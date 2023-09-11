Barbie OTT release: When and where to stream the film

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dominated the global box office and set new records. Despite being pitted against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie emerged as the highest-grossing movie and is now gearing up for an OTT release.

According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie raked in a staggering global revenue of over USD 1.4 billion (INR 1,15,97 crore approx.) (as of 11 September 2023) and has officially made it to the top of the elite billion-dollar film club. It is the second movie to enter the circle in 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Now, fans can revisit the world of Barbie from the comforts of their home.

Here’s more about Barbie’s OTT release and how to stream the movie

When and where will Barbie premiere on OTT?

Released on 21 July, Barbie became a roaring success instantly. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s OTT debut. Reports suggest it is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ on 12 September.

However, India TV states it will also be available for streaming on Google Play and Vudu on the same date. Viewers in India, however, will have to use the Book My Show stream to watch the film.

According to the Economic Times, it was previously up for preorder for USD 19.99 (INR 1,655.91) on Amazon for the US domain.

Barbie cast and crew

The Greta Gerwig directorial stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken. Besides them, the fantasy comedy title also features Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and John Cena.

Robbie also served as a producer via her production company LuckyChap, which she founded with Josey McNamara, Sophia Kerr, and her husband, Tom Ackerley, in 2014.

The plot of the Barbie movie

In the glitzy world of Barbieland, Barbie (Robbie) is faced with an existential crisis which makes her abandon her life and enter the human realm. Here, she must find her true calling and purpose. Barbie is followed by her boyfriend Ken, whose existence solely depends on her acknowledgement. As both navigate their way, they experience reality, make new friends and understand the truth of life.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Barbie/ IMDb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Barbie on Amazon Prime?

According to reports, Barbie is slated to release on Amazon Prime on 12 September 2023.

– Is the Barbie movie on Netflix?

Barbie has not yet released on Netflix.

– Is Barbie going to be on Disney Plus?

According to media reports, Barbie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Vudu on 12 September 2023.

– Is Barbie out on streaming?

Barbie will be reportedly available for streaming on 12 September 2023.