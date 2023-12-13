A Brush with Christmas and other holiday romance movies to watch on Netflix

Whip up a warm meal at home; kiss your partner under the mistletoe; snuggle up under the Christmas tree lights and stream rom-coms to your heart’s content — it’s that time of the year, again. From two strangers finding love in Falling for Christmas to the small-town romance with a tsundere in A Castle for Christmas, we bring you some of the best romance movies to watch on Netflix this holiday season.
While multiple Christmas movies involve musings of the heart, the Netflix holiday universe is known to have the cosiest of romances based on the holiday season. Leading the way is Janeen Damian’s directorial debut Falling for Christmas. This 2022 holiday treat featuring Lindsay Lohan in her first lead role since Paul Schrader’s The Canyons in 2013, follows the story of a city girl finding true love in the countryside and shines best in its beautiful Christmas settings.
Keeping up with the appeal of romantic comedies is the Kanan Gill and Ida Ursin-Holm starrer Christmas as Usual. Directed by Petter Holmsen, this Indian-Norwegian love story remains one of the best holiday romance movies to be released on Netflix in December 2023.
Meanwhile, the 2019 Christmas hit The Knight Before Christmas on Netflix will effortlessly remind you of feel-good holiday romance movies like Happiest Season (2020). With Josh Whitehouse as the charming knight who time travels to the modern age and falls for none other than Netflix’s Christmas favourite Vanessa Hudgens, The Knight Before Christmas is a “worthy addition to the holiday rom-com genre,” states Rotten Tomatoes.
10 holiday romance movies for a warm, tinsel-covered Christmas
Directed by: Petter Holmsen
Cast: Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, Marit Andreassen
Synopsis: Thea (Holm) and her fiance Jashan (Gill), visit the former’s Norwegian family for their first Christmas together. While Thea is excited about celebrating a classic Norwegian holiday, Jashan, with his Indian origins, finds it taxing to navigate through the cultural differences.
About the film: Indian comedian-actor Kanan Gill, who made his acting debut with Sunhil Sippy’s Noor in 2017, plays his first leading role as Jashan in this Netflix holiday romantic comedy.
Directed by: Robin Dunne
Cast: Jillian Murray, Joseph Cannata, Jan Skene
Synopsis: Struggling to find inspiration for her art, Charlotte (Murray) throws out her latest painting. Visiting artist Wyatt (Cannata) stumbles upon her discarded piece and falls in love with it. Desperate to find its creator, he anonymously submits the work for the Christmas art festival. Will the festival’s exposure lead Wyatt to Charlotte?
Directed by: Janeen Damian
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner
Synopsis: Rich hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) visits her father’s (Wagner) ski resort for Christmas. When a catastrophic fall leaves Sierra stranded on the side of a mountain with no ID, widowed single dad Jake Russell (Overstreet) rescues her. Upon regaining consciousness, Sierra discovers that she now suffers from severe amnesia. Left with no memories, she slowly starts finding solace in Jake.
4 /10
Directed by: Paula Elle
Cast: Jen Lilley, Jesse Hutch, Kate Twa, ShellyLyn Williams
Synopsis: Luxury travel blogger Tracey Moore (Lilley) is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small bed and breakfast, Silver Peak. Soon, Tracey finds herself helping the small business compete against a rival hotel, all the while falling for the B&B owner’s handsome son, Graham Cooper (Hutch).
Directed by: Alex Ranarivelo
Cast: Christina Moore, John Ducey, Violet McGraw
Synopsis: Writer Lisa (Moore), who is dating an accomplished attorney Tom (Ducey), realises five months into their relationship that the latter is obsessed with Santa Claus. As the holiday season approaches, Lisa starts seeing her least favourite festival, Christmas, in a new light and learns its true value in the company of Tom.
Directed by: Ernie Barbarash
Cast: Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, Gladys Knight
Synopsis: Aspiring Broadway singer Chloe (Lowndes) joins the community Christmas show for a holiday event. There she is paired with local songwriter Jason (Greene) to practise his new Christmas song. As the duo start working together, they realise that they have more in common than just music.
Directed by: Mary Lambert
Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Lee Ross
Synopsis: Best-selling novelist Sophie Brown (Shields) gets entangled in a scandal and decides to take a break in Dun Dunbar, a small town in Scotland. There she discovers that the castle in which her father was raised is up for sale and decides to buy it. The only problem is the arrogant owner Myles (Elwes), who is ready to hand over the keys to anyone but her.
Directed by: Mike Rohl
Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, John Jack (Announcer), Nick Sagar
Synopsis: Lady Margaret (Hudgens) misses her ex-boyfriend Kevin (Sagar) while getting prepared to be crowned queen. In order to help Margaret confess her love for Kevin once again on Christmas Eve, which falls on her coronation day, Margaret’s look-alike friend Stacy decides to switch places with her. Will Margaret give up on her royal duties for true love?
About the movie: One of the most popular holiday romance movies, The Princess Switch: Switched Again is the second instalment in The Princess Switch trilogy. The third film, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, was released in November 2021.
9 /10
Directed by: John Whitesell
Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth
Synopsis: Strangers Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Brackey) enter a fake relationship to escape being mocked for being single during the holidays. What happens when Sloane starts yearning for something more from the arrangement with Jackson?
Directed by: Monika Mitchell
Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Ella Kenion
Synopsis: Medieval knight, Sir Cole (Whitehouse), who is transported to modern-day America, is desperate to go back to his time. However, he soon falls for high school science teacher Brooke (Hudgens) and rethinks his decision to return.
