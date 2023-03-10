‘Avatar 2’ gets OTT release: All about the digital release of James Cameron’s blockbuster

Avatar: The Way Of Water, also known as Avatar 2, is all set to release on OTT platforms. Not only do we have a release date, but we also have all the information you need about the streaming platform you need to be subscribed to in order to experience James Cameron’s magnum opus form the comfort of your home.

Return to Pandora whenever you want at home, only on Digital March 28. Get access to over three hours of never-before-seen extras when you add #AvatarTheWayOfWater to your movie collection. pic.twitter.com/4dOhyjMU9l — Avatar (@officialavatar) March 7, 2023

One of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream on digital platforms from March 28. Additionally, fans will have access to bonus content worth three hours. So, just in case you ended up missing out on experiencing it on the big screen, you can be excited about all of the bonus content you’ll get to enjoy.

Where will Avatar 2 be released on OTT?

According to a statement by the 20th Century Studios, it has been announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will be available on major digital retailers like Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and movies anywhere.

The studios also revealed that Avatar: The Way Of Water’s OTT release will include audio commentary from the cast and crew, as well as multiple behind-the-scenes features and interviews. The features will include a deep analysis of performance capture technology, Na’vi culture, Pandora’s underwater ecosystems, the film’s sound design, the Wētā FX visual effects team, returning cast members and new characters. There will also be a special feature focusing on Spider, the young human boy who wishes to be a member of the Na’vi.

The film will be displayed in 4K Ultra HD quality and will be accompanied by Dolby Atmos audio.

As of now, Avatar 2 is the third highest-grossing film in history, behind the original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. The sequel received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It also went on gain four Oscars nominations at the 2023 Oscars – for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Sound. The ceremony is set to take place on March 12.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/Avatar 2

This story first appeared on Augustman Malaysia.