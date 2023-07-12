Sobhita Dhulipala: “I want to believe in my characters, in the truth of their emotions” | Exclusive

What are the stories that interest Sobhita Dhulipala? Which characters does she relate with? And what is a dish that is a monsoon staple for her? The actress answers this and more in an exclusive conversation with us.

Sobhita Dhulipala has had a great couple of years so far. The actress who made her debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Raman Raghav 2.0 shot to fame in 2019 after starring as Tara Khanna in the hit web series, Made In Heaven. Since then, the actress has starred in films like Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II, Major, Kurup and in popular shows like Bard of Blood and The Night Manager.

A former pageant queen, Sobhita also commands a strong fan following with fashion critics and media houses consistently praising her strong sense of style. We recently caught up with the actress at the 14th edition of World Class, the biggest and most renowned bartending competition in the world. Dhulipala is also the Ambassador of the 14th edition of Diageo Reserve World Class India.

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about her craft, what makes a story worth exploring and her role as the Ambassador of the 14th edition of World Class in India.

Excerpts from our chat with Sobhita Dhulipala

Throughout your journey as an actor, which specific projects have had a significant impact on your personal growth and development as an individual? How have they shaped your perspective and approach to your craft?

To be very honest, I do think that every person in this world goes through their share of highs and lows and they are neither good nor bad. I feel like every character – if you play it with sincerity and look in a little deeper – goes through the same emotions that I go through or your mother goes through or someone’s neighbour goes through. We all go through the same spectrum of emotions but to different degrees and based on different circumstances. I have had the privilege of playing parts that have reached my heart and altered my inner landscape. So it’s tough to pick a few but of the recent ones, I think Vanathi’s free-spirited innocence from PS1 and PS2 or Kaveri’s graceful grief underneath all that glamour in The Night Manager or the feisty never-say-never attitude of Tara from Made In Heaven or the full-hearted goodness of Rosy from Moothon have shaped my perspective. I mean I’ve really had the privilege of playing women who exercise their depth and their complexity and own it.

Can you tell us about a particular role or character that challenged you the most as an actor? How did you navigate the complexities of that role and what did you learn from the experience?

Now when I look back, I am just so grateful for all the parts that I got to play and I don’t remember what really felt the most challenging. Obviously, when a part is physically challenging, it’s easy to recognize it as challenging like “Oh yeah that was physically tough, that was painful or difficult or physically exhausting” but I think the parts I’ve played have been those of emotional women with very strong personalities. I think more than challenging me as an actor, they ended up challenging me as a human being and made me grow to understand their conflicts better.

In your opinion, what are the key elements that make a story or script compelling and worth exploring? Are there any specific themes or narratives that you are particularly interested in exploring in your future projects?

Oh, I would love to do a comedy. I would love to do an action film. I would love to do a period drama or an out-and-out dance film. There are a lot of areas that I have not explored as an actor and I would love to explore them if given the chance but one thing that I really connect with when picking the script is the authenticity of emotions because I want to watch it and I want to feel for the characters. I want to believe them and I want to relate with them and even if it’s the most fantastical type of setting, I still want to believe in the truth of their emotions. I think that for me is very important.

You are also a frequent traveller – tell us about one dish that you tasted which became an instant favourite.

I think picking a dish is going to be tough but the food of Rajasthan has had a special place in my heart because of all the travel I got to do and I saw all these German bakeries whenever I backpacked or the yummy tea in Imphal that I had a while back or vegetarian shepherd’s pie made with yummy soya bean. These are favourites, I like comfort food so shepherd’s pie or aglio e olio or khichdi or idli or simple native food . . . I think that’s my favourite wherever I am in the world.

Since the rainy season has finally arrived in Mumbai, what are 3 dishes that are a monsoon staple for you?

Ginger tea for sure with biscuits. I do crave samosa. I love junk food, especially Indian junk . . . only Indian junk food actually. Soya, tea, biscuits, samosa and I think also yummy crispy dosa. I really like cooking so I guess, I enjoy making it also. I have picked all those options which are easy to make (laughs). Samosa is not so easy but still.

As the Patron of the 14th edition of World Class in India, how do you plan to bring a fresh perspective to the platform and promote mindful consumption among the audience?

Serving as the Patron for World Class 2023 has been an incredible experience that has allowed me to fully immerse myself in the captivating world of mixology. This role has not only expanded my knowledge and skills in the field but has also ignited a genuine passion within me. It’s truly inspiring to be part of a platform that celebrates the extraordinary talent of bartenders, providing me with the opportunity to learn from the industry’s finest and stay up to date with the latest trends and techniques.

Could you share your thoughts on the craft of bartending and mixology, and how you aim to highlight and pay tribute to these crafts through your association with World Class India?

Similar to actors who strive to enhance their performances through meticulous attention to detail, bartending and mixology require a comparable level of precision and artistry. Both disciplines necessitate a deep understanding of a diverse range of spirits, flavours, techniques, and the art of presentation.

Header image: Rohan Shrestha