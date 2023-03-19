10 best bromances from K-dramas that you can swap with the clichéd fairy tale romance

Diving into the world of K-dramas means you will get to explore several themes, genres and plots. Korean filmmakers are always experimenting with their content and have created a pandora of unlimited shows and films that you can watch. The most common genres that people often explore are romance, action, and comedy, but have you ever watched any bromance K-dramas before?

This sub-genre has been explored by Korean filmmakers in the most beautiful manner. Bromance in K-drama adds an extra layer of intensity to stories where we get to see two lead characters in the most wholesome situations. If this is a genre that interests you or a genre you wish to explore, then we have curated a list of K-drama bromance shows that should be on your list. Check it out.

Best bromance K-dramas that you need to watch right away

The best bromance K-drama shows explore relationship dynamics, bonds between two male leads in the most humble manner. These characters will instantly become your favourite so do add these shows to your list.

Descendants of the Sun

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won

Release date: February 24 – April 22, 2016

Number of episodes: 16 + 3 (special) episodes

Synopsis: Yoo Shi-jin and Seo Dae-young are each other’s ride-or-die. The duo has the most special bond in their special forces unit. When not on deadly missions, the characters are often seen pranking or poking fun at each other. The two share a great camaraderie that makes this show quite an interesting watch.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae

Release date: December 2, 2016 – January 21, 2017

Number of episodes: 16 + 3 (special) episodes

Synopsis: The story revolves around a 939-year-old goblin named Kim Shin and the Grim Reaper. The two are forced to live together in a big mansion and adjusting to each other’s life becomes a hilarious problem. The two get involved in huge fights – at one moment, they are having a telekinetic knife fight, and at another moment, they are setting each other’s things on fire. However, the duo soon become best buddies and share the best chemistry you would witness on screen.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, Park Gyu-young

Release date: June 20 –August 9, 2020

Number of episodes: 16 episodes

Synopsis: The chemistry between It’s Okay To Not Be Okay‘s Moon KangTae and his older brother makes for one of the best K-drama bromances. Moon believes that his autistic brother needs his support and care, but little does he realise that he equally needs his elder brother’s support in life. It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is one of the most emotional K-dramas that beautifully captures the bromance.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Directed by: Baek Sang-hoon, Jung Ji-hyun, Yoo Je-won

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Jung-jin.

Release date: April 17 – June 12, 2020

Number of episodes: 16 episodes

Synopsis: King Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) and his forbearing royal bodyguard Jo Yeong’s bromance take the centre stage in this K-drama. The two form a strong bond since their childhood and it is still rock-solid even after they grow old. The two have a cat-and-mouse kind of a relationship that is sweet and endearing.

Don’t Dare To Dream

Directed by: Park Shin-woo, Lee Jung-heum

Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, Jo Jung-suk, Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Mi-sook, Park Ji-young, Lee Sung-jae, Seo Ji-hye

Release date: August 24 – November 10, 2016

Number of episodes: 24 episodes

Synopsis: Another K-drama bromance that you should add to your list is Don’t Dare To Dream. The story revolves around Jung Won and Hwa Shin who are the best of friends. The duo falls in love with the same girl and chaos follows where they even almost share the same girlfriend. But no matter what, their relationship remains strong till the end.

Business Proposal

Directed by: Park Seon-ho

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah

Release date: February 28 – April 5, 2022

Number of episodes: 12 episodes

Synopsis: This K-drama series sees the bromance between CEO Kang TaeMoo and his secretary Cha SungHoon. The two lean on each other for everything. SungHoon keeps TaeMoo grounded and often gives him reality checks, while TaeMoo returns the favour by taking care of his simple chores.

True Beauty

Directed by: Kim Sang-hyeop

Cast: Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, Park Yoo-na

Release date: December 9, 2020 – February 4, 2021

Number of episodes: 1 6 episodes

Synopsis: Lim Ju Gyeong is the new girl in school and she gets caught in the middle of a confusing love triangle with Lee Su Ho and Han Seo Jun, who always have been best friends. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding tears them apart but they find their way back when things get tough. Although Seo Jun loses the girl of his dreams to his best friend, he still adores his friendship and cherishes it till the end.

Love in the Moonlight

Directed by: Kim Seong-yoon, Baek Sang-hoon

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, Kwak Dong-yeon

Release date: August 22 – October 18, 2016

Number of episodes: 18 + 1 (special) episodes

Synopsis: Love in the Moonlight is one of the best K-dramas you can watch for a cute bromance. The story is about two half-brothers who would do anything for each other. The story is moving because despite belonging to different class systems, they trust each other the most and are willing to sacrifice everything for each other.

Start-Up

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na

Release date: October 17 – December 6, 2020

Number of episodes: 16 episodes

Synopsis: Although Start-Up is a love story, no one can deny that the two male leads of this K-drama steal the show. Nam Do-san and Han Ji-pyeong are two very different people. While one is a naïve and awkward math genius, the other one is confident and accomplished. Their bromance blossoms when one of them decides to help the other one navigate his life.

Prison Playbook

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Cast: Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyung-ho

Release date: November 22, 2017 – January 18, 2018

Number of episodes: 16 episodes

Synopsis: Kim Je Hyuk is a famous baseball player who is sent to jail after he beats up a man who was abusing his little sister. The bromance K-drama follows his story inside the prison and the people he meets there. Lee Joon Ho is a friend of his and he also happens to work at the same prison. The show follows how their friendship gets affected due to this situation.

