‘Barbie’ movie trailer introduces fans to its galaxy of A-list cast members

A new trailer of Barbie, the movie based on the famous fashion dolls by Mattel, was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on 4 April. And for the first time, fans got the chance to catch a glimpse of the long line of A-list cast members of the Barbie movie.

An earlier teaser had only given a glimpse of Margot Robbie as the titular character. Except for a nod to Stanley Kubrik’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the trailer did not reveal details of what the film would be about.

But the new trailer dives straight into the story, hinting at what Barbie could be facing after she takes a crucial decision.

Barbie is set to hit theatres on 21 July.

Everything to know about Barbie

Trailer shows Barbie’s fun-filled world

A noticeable aspect of the new trailer is the dominance of the colour pink. Almost everything in Barbie’s world is of pink shade, giving the impression that it is like a fantasy land.

Indeed, as seen in the trailer, a massive pink billboard in Barbie’s world reads “Real world this way.” Barbie is seen driving a pink car apparently out of her world.

The other main lead in the film is Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. In love with Barbie, Ken is seen joining her as she heads out into the ‘real’ world.

Barbie movie cast and who plays whom

The trailer is doing the rounds for the massive A-list star cast, especially the actors who play multiple versions of Barbie and Ken.

Ana Cruz Kayne (judge Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (writer Barbie), Emma Mackey (physicist Barbie), Hari Nef (doctor Barbie), Issa Rae (president Barbie), Kate McKinnon (gymnast Barbie), Nicola Coughlan (diplomat Barbie), Ritu Arya (journalist Barbie), and Sharon Rooney (lawyer Barbie) are among the major names who play variations of Barbie. Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa plays mermaid Barbie.

Similarly, other variations of Ken are played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and Simu Liu, who is best known for playing Shang Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

A highlight of the trailer, in fact, is the rivalry between Gosling’s Ken and the Liu’s Ken. In one part of the trailer, Robbie’s Barbie tries to calm the two Kens down as they, rather hilariously, engage in a “beach off” spar.

Other stars in the film include America Ferrera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Jamie Demetriou. Will Ferrell appears as the Mattel CEO.

Helen Mirren and WWE superstar turned actor John Cena are also among the cast of the film.

More about the crew

Greta Gerwig is the director of the film and its co-writer, alongside her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is co-produced by Mattel Films, Heyday Films and LuckyChap Entertainment, which is the production company of Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley.

The film’s executive producers are LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz.

(Main and Featured images: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures – © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)