Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to release on OTT: Here’s when and where to watch the film

It took one unconventional movie for Ranbir Kapoor to win the audience’s hearts once again. Animal was Kapoor’s last release of 2023 and the actor wrapped the year with a bang. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial not only created waves at the box office, but also became the talk of the town in no time. People who could not watch the movie in theatres anxiously kept waiting for updates about the OTT release date of Animal and the platform on which the movie would be arriving on. Much to their excitement, the latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal now has an OTT release date and is likely to make an arrival on Netflix.

Sandeep Vanga’s movie Animal broke several box office records and has made the audience even more excited to know about its release on the OTT platform. Ranbir’s other 2023 released movie titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar made released on Netflix, and it is expected that Animal will also arrive on the same streaming platform in January. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT release.

Animal: When can you watch Ranbir Kapoor’s brilliant performance on OTT?

Animal became the best movie of 2023 with the highest non-holiday opening, biggest single days, highest opening weekend and highest opening week in India. It became the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and Canada, the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film, the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film, and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film.

Animal movie’s OTT release date on the platform

According to several reports, the OTT release date of Animal movie on Netflix is set to be 26 January 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. Earlier, it was scheduled to released on 15 January 2024. The film arrived in theatres on 1 December 2023.

Will there be any additional scenes?

Although the duration of Animal (when released in theatres) was 3 hours and 21 minutes, Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to add more scenes to the movie for its OTT release. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Vanga iterated, “I was editing the version because there were some problems in 1-2 shots. I’m using different and a few more shots from the same take. One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra.”

The cast of Animal movie

Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Arjan Vailly Singh. His father’s role as Balbir Singh is being played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol is also a part of the film and his role will leave you impressed. Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Geetanjali “Geeta” Singh, Arjan’s wife. Apart from the lead cast, Tripti Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva are also a part of the film.

What is the film about?

The plot of Animal movie revolves around the complex relationship between a father-son duo. Often away for work, Balbir gives no attention to his son, who looks upto him very dearly. Growing up, Arjan tries everything to get his father’s attention, which creates an obsessive pattern within him. His fixation on getting his father’s approval leads to him becoming a dangerous criminal whom everyone fears.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– On which OTT platform is Animal movie available?

Animal is likely to make its OTT debut on Netflix.

– Is Animal released on OTT?

The release date for Animal movie on OTT is set to be 26 January. Earlier, it was said to release on 15 January.

– Is Animal an 18+ movie?

Yes.

– Is Animal movie released?

The movie was released in theatres on 1 December 2023.

