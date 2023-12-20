These romantic K-dramas releasing in 2024 will make your heart skip a beat

Following the record-breaking popularity of romantic K-dramas such as King The Land and My Demon in 2023, the Korean entertainment industry is all set with its new and exciting line-up of romance shows in 2024. From Queen of Tears to Love Song for Illusion, these love stories, paired with the perfect blend of a strong plot, the crackling chemistry of the lead pair and comic timing, are sure to tug at your heartstrings in 2024.
While most of these shows, like Everything Will Come True, are helmed by directors and writers who have created some of the greatest Korean dramas to date, others, like Marry My Husband, are adapted from webtoons that have attracted a significant audience online.
Leading the list of romantic K-dramas releasing in 2024 is the highly anticipated Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won-starrer Queen of Tears. Scripted by Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji-eun, this romance drama will see an influential couple fight against all odds to save their marriage.
Meanwhile, popular Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, who previously worked together in the hit 2016 TV show Uncontrollably Fond, will be seen reuniting in 2024 with Kim Eun-sook’s romantic drama Everything Will Come True.
Furthermore, Healer fame director Lee Jung-seop will gift viewers the swoon-worthy fantasy romance K-drama Love Song For Illusion. Penned by famous screenwriter Yoon Kyung-ah, this 2024 romantic K-drama centres around a budding love that turns into a fierce obsession
1 /6
Directed by: Park Won-gook
Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon
Episodes: 16
Release date: 1 January
Synopsis: Kang Ji-won (Park) gets a second chance at life when she is transported back into the past after being murdered by her cheating husband, Park Min-hwan’s (Lee). Ji-won, who is a working woman now, is desperate to seek revenge and takes help from her boss, Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na). As the duo work together to get Min-hwan behind bars, Ji-won ends up developing feelings for Ji-hyeok.
About the show: This 2024 romantic K-drama is an adaptation of the 2021 webcomic Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo by Korean artist Seong So-jak.
2 /6
Directed by: Lee Jung-seob
Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Ji Woo
Release date: 2 January 2024
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Assassin Yeon Wol (Hong) is bestowed with the mission to trap and murder crown prince Sa Jo-hyun (Park), who suffers from dual personality disorder. Yeon Wol poses as a concubine and enters Sajo’s life with the hopes of killing him. However, Yeon Wol starts having romantic feelings for the prince and gets distracted from her goal.
About the show: It is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Vanziun.
3 /6
Directed by: Kim Jung-shik
Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Young-dae
Release date: TBA
Episodes: TBA
Synopsis: Son Ha-young (Shin) considers a fake wedding to avoid a potentially unfavourable situation at work. In a bid to do this, she approaches a worker at a convenience store, Kim Ji-wook (Kim), to pose as her fiance. To Ha-young’s utter disbelief, Ji-wook accepts the offer, and now Ha-young must plan for their impending wedding.
4 /6
Directed by: Lee Byung-hun
Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin
Episodes: 12
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: Genie (Kim) is fed up with being trapped inside a lamp and desperately wishes to be around people. He is freed from his prison after a woman, Ga-young (Bae), summons him to grant her three wishes. What happens when the overly sensitive Genie ends up falling for the cold-hearted Ga-young?
5 /6
Directed by: Lee Kwang-young
Cast: Go Ah-ra, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo-hyun
Release date: TBA
Episodes: TBA
Synopsis: Hwa Ri (Go) is a princess who lives by her rules and plans to marry someone of her own choice. However, she is unable to forget the anonymous person who drew her as the main character of a chunhwa (erotic painting). Meanwhile, Choi Hwan (Chang), the richest merchant in the country, emerges as the leading candidate to become the princess’ husband. Little does anyone know Hwa Ri is hiding a secret.
6 /6
Directed by: Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo
Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon
Release date: TBA
Episodes: 16
Synopsis:, Hong Hae-in (Ji-won), the heiress of a family-owned business empire, Queens Group, is married to Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun), a senior official of the group. The couple’s life is turned upside down when a crisis hits their peaceful marriage. Will Hyun-woo and Hae-in be able to weather the storm together, or will they fall apart?
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
–What K-dramas are coming in 2024?
Some of the K-dramas coming in 2024 are Mercy for None, Hierarchy, Squid Game season 2, All of Us Are Dead season 2, Aema and The Bequeathed.
–What romantic K-dramas are coming in 2024?
Some of the romantic K-dramas releasing in 2024 are Everything Will Come True, Queen of Tears, The Love Story of Choon Hwa and Marry My Husband.
-Who is the most popular K-drama actor?
Some of the most popular K-drama actors are Kim Hye Soo, Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-ho, Bae Suzy, Lee Chae-min, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Gong Hyo-jin, Jo Bo-ah, Kwon Sang-woo, Choi Ji-woo, Kim Moo-young, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Byung-hun, Park Shin-hye, Song Hye-kyo, Lim Ji-yeon and Yoon Chan-young.