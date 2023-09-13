Everything we know about the book that inspired the plot of Bambai Meri Jaan

Dongri to Dubai is possibly one of the few books that have been read by almost everyone. The book chronicles the evolution of some of the most notorious mafias in India including the infamous Dawood Ibrahim. Drawing inspiration from the book, Excel Entertainment is now all set to release a new 2023 OTT show titled Bambai Meri Jaan.

Bambai Meri Jaan is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 14 September 2023, and its cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur, along with Avinash Tiwary essaying the lead role. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the web series will contain ten episodes. S. Hussain Zaidi, who is also the author of Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, has worked on the script of the show as well.

The story will revolve around Dara Kadri (Tiwary) and his rise as one of the biggest dons in India, while his honest father (Menon) tries to save him from joining the dark side. But before you see this stellar cast narrate this riveting story, let’s dig a little about the real story of Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia.

The plot of Dongri to Dubai that inspires the story of Bambai Meri Jaan

Former investigative journalist, Hussain Zaidi published the book in 2012. Before Bambai Meri Jaan, Sanjay Gupta helmed the film Shootout at Wadala (2013) based on Zaidi’s book. The book talks about the lives of Mumbai gangsters like Haji Mastan, Karim Lala, Chhota Rajan, Abu Salem and their rise as criminals. It primarily focuses on Dawood Ibrahim, his journey from Dongri to Dubai from 1947 to 2011 and his vast empire.

The key elements of the book

The book talks about how several circumstances made Dawood hate the Mumbai police and how eventually he became Mumbai police’s biggest enemy. The story chronicles the rise of Pathans, the birth of the Dawood gang, the concept of ‘supari’ (paid assassin), and how the biggest of mafias were involved in Bollywood. The book also discusses Dawood’s move to Karachi and how Pakistan helped in keeping him safe.

Dawood: The protagonist of Dongri to Dubai

Avinash Tiwary’s Dara in the Amazon Prime Video web series, Bambai Meri Jaan is said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim. Kay Kay Menon’s role is said to be based on his father. The book focuses on Dawood’s life in Dongri and how his situation made him choose the notorious path. It talks about his ambition, his lust for power and his focus that helped him become the most powerful don in Dubai.

Set in the period of the 1950s, Dongri to Dubai commences by discussing about Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar’s reign in Mumbai. These parts of the book are expected to be a part of the web series — Bambai Meri Jaan. The elevation of smuggling activities led to conflicts with the Pathan gang and the rise of Manya Surve’s rule. At this time Dawood was only a small name, but it all changed when he tipped the enemies about Maya Dolas’ location, leading to his death. Dawood was now feared by everyone, making him the biggest don in India.

How Dawood became the biggest don?

The key plot of Bambai Meri Jaan has been derived from this part of the book. In Dongri To Dubai, Zaidi talked about a young Dawood, who lived with his parents in Dongri. His father was an honest policeman, and despite him trying to stop his son from choosing the dangerous path, Dawood became a fugitive and then hid himself in Dubai to keep himself away from the law. Dawood settled in Dubai, to never return to India. He carried out many offences from there without much mention of him in the media. The 1993 Mumbai Blasts then took place, making Dawood the centre of attention once again. He was assumed to be the man behind the terror. The notorious criminal was given the tag of ‘deshdrohi’ by the citizens, however, Zaidi in his book explains that although he did have a hand in the blasts, he was not the mastermind. It was due to political manipulation that he was declared the culprit responsible for the blasts.

