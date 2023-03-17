A Beautiful Boy: In Conversation with Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf may be one of the most dependable actors of his generation but he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Perhaps, that is why his massive fan following continues to shower love on him.

When I first spoke to Rohit Saraf in 2018, he’d just starred in The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. He’d previously done a much-loved supporting role in Dear Zindagi opposite Alia Bhatt and also worked in a Norwegian film called What Will People Say.

His star was clearly on the rise – here was this young, handsome St Xavier’s graduate who was affable and charming and could also hold his own amidst strong actors. Surprisingly, during our chat, Saraf had said that he didn’t know if he was going to get work after this and wanted to have as much fun while he was getting these offers.

Cut to 2023 and the 26-year-old has unofficially been dubbed a ‘national crush’ thanks to his outing in the hit Netflix romantic comedy, Mismatched. He’s worked with talents like Anurag Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan.

As of writing this article, he commands a solid following of three million followers on Instagram and is all set to appear in Ishq Vishq Rebound, the spiritual sequel to the beloved 2003 movie, Ishq Vishk which featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Not bad for a 26-year-old, especially one with absolutely no contacts in the Hindi film industry.

“It is very uncertain. I’ll stand by whatever I said, you have work sometimes and you don’t have work sometimes. Yes, a lot has changed since the last time we spoke and it has been very unexpected. In the whole scheme of things, the pandemic was a mind-numbing experience for everyone. The one thing that hasn’t changed is the uncertainty, that you have something today and you don’t have it tomorrow. And I do feel comfortable taking that approach because I feel like I give my hundred per cent to my work when I think like that,” he says in an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India.

And like most successful people, Rohit Saraf espouses the benefits of having a grateful attitude, an attitude that he says helps on days when he doesn’t feel too good about life.

“Today, I can laugh about the fact that I don’t have a project to work on at the moment but tomorrow morning, I could wake up and feel really shitty about it. On those days, I think gratitude helps and it is something that comes very naturally to me. I’m usually pessimistic about a lot of things but when it comes to working, I kind of make sure that I’m optimistic about it,” he says.

He’s always been candid and that’s part of his charm. So it doesn’t come as a massive surprise when he admits that he’s always been pessimistic about his health. “It’s so bizarre, and this is honestly the first time I’m saying it out loud but I always feel like something is going to go down with me. I don’t know, I feel like my immunity isn’t the best and frequent changes in the weather mess with my health. So I’m usually very pessimistic about my health and about my travel – actually, these are the two things that I’m pessimistic about. So, I have to constantly keep drilling it in my head that I’m going to be fine and that I just need to calm down,” he states.

But all-in-all, the past five years have been kind to Rohit Saraf. Speaking just in terms of numbers, Mismatched was released on the 20th of November 2020 when Saraf was at about 400,000 followers on Instagram. On his birthday, 18 days later, the actor had hit one million followers on Instagram and by the end of 2020, he was sitting on 1.4 million.

“I was like ‘what the hell is going on?’ Like I was suddenly attached to 10 lakh more people. That’s a lot, right? I think it was very overwhelming at first because I would be obsessively checking my phone. I would constantly be on Instagram to read what people are saying about me, what is being posted, the reels, the fan art – everything. I was constantly being tagged in posts and mentioned in stories. It did get overwhelming because earlier, I used to love posting randomly, like whatever the hell would come to my mind. I stopped doing that because everything was being screenshotted . . . but with time, I eased into it and got the hang of it. I think I became comfortable with who I am again. And there was also this pressure that you have to post every single day to keep audiences engaged. A lot of brand work was also coming in. Instagram suddenly became a source of income also and all of these things were too sudden, too swift. But I caught up to that in my own time and now I’m comfortable posting at my own pace and sharing the most ridiculous things on my story,” he says, grinning.

As mentioned above, Rohit Saraf is also going to feature in Ishq Vishq Rebound alongside actors Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan. So naturally, one must ask if the young actor has ever had a rebound.

“Have I had a rebound? I mean, not a full-on relationship rebound for sure. But I’ve had flings . . . like not even flings, in all honesty. They were like these moments when you speak for like two or three days and then you move on.”

So, he means situationships, right?

“Yeah. Yes. I don’t think I can call them situationships even because it’s like a three-day conversation. Like the conversation would last only three days so I don’t think I can call it a rebound . . . okay, I’ve not had rebound relationships, I’ve had rebound conversations. Yeah,” he says.

But does Saraf think that maybe social media has ruined the concept of a relationship? No, he doesn’t. He believes that everything has its pros and cons and it’s nice to meet so many people on one platform. So naturally, I have to ask where are these supposed meetings happening.

“There is no meeting happening in my life for sure,” he says with a laugh, “I promise you. You can come and take my phone and go away only for you to realise nothing is going on. You can check my phone, my social media – everything. I have nothing to hide and no one to do anything with and I’m very happy like that, actually.”

Rohit Saraf seems like a “hum ek baar pyaar karte hai” type of guy but he debunks this myth quickly, with a disarmingly charming smile, as always.

“Absolutely not. Mujhe toh bohit baar pyaar ho chuka hai life mai but now I’m just . . . rejuvenating.”

And this rejuvenation will definitely help with Ishq Vishq Rebound, which he says is a very GenZ take on romantic relationships. He’s very open about the fact that romance is his favourite genre and it’s interesting that Ishq Vishq Rebound talks about friendships and relationships in today’s day and age. Obviously, he cannot share much about it but he does reiterate that the movie is not a sequel to the 2003 film and that they’re not even remotely similar – the only thing the two films have in common is the name because it is part of a franchise.

Recently, Saraf also starred in Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. He’s always been picked for urban roles and this seemed to be a conscious effort on his part to showcase his versatility. And the film has helped in changing people’s perception of him. “It’s not that people have suddenly approached me for more ‘heartland’ roles after Vikram Vedha. The pace is slow but I’m enjoying it. I really hope that every once in a while, I can do films like Vikram Vedha where I get to show people a side of me that they are not used to seeing,” the actor says, signing off.

Image courtesy: Rohit Saraf on Instagram