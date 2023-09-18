These days, Korean dramas comprise some of the most-watched and trending shows on OTT platforms. In India, there isn’t a single OTT platform that isn’t catering to fans of this genre. In fact, these streaming platforms have gone one step further and made K-dramas even more accessible by providing subtitles.

However, for those who are at the beginning of their K-drama journey but don’t want to strain their eyes by reading subtitles, streaming giants like Netflix, Jio Cinema and Disney+Hotstar have paved an interesting path forward by introducing Hindi-dubbed K-dramas. As it happens, Zee5 is no different.

From Oh My Venus, Partners for Justice and The Heirs to Fight for My Way, Zee5 is home to some of the best Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on any streaming platform right now. Here are our top picks.

10 best Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on Zee5

Oh My Venus

Oh My Venus isn’t your run-of-the-mill Korean drama. If you are currently in your fitness phase and need to binge-watch a coming-of-age drama, this is the show for you. The interesting plot focuses on a lawyer, now in her 30s, emerging from a lengthy relationship and embarking on a journey to reclaim her physical fitness and overall health.

After a breakup with her boyfriend, Kang Joo-eun resolves to transform her physique and goes on a fitness journey. In pursuit of her goal, she trains under the guidance of celebrity trainer John Kim. Through their shared dedication to fitness and after spending time together, their initial client-trainer relationship blossoms into a deep romantic connection.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way follows four childhood best friends who have always been the underdogs. With unwavering support for one another, all of them find themselves navigating the challenges of adulthood. While striving to adapt to the demands of the grown-up world, they never lose sight of the dreams they once held dear. One fateful day, they collectively make the bold choice to pursue those long-cherished aspirations, committing to live life on their own terms. This decision marks the beginning of an inspiring journey that is beautifully captured in this Hindi-dubbed K-drama on Zee5.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

School 2017

School 2017 portrays the challenges of high school life faced by a spirited artist, a rebellious wealthy student and a compassionate class president. Amidst the pressures and frustrations of their academic journey, these students navigate the intricate web of teenage life, tackling both internal and external obstacles while striving to carve out their own paths in an educational environment riddled with unfairness and injustice. The story further delves into the individual journeys of these students, shedding light on the complexities of adolescence and the determination required to overcome the adversities they face.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Pinocchio

Pinocchio follows a unique storyline that combines the elements of romance and mystery.

Years after a fabricated news report shatters his family’s life, Ha-myung becomes a journalist with a mission to uncover the truth and seek justice. In-ha, who suffers from Pinocchio syndrome (a condition that makes it impossible for her to lie), joins him in his quest for justice. Together, they work to expose corruption and deception in the world of journalism, using their unique abilities to ensure that the truth prevails and those responsible for false reports are held accountable.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The Heirs

Who doesn’t love a K-drama with the iconic Lee Min-Ho? The Boys Over Flowers star has been setting high standards for all sorts of romantic K-dramas over the years and The Heirs is no exception.

As its name suggests, this K-drama is centred around Kim Tan, the heir to a powerful conglomerate known as the Empire Group. However, his position is perpetually overshadowed by his accomplished half-brother, Kim Won, who holds a high-ranking role in the family enterprise. While Kim Tan is engaged to the wealthy and arrogant Rachel Ryu, an heiress to a hotel empire, his heart takes a different path as he falls in love with Cha Eun Sang, the daughter of his family’s housekeeper.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Couple on the Backtrack

In this delightful college-themed Korean Drama, a pair trapped in an unhappy marriage suddenly find themselves transported back in time to their carefree college days.

Married at a young age, Choi Ban Doo and Ma Jin Joo find themselves trapped in an 18-year-long marriage filled with regrets and frustration. However, an unexpected twist of fate catapults them back in time to the day before they first met, inhabiting their younger selves. Now faced with a unique opportunity, they must decide whether to rekindle the flames of their past romance or forge new paths separately. With an exciting plot of first loves and second chances, Couple on the Backtrack navigates the complexities of relationships and grown-up issues in a fascinating manner.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Village: Achiara’s Secret

Achiara, typically a tranquil and crime-free village, experiences a significant disturbance when Han So Yoon arrives to commence her career as an English teacher. On her very first day, she stumbles upon a buried corpse, sending shockwaves through the town and its inhabitants. The villagers start wondering about the victim’s identity as well as the motives behind the killing. As the deceased is revealed to be Kim Hye Jin, a local art teacher, the village starts suspecting the mysterious ceramic designer Yoon Ji Sook as the possible murderer. Making matters more complicated is the fact that Ji Sook is married to the politician Seo Chang Gwon.

However, as So Yoon and the police start investigating the case, it becomes apparent that multiple individuals may be involved and the case is far more complex than it initially appears, adding an air of mystery to the unfolding story.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Goodbye to Goodbye

Goodbye to Goodbye makes for an interesting watch in case you’re not a fan of romance. The series follows the lives of Young-Hee and Jung-Hyo who decide to live together due to unfortunate circumstances.

Young-Hee resides independently in an apartment, having separated from her husband, Sang-Jin, due to his infidelity. On the other hand, Jung-Hyo is expecting a child, but her boyfriend insists on an abortion. Seeking refuge, Jung-Hyo seeks shelter in Young-Hee’s apartment and announces her intention to stay until she gives birth, as Young-Hee happens to be her boyfriend’s mother. As they start living together, Young-Hee and Jung-Hyo engage in occasional conflicts while also developing a deeper understanding of each other.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Who Are You: School 2015

Featuring an interesting plot, the K-drama Who Are You: School 2015 follows the lives of twin sisters, Eun Byul and Eun Bi, who are separated at birth. Eun Byul is adopted by a wealthy family and attends an elite high school. On the other hand, Eun Bi grows up in an orphanage and experiences a difficult life. Eun Bi eventually transfers to Eun Byul’s school, where she encounters the complex social dynamics and challenges of high school life, including bullying and friendships.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Eun Byul mysteriously disappears and Eun Bi assumes her identity to uncover the truth behind her sister’s disappearance. As she navigates her new life as Eun Byul, Eun Bi gets involved in a web of secrets, conflicts and relationships within the school. Throughout the series, the characters’ hidden pasts, personal struggles and the mysteries surrounding Eun Byul’s disappearance are gradually revealed.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Partners for Justice

If you are a true crime enthusiast or love crime-related mysteries, this Hindi-dubbed Korean drama on Zee5 should be next on your watchlist.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Partners for Justice revolves around Baek Beom, a quirky forensic scientist and Eun Sol, a rookie yet passionate prosecutor. Together, they form an unlikely partnership to investigate complex criminal cases. Their collaboration combines forensic expertise and legal knowledge to uncover the truth behind gruesome crimes. As they go deeper into solving murder mysteries, they encounter intense conflicts, personal dilemmas and intricate plot twists.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Hindi-dubbed K-drama on Zee5?

The Heirs, Oh My Venus, Partners for Justice, The Village: Achiara’s Secret and Pinocchio are some of the best Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on Zee5.