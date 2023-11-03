Are we getting an Aarya season 4? Here’s what we know

Sushmita Sen’s iconic portrayal of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya has captivated both audiences and critics alike since its debut in 2020. Fast forward to 2023, and the crime drama is preparing for its third season. Yes, Aarya’s gripping saga is returning on Disney+ Hotstar with season 3, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the mafia queen and her intriguing journey through the criminal underworld.

The upcoming season of Ram Madhvani’s acclaimed crime drama series welcomes back Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen. She is joined by Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the ensemble cast.

The creators recently unveiled the trailer for season 3, offering a tantalising peek into what awaits our titular character. In the trailer, we witness Aarya navigating new and old enemies while solidifying her partnership with the Russian cartel. “Cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies, will Aarya survive?” reads a note from the creators.

This forthcoming season promises to be a roller-coaster of suspense, drama and action that is sure to keep viewers perched on the edge of their seats.

With the excitement for Aarya season 3 becoming palpable, fans are also left wondering whether Aarya will continue her ascent to power in the criminal world with season 4 or if this upcoming season will conclude her journey.

So, the big question on everyone’s minds is simple – is Aarya season 4 happening? Here’s what we know (so far):

‘Aarya’ Season 4: Is it on the cards?

As of now, there is no official word or confirmation about Aarya season 4. However, judging from the season 3 trailer, it appears that the upcoming season might mark the end of our formidable matriarch’s journey in the criminal world.

The trailer showcases Aarya’s entanglement in shady dealings with criminals, puffing on a cigar, and revisiting scenes from the previous two seasons.

However, the trailer also takes a darker turn and Aarya is shown being shot at the end, leaving her children in shock. Sushmita’s voiceover at the end leaves viewers with a haunting feeling, as she declares that she never expected the journey to conclude in this manner.

So, it seems like it’s going to be a wrap for the Disney+ Hotstar’s crime drama after season 3.

When is ‘Aarya’ season 4 releasing?

Given the current outlook, unless there’s a surprise spinoff in the works, we don’t have any information regarding Aarya season 4’s release date.

In the meantime, in season 3, Sushmita Sen is joined by a talented ensemble that has significantly enriched the show’s depth and intrigue. Sikandar Kher, who portrays Aarya’s loyal right-hand man, Daulat, adds gripping layers to the storyline. Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun and Geetanjali Kulkarni also contribute their unique flavours to the series.

More about ‘Aarya’

For the uninitiated, Aarya is an adaptation of the Dutch drama Penoza.

The series revolves around Sushmita Sen’s character, a determined mother and heir to a vast narcotics empire, as she fights to protect her children and her territory.

Sen’s portrayal of the titular character has been a defining moment in her career. Through Aarya, a strong-willed mother ensnared in the clutches of the criminal underworld, Sen showcases her acting prowess. In the next season, Aarya will confront new challenges with renewed determination and vigour.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya season 3 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3rd.

Fun fact: The first season of Aarya was nominated for an International Emmy in the Best Drama Series category in 2021.

Check out the trailer of ‘Aarya’ season 3 below:

