ensures to deliver new and quality services in future.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy bts_bighit/Twitter)