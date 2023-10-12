10 best horror-themed anime series as per IMDb ratings to watch this Halloween

With October upon us, it’s time to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween. As you bring out your supernatural entertainment binge list, don’t forget to add the best horror anime series, as ranked by IMDb, to keep you glued with their fascinating yet eerie storylines.

From sinister sorceries in Parasyte: The Maxim to outlandish monsters in Tokyo Ghoul and the final season of Attack on Titan set to release in November 2023, the expansive and captivating realm of horror anime offers thrilling tales that can send shivers down your spine. Filled with ghouls, vampires and spirits, this compilation of the best horror anime series features both timeless classics and fresh, gripping series that are well-received by fans and critics alike on aggregator site IMDb.

Here are the highest-rated horror anime series on IMDb

Attack On Titan

IMDb rating: 9/10

Regardless of whether you are a hardcore anime fan or someone new to the genre, you must have come across or heard of Attack on Titan. The iconic series is famous for its fascinating plotline that keeps audiences hooked for days.

In a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoids known as Titans, who devour humans, survivors hide in the confines of enormous walled cities. The series follows Eren Yeager, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and their friend Armin Arlert as they join the military to fight Titans following a devastating attack on Yeager’s hometown and the tragic loss of his mother. The three of them go on to uncover government conspiracies, ancient secrets and the truth about the Titans’ origins.

Parasyte: The Maxim

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Involving parasitic creatures in the human world, Parasyte: The Maxim is a perfect anime to add to your watchlist if you are looking for something beyond blood-sucking vampires.

Based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga series, one of the highest-rated animes follows Shinichi Izumi, a 17-year-old, whose right hand is invaded by an alien parasite. This Parasyte, named Migi, fails to reach the host’s brain and instead forms a symbiotic relationship with him. To ensure his survival as a part monster and part human, Shinichi must master the delicate balance of coexisting with the creature inside him.

Castlevania

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Castlevania is for all the lovers of vampire tales out there! The story of this horror anime begins with vampire Vlad Dracula Tepes’s human wife being unjustly accused of witchcraft and burned at the stake. After this tragedy, the vampire vows to exact vengeance. He calls forth an army of demons, unleashing devastation upon Wallachia, where the crime was committed. This results in widespread slaughter and leaves survivors in a state of constant fear and suspicion.

To counter this onslaught, Trevor Belmont, the sole surviving member of a once-revered family of monster hunters, rises to face Dracula’s forces. He receives support from the magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir son, Alucard, as they band together to combat the ongoing threat.

Tokyo Ghoul

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Hardcore anime fans are well aware of the famous Tokyo Ghoul dark-fantasy horror series. Set in an alternate Tokyo where flesh-eating ghouls coexist with humans, Ken Kaneki, an ordinary college student, becomes a half-ghoul after encountering one.

Struggling to adapt to his new identity, Ken must understand the complexities of ghoul society, human prejudice and his hunger for human flesh. As the story progresses, he joins a group of ghouls at Anteiku, a coffee shop run by benevolent ghouls. He must skillfully navigate the world of social and political interactions between humans and ghouls.

Blood+

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Saya Otonashi lives a seemingly ordinary life with her adoptive family in Okinawa City after suffering from anaemia and complete memory loss since thela year. However, her forgotten history resurfaces when she is attacked by a bloodsucking creature at school. Just when hope seems lost, a mysterious man named Haji intervenes and repels the creature.

In an unexpected turn of events, he compels Saya to drink his blood, triggering a transformation that allows her to effortlessly defeat the monster using her own blood as a catalyst. Saya then discovers the existence of Red Shield, an association dedicated to eradicating these creepy creatures. Now, Saya and Haji must partner with Red Shield to combat these beasts and uncover her past secrets.

Ghost Hunt

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Love TV series that involve characters searching for ghosts? If your answer is yes, then Ghost Hunt is a treat awaiting you! The interesting plot follows Mai Taniyama and her classmates, who enjoy telling ghost stories about an abandoned school building with a haunted reputation.

One day, their storytelling session is interrupted by a mysterious 17-year-old, Kazuya Shibuya, who heads the Shibuya Psychic Research Company. Summoned by the school’s principal to investigate the tales surrounding the derelict building, he gets entangled with Mai, who inadvertently damages a camera and causes harm to his assistant. To make amends, Kazuya compels Mai to work for him, covering the camera’s cost and replacing his injured assistant. This marks the beginning of Mai’s journey into the world of the supernatural and ghost hunting.

Blue Exorcist

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Blue Exorcist revolves around Rin Okumura, an ordinary but somewhat troublesome teenager. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when demons ambush him and learns that he is, in fact, the son of Satan.

Determined to defy his demonic heritage, Rin joins the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist and combat evil entities. Alongside his twin brother Yukio and a group of gifted students, Rin faces various challenges, including demonic threats. As they train to protect the human world from demon incursions, they encounter powerful adversaries and uncover dark secrets, leading to an epic battle against Satan himself.

Trinity Blood

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

One of the best horror-thriller anime series, Trinity Blood takes place after Armageddon, where ongoing clashes between humans and vampires have divided the world into distinct groups. The vampire race, Methuselah, is associated with the New Human Empire, while humans, known as Terrans to vampires, constitute the Vatican Papal State. Meanwhile, extremist organisations like the Rosenkreuz Order aim to reignite conflict. To counter these terrorist groups, the Vatican established the AX unit, led by Cardinal Caterina Sforza.

AX agents investigate disturbances related to vampires, hoping to achieve peaceful coexistence between Terrans and Methuselah. Among them is a fierce valiant vampire slayer, Priest Abel Nightroad and his partner Sister Esther Blanchett, who has a troubled past. As their bond deepens, they uncover signs of evil schemes and their journey is caught with misfortunes, compelling them to confront their haunting memories.

Mieruko-chan

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Miko Yotsuya, an ordinary high school student’s world is flipped when she gains the ability to witness grotesque and terrifying monsters. Despite her overwhelming fear, Miko strives to maintain her daily routine, ignoring the horrors lurking around her. Her primary goal is to protect herself and her friend Hana Yurikawa from the menacing creatures, even if it requires confronting the most dreadful entities.

The series offers a unique blend of comedy and horror, narrating the journey of a girl who copes with the supernatural by adopting an indifferent facade.

Deadman Wonderland

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Last but not least on our list of the best horror anime series, the plot follows Ganta Igarashi and his classmates preparing for a field trip to a prison-themed amusement park, where inmates perform dangerous acts for spectators’ entertainment. However, Ganta’s life takes a harrowing turn when a mysterious man kills his entire class. Wrongfully accused and sentenced to death, Ganta finds himself incarcerated in the very prison he was supposed to visit.

After being thrown into a world of sadistic inmates, he must live in constant fear of the deadly collar fastened around his neck, which only slows down if he wins in the prison’s lethal games. Throughout his journey, he needs to survive while searching for the mystery man to clear his name.

