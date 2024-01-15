Queens of comedy: Meet the 10 richest female comedians in the world

The world of stand-up comedy is a rather lucrative field, and the enviable lifestyles of these top female comedians are living proof of that.

These fabulous women have not only shattered the notion that comedy is for men but have also proved that the spotlight can be just as blinding when it’s on their impressive net worths.

From Ellen DeGeneres’ incisive sarcasm to Chelsea Handler’s dark humour, these laughter queens have turned the simple act of making people laugh into a magical elixir, not just for our hearts but for their bank accounts as well.

On that note, here’s looking at the fortunes of some of the richest female comedians in the world.

Top 10 richest female comedians in the world

With razor-sharp wit and performances that leave audiences in splits, these successful ladies have etched their names in history while piling up mountains of moolah. Read on…

Ellen DeGeneres

Net worth: USD 500 million (4150 crores INR)

First up on the list is American television host and comedy maven Ellen DeGeneres. She started her career in the ’80s as a stand-up comic and quickly rose to fame with her keen observational humour and heartfelt storytelling. However, it was her sitcom Ellen (1994 – 1998) that propelled her to stardom. Not just a sitcom, it was a platform for her groundbreaking decision to openly speak about her sexual identity, a move that sparked both controversy and admiration in equal measure.

Post Ellen, she assumed the role of host and executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The daytime talk show reigned supreme from 2003 until 2022, firmly establishing DeGeneres as the richest female comedian in the world.

Beyond the small screen, DeGeneres lent her voice to iconic animated projects like Finding Nemo. Her talents extend to the literary realm as well, with best-selling books ranging from memoirs to a collection of children’s stories. Brandishing her influence, she also became the face of renowned brands, from CoverGirl to American Express.

Furthermore, along with her wife Portia de Rossi, she ventured into real estate and orchestrated a spectacular property portfolio, buying and selling Southern California properties valued at USD 450 million. No wonder, Ellen DeGeneres boasts of a net worth of a whopping USD 500 million.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Net worth: USD 250 million (INR 2,075 crore)

Comedic force and one of TV’s most successful actresses, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is known for her impeccable talent that has translated not only into applause but also a staggering fortune.

Louis-Dreyfus kickstarted her comedic journey with a few memorable episodes on Saturday Night Live, paving the way for her iconic role as Elaine Benes in the legendary sitcom Seinfeld. It was this role that earned her a permanent place in the hearts of sitcom enthusiasts.

The actress continued her laughter reign with The New Adventures of Old Christine, showcasing her versatility. However, it was her stint on HBO’s Veep that added a golden hue to her career. Louis-Dreyfus, alongside Cloris Leachman, proudly holds the record for the most Primetime Emmy Awards won by an actor. An astounding six consecutive Emmys adorned her shelf during her portrayal of the indomitable Selina Meyer on Veep.

Rosie O’Donnell

Net worth: USD 120 million (INR 994 crore approx.)

Rosie O’Donnell’s journey into stand-up comedy began in the 1980s before tasting a spurt of success in TV.

O’Donnell’s rise to stardom was swift, marked by the hosting of the immensely popular daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show. This venture not only secured her a slew of Emmy Awards but also provided a public platform for her to champion LGBTQ+ rights and other causes close to her heart. Beyond the laughter, she became a beacon of advocacy, using her influence to illuminate issues that mattered.

During her stint as an actress, O’Donnell graced iconic films like A League of Their Own (alongside her best gal-pal Madonna) and Sleepless in Seattle. Her on-screen presence extended to television with notable roles in The Nanny, The L Word, and a brief stint as one of the hosts on The View.

In recent times, O’Donnell has continued to captivate audiences, appearing in the Showtime series American Gigolo. Adding another feather to her cap, she hosts the engaging podcast Onward, where she delves into conversations with celebrities and newsmakers, showcasing her multifaceted talent and adding more moolah to her current net worth of USD 120 million (INR 994 crore approx.).

Melissa McCarthy

Net worth: USD 90 million (INR 747 crore approx.)

Melissa McCarthy was a comedy club regular in the bustling streets of New York City during the vibrant 1990s. With a fortune of USD 90 million (INR 747 crore approx.), she rose from the comedy circuit to become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid female comedians.

Before gracing the big screen, McCarthy left her mark on over a hundred episodes of Gilmore Girls, showcasing her joke timing. However, it was her uproarious performance in the 2011 hit Bridesmaids that catapulted her into the limelight. McCarthy’s portrayal not only stole the show but also earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Since her breakthrough, McCarthy has become a stalwart in the film industry, starring in a string of blockbusters like The Heat, Ghostbusters, and the critically acclaimed Can You Ever Forgive Me? Her versatility and comedic prowess have made her a sought-after talent in Hollywood.

Roseanne Barr

Net worth: USD 80 million (INR 664 crore approx.)

Roseanne Barr is another comedy trailblazer best known for her iconic work on the hit ’90s sitcom Roseanne. The show, spanning nine seasons, left an indelible mark on the comedy landscape. It made a triumphant return 30 years after its premiere, only to face a premature end due to the controversies stirred by Barr.

Despite the ups and downs, Barr recently reclaimed the stage with her comeback comedy special, Cancel This!, exclusively released on Fox Nation. With a net worth of USD 80 million (INR 664 crore approx.), Roseanne Barr takes the place of the 5th richest female comedian in the world.

Tina Fey

Net worth: USD 75 million (INR 622.5 crore approx.)

Tina Fey’s comedic legacy began with her groundbreaking role as the first female head writer for Saturday Night Live, where she left an indelible mark by hosting Weekend Update. Venturing into films, Fey’s creative genius birthed the unforgettable Mean Girls, a cultural phenomenon that cemented her status as a comedic powerhouse.

The multi-talented Fey went on to act in and direct 30 Rock, a sitcom inspired by her SNL experiences. Adding to her accolades, she has been recognised with numerous honours, including the prestigious Mark Twain Award for American Humour.

In Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, she takes on the role of Cinda Canning, a true crime podcaster, showcasing her versatility and comedic brilliance alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Whoopi Goldberg

Net worth: USD 60 million (INR 498 crore approx.)

Whoopi Goldberg is a true entertainment icon and the only black woman reigning on this list of the richest female comedians in the world. She is currently gracing the screens as a host of The View. Goldberg’s stellar career spans film and stage, and she stands among the elite 18 individuals who have achieved EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Goldberg’s journey started as a stand-up comedian, but her acting debut in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, The Color Purple marked the beginning of a groundbreaking career. Portraying Celie earned her not only critical acclaim but also her first Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

Also, Goldberg remains the only black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a feat achieved for her role in 1991’s Ghost.

Amy Schumer

Net worth: USD 45 million (INR 373.5 crore approx.)

Next up is Amy Schumer, a comedic force, who rose to stardom in the early 2000s, earning her stripes on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. The second cousin of American politician Chuck Schumer, embarked on her comedic journey with her sketch comedy show, Inside Amy Schumer, garnering multiple awards, including a prestigious Peabody Award.

Known for her immensely popular stand-up specials, she made history as the first woman to grace Forbes’ list of highest-earning comedians in 2019. With a net worth of USD 45 million (INR 373.5 crore), Schumer has made a name, not just on the stage but also in literature with her witty memoir, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.

Schumer’s talent extends to Broadway, and her comedic prowess has taken centre stage with her successful ventures on both screen and print.

Chelsea Handler

Net worth: USD 35 million (INR 290.5 crore approx.)

Sarcastic and catty, comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is a force to reckon with on the entertainment scene. Handler’s TV journey kicked off in the early 2000s, leading to her own E! Network programme, The Chelsea Handler Show, a late-night sketch comedy that set the stage for her glorious career.

Although her eponymous show had a brief run, the network recognised her talent and launched Chelsea Lately, another late-night talk show that became a sensation, lasting seven seasons. Handler further showcased her versatility by hosting the talk show Chelsea on Netflix from 2016 to 2017.

Handler isn’t just a queen of the screen; she’s a best-selling author with popular works like Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, which inspired the television show Are You There, Chelsea? Her influence extends to the production realm, and her outspoken nature has solidified her status as a comedy queen.

On the road doing stand-up in 2023, Handler teased a possible late-night comeback, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating her next fun venture.

Mindy Kaling

Net worth: USD 35 million (INR 290.5 crore approx.)

At number 10 on our list is Mindy Kaling, whose journey to comic success began with her role as Kelly Kapoor on the American version of The Office. Beyond acting, Kaling showcased her writing prowess as a staff writer for the sitcom, even penning several episodes herself.

Post The Office, Kaling took the reins, creating, writing and starring in her own television show, The Mindy Project, which enjoyed a successful six-season run. Kaling went on to helm two more TV shows of her creation: Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

With a net worth of USD 35 million (INR 290.5 crore approx.), Kaling’s influence in the field of show business and arts makes her a true comedy doyenne.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the richest female comedian?

The title of the richest female comedian goes to Ellen DeGeneres with a staggering net worth of USD 500 million (INR 4,143 crore approx.).

– Who is the highest-paid female comedian?

Amy Schumer holds the title of the highest-paid female comedian, making history as the first woman to feature on Forbes’ list of highest-earning comedians. The minimum fee to book Schumer could range anywhere between USD 300,000 to USD 499,000 (INR 2 crore – INR 4 crore approx.).