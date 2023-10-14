‘Spirited Away’ and 9 other anime movies dubbed in Hindi that you can stream online

For ’90s kids and after, anime has been a quintessential part of Indian pop culture growing up. Hindi-dubbed versions of hit anime movies and shows like Pokemon, Doraemon, Dragon Ball-Z and Beyblade broadcasting on TV led to the rise of a generation of lovers of the Japanese animation genre in the country.

While consuming anime in Japanese is the most authentic way to enjoy it, watching it in Hindi can bring back some childhood nostalgia. Want to relive the good ol’ days once again? Fret not, multiple Indian OTT platforms now let you stream your favourite anime movies and series in Hindi.

So, without further ado, here is the list of anime movies in Hindi language that are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Binge away!

Here are the 10 best Hindi-dubbed anime movies to watch online

Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away follows the story of Chihiro Ogino, a 10-year-old, who stumbles into the realm of kami — the spirits found in Japanese Shinto folklore — while relocating to a new city with her family. After a bizarre incident that turns her parents into pigs, Chihiro sets on a journey to set them free and return to the human world. To achieve this, she accepts a job at Yubaba’s bathhouse and navigates various challenges within to break the enchantment.

Considered one of the greatest anime films to grace the silver screen, the Studio Ghibli film went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards. Moreover, it is the first and only, hand-drawn and non-English language animated film that won this prestigious award.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Watch Here

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Set in the late Muromachi period in Japan, Princess Mononoke follows a young Emishi prince named Ashitaka, who gets entangled in a conflict between the forest gods and the humans exploiting its resources. The film delves into themes rooted in Shinto beliefs and environmentalism. Notably, the term ‘Mononoke’ is not a name but a Japanese word signifying supernatural, shape-shifting entities that can possess people and bring about suffering, illness or death. Despite the film’s historical setting, the story interweaves fantastical elements.

Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and animated by Studio Ghibli for Tokuma Shoten, Nippon Television Network and Dentsu, Princess Mononoke became the highest-grossing blockbuster in Japan upon its release in 1997. It held this record for the highest-grossing domestic film in Japan until it was surpassed by Spirited Away in 2001.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Watch Here

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Howl’s Moving Castle takes place in a make-believe kingdom where a blend of magic and early twentieth-century technology coexists, set against the backdrop of a war with another kingdom. It follows the journey of Sophie, a young hatmaker, who transforms into an elderly woman due to a witch’s curse. Along her adventure, she crosses paths with a wizard named Howl and becomes a part of his resistance against participating in the king’s war effort.

Another Studio Ghibli classic, Howl’s Moving Castle premiered at the 61st Venice International Film Festival and is roughly based on the 1986 novel of the same name by British author Diana Wynne Jones. The film garnered much critical acclaim, especially for its stunning visuals and the way director Hayao Miyazaki presented its themes. It also received an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category at the 78th Academy Awards, although it ultimately lost to Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Watch Here

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of the best anime movies in Hindi, My Neighbor Totoro tells the tale of two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who have relocated to a new home with their father to be closer to the hospital where their mother is receiving care. In this new environment, they quickly form a friendship with Totoro, a giant rabbit-like spirit creature. The anime film explores different themes, including animism, Shinto symbolism, environmentalism and the simple pleasures of rural life.

The film and its titular character have become pop-culture icons and have made numerous cameo appearances in various other films as well. Totoro is also the official mascot for Studio Ghibli and is widely celebrated as one of the most beloved and recognisable characters in the realm of Japanese animation.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Watch Here

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Derived from Eiko Kadono’s 1985 novel of the same name, Kiki’s Delivery Service is based on a young witch named Kiki, who moves to the coastal city of Koriko to become independent. During her time in the city, she meets Osono, who kindly extends an invitation for Kiki to reside in her bakery and make a living by launching a flying courier service. Along her journey, Kiki engages with the diverse inhabitants of Koriko, including a young boy named Tombo.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Watch Here

Ponyo (2008)

Director Miyazaki’s eighth directorial film for Studio Ghibli, Ponyo was a major commercial success and went on to become the eighth highest-grossing anime film of all time.

The film follows the story of a goldfish named Ponyo, who manages to break free from the sea and ends up getting stranded in a glass jar on the shore. A five-year-old human boy named Sōsuke comes to her aid and the two develop a deep connection. However, as Ponyo becomes more attached to Sōsuke, she yearns to become a human, leading to a series of calamities caused by her newfound magical abilities.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Watch Here

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone (2008)

The anime movie Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone is based on the original anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, written and directed by Hideaki Anno.

After the devastating Second Impact, the Fourth Angel launches an assault on Tokyo III and the responsibility for humanity’s survival falls into the hands of the Special Government Agency NERV. A reluctant young Shinji Ikari is compelled to assume control of EVA-01. Along with EVA-00’s pilot, Rei Ayanami, he is tasked with confronting the Angel. Unfortunately, EVA-01 sustains damage in a battle with the Sixth Angel. In response, Misato Katsuragi plans a strategy to channel all of Japan’s electrical power into EVA-01’s positron cannon, to defeat the Angel.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Watch Here

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020)

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 draws its inspiration from the popular Doraemon manga series. It serves as a sequel to the 2014 movie Stand by Me Doraemon. Directed by Ryuichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki, the film is primarily based on Doraemon’s 2000 short film Doraemon: A Grandmother’s Recollections and the 2002 short film The Day When I Was Born.

In the film, Nobita time travels into the future to introduce his dear grandmother to his future bride. However, to his surprise, the adult version of Nobita, who is supposed to be the groom at his wedding, has run away from the wedding ceremony.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Watch Here

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Based on the Black Clover manga series, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is set in a world where magic is everything. Asta, a young boy born without any magical abilities, aspires to attain the prestigious title of Wizard King. His goal is to conquer the challenges he faces, demonstrate his strength and uphold his promise to his friends.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Watch Here

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf follows the story of Vesemir, a confident young witcher, who takes great pleasure in hunting and killing monsters in exchange for coins. However, as a new force emerges on the Continent, he discovers that certain witcher missions carry a weightier significance beyond mere financial gain.

Created specially for Netflix, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf acts as a spin-off of The Witcher and delves into the backstory of Geralt’s mentor.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Watch Here

