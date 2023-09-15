‘Roadies’ season 19: How much are the gang leaders taking home?

MTV’s popular show Roadies is currently in its 19th season, and it is still one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. Growing up, we have all witnessed the Roadies craze and how youngsters of an entire generation wanted to make it on the show. Roadies season 19 has four gang leaders, and today we are looking at how much moolah each of them takes home.

Launched in 2003, Roadies was originally created by Nikhil J Alva. As the show gradually became more and more popular, we saw Raghu Ram and Rajiv Ram take over and that completely transformed the show. The twin brothers were known for being hard taskmasters and giving the contestants a hard time. But they were also known to appreciate people who did hard work and showed true strength of character. The show has undergone many changes over the years. Roadies season 19 is currently being judged by four gang leaders – Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati of Bigg Boss fame, and Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood. Let’s take a look at how much these celebrities are taking home.

Roadies season 19 gang leaders’ salary

Rhea Chakraborty

The woman needs no introduction. A Bollywood actor known for her stint in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi and others, Chakraborty started her career as an MTV VJ. Chakraborty is like a phoenix rising from the the ashes with Roadies season 19. If reports are to be believed, Rhea is charging INR 4 lakh per episode on the show.

Prince Narula

The king of Indian reality television, Prince Narula seems to have the Midas touch. He has won some of the biggest shows on Indian television, MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015, Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. He even met the love of his life, actress and model Yuvika Chaudhary, on a reality show and got married to her. Currently, he has returned to where it all started for him, Roadies, as a gang leader. He is reportedly charging INR 5 lakh per episode for Roadies season 19.

Gautam Gulati

Television actor and Bigg Boss winner, Gautam Gulati has a massive fan following, that he amassed during his Bigg Boss days. He has appeared in popular TV shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki where he played Duryodhan. On Roadies season 19, he is turning out to be a tough gang leader of a tough team that he has handpicked himself. For his stint on the show, he is reportedly taking home a cheque of INR 4 lakh per episode.

Sonu Sood

Last but definitely not least, we have Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood has starred in a string of Bollywood films, but his most notable stint has been off camera where he helped several hundreds and thousands of workers across India who were stuck during the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, he became the face of the distressed working class and manual labourers who did not have the means to reach their hometowns amidst the lockdown. Currently, a gang leader and the presenter on Roadies season 19, Sonu Sood takes home the biggest cheque amongst all, a whopping INR 10 lakh per episode.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the winner of Roadies 19?

Roadies 19 is still in full swing and we do not have a winner yet.

– When Roadies will start 2023 on TV?

Roadies 19 premiered on MTV India on 3 June 2023.

– Where can I watch Roadies Season 19?

You can watch Roadies 19 on MTV or watch it digitally on Jio Cinema.