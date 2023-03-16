“Rebellion only got me this far”- In conversation with Abhay Deol | Exclusive

Over 25 years ago, the country witnessed one of the worst tragedies to have ever happened, the Uphaar Cinema Fire. Following the horrific events of 1997, a two-decade-long legal battle was fought by the families who survived the victims of the tragedy. Narrating the story of the events that lead to the fire, Trial by Fire released on Netflix this year, starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead.

In conversation with Abhay Deol:

It was a hot summer Friday in June of 1997 and the box-office had just opened to the multi-starrer Border, an epic film on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Families and friends flocked to the theatres to witness the drama unfold and Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema saw a couple of houseful shows on the first day and was ready for the screening of the 3pm show of the film.

Almost two hours in the show, the horrific tragedy, now infamously known as the Uphaar Cinema Fire broke and took the lives of 59 people who were trapped in the smoke inside the hall and 103 were seriously injured. One of the worst tragedies in the country’s history, the Uphaar fire started a chain reaction, exposing the law and systemic problems that resulted in almost a two decade long legal battle for justice.

In the epicentre of the battle were Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, parents of two of the victims who lost their lives during the tragedy. They took the system head on, only to get justice for the victims and make sure a tragedy of this stature never happens again.

Narrating the events of the day and the negligence that causes the tragedy, Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha’s Trial By Fire released on Netflix at the start of this year. Starring Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead, the show is a heart wrenching narration of the loss and the repercussions of the tragedy on 1997. A tragedy that shook the country and a show that brought back the horrors with impeccable storytelling, acting and direction, Trial by Fire digs at the wound that will never full heal.

To know more about the process and the progression of the show, we caught up with actor Abhay Deol to find out more about his journey with Trial By Fire. The nuances of a father suffering from loss, a husband trying to find calm in the chaos and a man taking on the unjust system, Abhay Deol was a revelation in the series. Excerpts..

Do you have any recollection of the actual tragedy when it happened in in Uphaar Cinema in 1997?

I do, strangely enough. I just remember it was playing on TV. I was very young. And when the show came to me, I had already known the name ‘Uphaar’ and it’s not because I’ve known Neelam or Shekhar but just the incident. I remember seeing it on TV. I remember it was quite horrific with people trying to get out of that window. So I remember those images, I have a vague memory of it.

When you got the show, what about the script for you interested in playing the part?

I knew the incident and I thought, “Okay, this is something interesting. It deserved to be looked at, obviously.” Then I started reading it. At first I was really pleasantly surprised by how honest the writing was, how real, tangible and relatable it was. And then I loved the format, the sort of non-linear progression of the show. Those are the two things that really stood out to me in the beginning.

“Acting isn’t about lying, it’s about telling the truth.”

You and Rajshri has an impeccable chemistry as Shekhar and Neelam. You were the calm to her chaos in the show. Was that also the dynamics on sets while shooting?

Prashant told us from the beginning that Neelam is really fiery. She’s out there, she’s angry. You know, she wants justice, and rightly so. Shekhar wants justice, but he’s more in the background. He doesn’t like to be in the front. He’s more practical. So while she goes about being the face of the case, so to speak— going to the courts, speaking to the press — he goes behind the scenes, gathers the families together to form a group with the families of the victims so that they can make policy change and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. I liked that dynamics a lot because I think couples do balance themselves out. People tend to have different personalities when they’re together. And it was, again, something extremely relatable. Even in real life, Neelam is quite fiery. She just takes over the room, and has a large personality, while Shekhar is just very warm and inviting and disarming. You know, he doesn’t take the space, so to speak, in the way Neelam does.

Abhay Deol, a calm or restless as an artiste…

I don’t know. It changes with the situation. Yes, I do like calmness on a set. Ironically, when I was younger I would react to chaos with more chaos. And I realised that was counterproductive because you just can’t fight fire with fire. So, I started to see that this chaos is something I need to accept as part of my job. And like on this set, for example, whenever it was noisy or chaotic, my initial instinct would be to shout and ask for silence, but this time I tried to find the calm and the peace within that chaos. And I found that to be challenging, but it kind of pushed me. And I could see Prashanth was really cute about it because he noticed there were times when I was bang in the middle of this chaos, just holding my silence while there was all this noise. And then he would call for quiet because he knew that there’s a process.

How easy or difficult is it to detach from the character after you’re done with the show?

Well, you know, this being such a tragic, a true story of the Uphaar Cinema fire, it wasn’t so easy to get out of the character. I have lived a life where I’ve taken my work home, and if I’ve done something dramatic or had bad experiences. I would sort of indulge in it and be affected by it. Then I decided that that’s not healthy. I’m going to show up for work. And once I’m done with work, I’m going to just go home. There’s nothing about work at home anymore. But this one kind of took me back a little bit because you just could not shake the feeling that this really happened to someone. I kept thinking, “What if it was your parents mourning your loss or you were a parent and then you were mourning your child’s loss.” There was a sense of anger. It was brimming. I had to focus on the fact that they themselves are not victims. They chose to take on the system. Hang in there, speak truth to power, make good of the loss of their kids. All the other families did the same, and that’s inspiring. So I think that helped me be more grateful for my life. And that was what got me out of this sort of depression almost. In many cases, you just feel helpless. But their journey kind of inspired me and made me feel less helpless.

“I don’t get to thrown off now because getting upset with anyone is just giving your power away.”

Did you ever feel the lines between reel and real blurring while working on Trial by Fire?

It happens all the time. There’s nothing unique about that because if you are making this your own, you can only do that by extracting from your own experiences. Something that gets you as close as you can get to the tragedy you’re trying to portray, or you imagine something like that happening to you. And so you do sort of pull out genuine emotions. A lot of people see that and they say, “Oh, since you’re an actor, you probably can lie very well.” And my thing is, no, acting isn’t about lying, it’s about telling the truth. You have to be transparent for the audience to know what’s going on within you, whether you are trying to hide something or you’re not. And so if you’re a liar, you’re not going to translate.

Does playing characters that take on massive institutions, in this case the justice system, translate to frustration in real life for you?

The thing is, I have been pretty passionate most of my life, and these things would frustrate me and anger me. And I have spoken truth to power. I have defended myself when the time has come up. I’ve been proactive in disciplining people even when it wasn’t needed. So because I’ve been there, I’ve been down that road, I’ve been up and down, done the right thing and the wrong thing, I’m now a lot more aware of my actions. But whether disciplining someone in the right way, the wrong way, you have to focus upon your own mental state. So now I’m just more observant and unless someone is screaming or shouting, nothing really upsets me or frustrates me. The situation, systemic problems that we have, I’m aware of them. They don’t frustrate me any more. I do obviously notice them and highlight them through my work. But as an individual, I cannot be frustrated by it because then I’ll just go mad. It does help me to do shows like these or movies that shine a light upon systemic problems, because then I feel like at least I’m doing my bit speaking truth to power, but only so much as to how far it will take you. I don’t get to thrown off now because getting upset with anyone is just giving your power away. And systemic problems are something we as a people need to address. There is no leader that’s going to get people out of systemic problems. People will get themselves out of systemic problems. People need to come together. We live in a day and age where individuals can be brought down really easily. We live in a world of information and disinformation. So if people want something they want to change, they need to take and be proactive in their own space. No person is going to bring them any justice or help them, you know, get over these systemic issues.

“We live in a world of information and disinformation”

Speaking of the current times in the industry, are you someone who has managed to separate ‘the art from the artist’ or are you someone who wouldn’t work a person whose ideologies don’t match with you?

There was a time I would not, but like I said, we live in an age of information and disinformation, so even media houses are generally trying to look for a headline for clickbait. So there is no space left for dialog anymore. People with disinformation can be brought down unjustly. So now I am more discerning. I’m like, ‘okay, let’s not judge’. When there’s somebody I don’t agree with, maybe collaborating with them might bring us on an even plane. I might be able to translate to him or her and he or she might be able to translate to me. I like to hear the person out. Because if someone believes something and they think it’s for the better, but they’re wrong, then it’s just a matter of ignorance. Maybe information is what they need. Their heart is in the right place. But when someone is of a view that is deliberately self-serving and they’re aware of that, that’s a person I cannot translate to. And even then, a collaboration would bring them to a more progressive viewpoint because rebellion only got me so far. And so now it’s more diplomacy because rebellion brought me to this level. Now I have to choose a different tact. And so that tact, which is diplomacy, I’ll extend to everyone, even actors whose political views I may not agree with.

What does 2023 look like for Abhay Deol?

I hope that I get to work a lot more than I normally would in a year. I have one movie that I’m starting and reading scripts to see other things. Unfortunately, I won’t have anything coming out because I didn’t take on any work till Trial by Fire released. I decided, I’m just going to let this release and see where it goes and then see what I want to do with my life.