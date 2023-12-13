A Brush with Christmas and other holiday romance movies to watch on Netflix

Whip up a warm meal at home; kiss your partner under the mistletoe; snuggle up under the Christmas tree lights and stream rom-coms to your heart’s content — it’s that time of the year, again. From two strangers finding love in Falling for Christmas to the small-town romance with a tsundere in A Castle for Christmas, we bring you some of the best romance movies to watch on Netflix this holiday season.

While multiple Christmas movies involve musings of the heart, the Netflix holiday universe is known to have the cosiest of romances based on the holiday season. Leading the way is Janeen Damian’s directorial debut Falling for Christmas. This 2022 holiday treat featuring Lindsay Lohan in her first lead role since Paul Schrader’s The Canyons in 2013, follows the story of a city girl finding true love in the countryside and shines best in its beautiful Christmas settings.

Keeping up with the appeal of romantic comedies is the Kanan Gill and Ida Ursin-Holm starrer Christmas as Usual. Directed by Petter Holmsen, this Indian-Norwegian love story remains one of the best holiday romance movies to be released on Netflix in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Christmas hit The Knight Before Christmas on Netflix will effortlessly remind you of feel-good holiday romance movies like Happiest Season (2020). With Josh Whitehouse as the charming knight who time travels to the modern age and falls for none other than Netflix’s Christmas favourite Vanessa Hudgens, The Knight Before Christmas is a “worthy addition to the holiday rom-com genre,” states Rotten Tomatoes.

10 holiday romance movies for a warm, tinsel-covered Christmas