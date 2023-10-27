All 27 Martin Scorsese movies ranked as per IMDb

Martin Scorsese, the man who once said, “Movies are the memories of our lifetime”, may himself not realise the gravity and impact of his cinematic brilliance, spanning over five decades, on cinephiles, critics, audiences and even the industry at large. After all, he was visibly moved to tears when Boong Joon-ho gave him a shoutout while accepting his Best Director Oscar for Parasite.

As a director, writer and producer, Scorsese’s influence also extends far beyond the silver screen, inspiring generations of artists and actors who share his passion for the medium. He’s both a visionary and the OG of modern-day cinema. His movies, often delving into themes of crime, morality and the human psyche, have the power to both entertain and be thought-provoking. Whether it’s the gritty streets of New York City or monasteries in Tibet, Scorsese’s films feel alive, fully engaged with their unique settings yet exploring an impressive range of genres.

From the gritty urban drama of Taxi Driver to the epic mob saga of Goodfellas, he’s consistently delivered some of the best movies of their respective decades. Alongside his iconic peers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola, Scorsese was a part of the movement that redefined filmmaking in the 1970s, when conventional wisdom and filming rules were tossed aside for a more daring style of cinema.

He’s also quite successful at the box office. In fact, his entire filmography has grossed more than USD 2.1 billion (INR 17,479 crore approx.) worldwide, solidifying his place among the highest-grossing directors in history.

As Scorsese’s artistry as a filmmaker continues to evolve, his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, is shaping out to be yet another milestone in his illustrious career. With this guide to his entire filmography, we pay homage to a living legend who redefines the boundaries of cinematic storytelling, even as he approaches his 80s. Let’s embark on this cinematic journey through all 26 Martin Scorsese movies ranked meticulously as per IMDb ratings, and relive the magic, drama and genius that is Scorsese.

All 27 Martin Scorsese movies ranked as per IMDb ratings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Scorsese (@martinscorsese_)

Note: The list only includes Martin Scorsese’s narrative films. As such, you will not find his documentaries, music videos or commercials on this list.

27th: ‘Boxcar Bertha’ (1972)

Cast: Barbara Hershey, David Carradine, Barry Primus, Bernie Casey, John Carradine

IMDb rating: 6.0

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

As Boxcar Bertha was only Martin Scorsese’s second feature film, it is touted as one of his not-so-fine works. This Barbara Hershey-led project, although often overshadowed by his later masterpieces, offers a perspective on a Depression-era criminal following in her father’s footsteps.

The film, made on a modest budget, loosely adapts the narrative from Sister of the Road, a pseudo-autobiographical account of the fictional character Bertha Thompson. While the film lacks the quintessential Scorsese sass that has become his signature, it provides a glimpse into the director’s early foray into cinema, hinting at the cinematic brilliance he would later achieve.

26th: ‘New York, New York’ (1977)

Cast: Liza Minnelli, Robert DeNiro, Lionel Stander, Barry Primus, Mary Kay Place

IMDb rating: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

After the groundbreaking success of Taxi Driver, fans and critics were left intrigued when Scorsese’s next venture turned out to be an old-timey musical tribute to the golden days of Hollywood. The film, titled New York, New York, told the story of Jimmy Doyle (Robert De Niro), an aspiring saxophone player who crosses paths with established USO band singer Francine Evans (Liza Minnelli) during V-J Day celebrations at the end of World War II. Their encounter leads to a musical partnership and a passionate love story.

Though the film was a massive flop at the box office, it’s filled with some captivating moments. It’s also important to note that, while New York, New York may not rank among Scorsese’s best movies, had it been made by a first-time filmmaker, they would have been hailed as a budding genius.

25th: ‘Who’s That Knocking at My Door?’ (1967)

Cast: Harvey Keitel, Zina Bethune

IMDb rating: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

In 1967, Martin Scorsese was about to turn 25 when he premiered his debut film – Who’s That Knocking at My Door? – at the Chicago Film Festival. The film is a reflection of the young director, seeking to find his unique voice while wrestling with the influence of the cinematic world around him. Originally conceived as a student project at NYU, the film bears the marks of youthful experimentation and unabashed creativity.

The story revolves around J.R. (Harvey Keitel), a tough guy from Little Italy with a soft spot for good girls. His life primarily consists of hanging out with his buddies and attempting to make romantic connections. However, his world takes an unexpected turn when an artistic blonde (Zina Bethune), whose name remains a mystery, enters his life. Yet, hidden within her is a painful secret that threatens to unravel everything.

Who’s That Knocking at My Door? also serves as the birthing ground for the Madonna/wh*re complex that would later become a prominent theme in Scorsese’s future works like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

24th: ‘Bringing Out the Dead’ (1999)

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames

IMDb rating: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

In Bringing Out the Dead, Martin Scorsese orchestrates a captivating and heart-pounding narrative that embodies an unrelenting sense of urgency. The film follows New York City paramedic Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage), whose disheartening and haunting career begins to take a toll as he grapples with the ceaseless demands of saving lives and bearing witness to deaths. Over a few fateful nights, he is joined by three co-workers (John Goodman, Ving Rhames and Tom Sizemore) as he teeters on the brink of collapse, pushing for dismissal. However, before descending into darkness, a glimmer of hope emerges when he forms an unexpected connection with a victim’s daughter (Patricia Arquette).

Set against the backdrop of New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, this unsung gem from 1999 immerses viewers in a whirlwind of flashing red lights, steam rising from manhole covers and Cage’s hauntingly sunken eyes.

23rd: ‘The Color of Money’ (1986)

Cast: Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Helen Shaver

IMDb rating: 7.0

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Up next in our rankings of Martin Scorsese movies is The Color of Money, a sequel to The Hustler.

In this film, we witness the return of the iconic ‘Fast Eddie’ Felson, portrayed by the legendary Paul Newman. As Fast Eddie decides to make a comeback in the world of pool hustling, he takes a promising pupil, the talented yet inexperienced Vincent Lauria played by Tom Cruise, under his wing. As they navigate the realm of pool halls, Eddie imparts his knowledge of the art of hustling to Vincent. However, their relationship becomes strained due to Vincent’s flamboyant antics, resulting in a falling-out. Eddie decides to return to the game, setting the stage for a riveting showdown between teacher and student.

Remarkably, the film earned Paul Newman a well-deserved, highly overdue Oscar and Tom Cruise’s performance was also widely hailed. This movie may appear slicker and more consciously ‘mainstream’ than Scorsese’s typical fare, and for a good reason – it was primarily Newman’s project, not Scorsese’s. Yet, it establishes Scorsese’s versatility.

22nd: ‘Kundun’ (1997)

Cast: Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong, Gyurme Tethong, Tenzin Yeshi Paichang, Tulku Jamyang Kunga Tenzin

IMDb rating: 7.0

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

1997’s Kundun is unmistakably Martin Scorsese’s most spiritually driven project. However, it doesn’t delve into the inner struggles, passions, doubts and relatable emotions of its subject, the 14th Dalai Lama. Instead, the film treats him as more of a divine figure, almost a reincarnation of a godly spirit. This is arguably the film’s primary shortcoming, as it leans towards hagiography, a territory from which it struggles to break free.

The movie is a hallucinatory journey, rich in visual and auditory splendour but somewhat lacking in character depth. However, despite the narrative’s lack of energy, the Dalai Lama’s sincere yearning for enlightenment and his profound connection to the divine are palpable.

21st: ‘Shine a Light’ (2008)

Starring: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts

IMDb rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

In Shine a Light, Martin Scorsese turns his lens to capture the legendary Rolling Stones’ electrifying performance at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Filmed in 2006, this concert film features timeless Stones classics and cherished favourites, with guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III.

While this film may be considered somewhat basic, lacking the historical significance captured by Scorsese’s documentary The Last Waltz (1978), it still manages to hold the audience’s attention, especially in its original Imax presentation.

20th: ‘Mean Streets’ (1973)

Cast: Harvey Keitel, Robert DeNiro, David Proval, Amy Robinson, Richard Romanus, Cesare Danova

IMDb rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

We now enter the top 20 of our list of Martin Scorsese’s best movies ranked as per IMDb ratings.

Mean Streets represents Scorsese’s take on I Vitelloni, Italian director Federico Fellini’s early semi-autobiographical tale centred around a group of young men navigating their paths in life. However, in the New York-based adaptation, the story revolves around two small-time crooks, the tormented Charlie (Harvey Keitel) and the unpredictable Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), who live on the fringes of the city’s organised crime. Keitel and De Niro, astonishingly young at the time, deliver fully realized performances, embodying the angst and explosive fury of the crime world, a craft that would come to define their careers.

In Mean Streets, Scorsese also tiptoes around themes that would later become hallmarks of his filmography: violence, Catholicism and guilt. These themes are imbued with a sense of urgency that would be further explored and dissected in his subsequent projects. In fact, upon the release of the movie, the esteemed Roger Ebert famously speculated that Scorsese could potentially become the American Fellini within a decade. When you revisit this 1973 film, you will begin to comprehend what Ebert had envisioned.

19th: ‘The Age of Innocence’ (1993)

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder, Miriam Margolyes

IMDb rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Set in 1870s New York, The Age of Innocence tells the story of wealthy lawyer Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his engagement to the charming May Welland (Winona Ryder). Everything seems perfect, but the arrival of May’s cousin, Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), challenges societal norms and sparks a forbidden romance.

Martin Scorsese’s adaptation is a beautifully crafted exploration of love, passion and the constraints of high society in a bygone era. In the ranking of all Martin Scorcese movies, it’s one of the most underrated entries. In fact, Scorcese himself called it “the most violent film I ever made” which, given his filmography, is saying something.

18th: ‘Silence’ (2016)

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, Liam Neeson, Issey Ogata

IMDb rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

In Silence, Martin Scorsese embarks on a profound exploration of spirituality and human nature, marking the culmination of his decades-long creative journey. Set in the 17th century, the film follows two Portuguese missionaries, Father Sebastian Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), on a perilous odyssey to Japan in search of their vanished mentor (Liam Neeson). Amidst the harsh and unforgiving Japanese landscape, they minister to Christian villagers who practice their faith in secrecy. The threat of discovery by feudal lords and samurai looms, forcing them to grapple with life-and-death decisions regarding their faith.

Silence is a deeply moving and thought-provoking masterpiece that ranks among Martin Scorsese’s most exceptional movies.

17th: ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ (1974)

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Alfred Lutter, Kris Kristofferson, Billy “Green” Bush, Diane Ladd, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel

IMDb rating: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Martin Scorsese crafts a heartwarming story of self-discovery and second chances with Ellen Burstyn’s outstanding performance at its core in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

After the death of her husband, Alice (Ellen Burstyn) embarks on a transformative journey with her son Tommy. Their pursuit of Alice’s dream of becoming a singer leads them to Arizona, where she starts working as a waitress and encounters a rancher named David (Kris Kristofferson). As love blossoms, Alice’s plans take an unexpected turn.

16th: ‘Cape Fear’ (1991)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis

IMDb rating: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

In the 1991 remake of Cape Fear, Robert De Niro delivers a chilling performance as Max Cady, a vengeful ex-convict who terrorizes his former public defender, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte). The film is infused with tension and suspense, enhanced by Scorsese’s Hitchcockian touches and a memorable performance by Juliette Lewis as Nolte’s teenage daughter.

Simply put, Cape Fear is a thrilling mainstream shocker that showcases Scorsese’s mastery of suspense and storytelling.

15th: ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Jim Broadbent, Brendan Gleeson

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

We now enter the top 15 of our list of Martin Scorsese’s best movies ranked as per IMDb ratings.

Gangs of New York immerses viewers in the tumultuous world of 1860s New York. It follows Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young Irish immigrant seeking revenge for his father’s murder by William Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), a powerful, anti-immigrant gang leader.

The film explores the struggle for survival and the Irish immigrant community’s quest for recognition. While the film has its flaws, it features exceptional production design and a riveting performance by Daniel Day-Lewis.

14th: ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (1988)

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey, Harry Dean Stanton, David Bowie

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

In The Last Temptation of Christ, Willem Dafoe portrays Jesus Christ as he grapples with his divine destiny and the temptation of an ordinary life with Mary Magdalene (Barbara Hershey). Guided by Judas (Harvey Keitel), Jesus confronts the burden of being the saviour of mankind while experiencing moments of doubt and inner turmoil.

Martin Scorsese’s contemplative and thought-provoking treatment delves into themes of faith, sacrifice and the human experience.

13th: ‘Hugo’ (2011)

Starring: Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jude Law

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Next on the list of Martin Scorsese’s best movies ranked as per IMDb ratings is Hugo. Arriving at the peak of the 3-D craze, Scorsese’s adaptation of Brian Selznick’s children’s book carries the unmistakable mark of the director’s unique cinematic touch.

The film’s story centres around Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield), an orphan who finds solace in the walls of a Parisian train station during the 1930s. His role, maintaining the station’s clocks, pales in comparison to the importance he attaches to a broken automaton and a notebook left behind by his late father (Jude Law). With the companionship of Chloë Grace Moretz’s character, the goddaughter of a disillusioned toy merchant (Ben Kingsley), Hugo embarks on a quest to unlock the secrets of the automaton and find a place he can truly call home.

With Hugo, Scorsese playfully explores a different facet of his storytelling prowess, with his heart deeply invested in the character of Georges Méliès, portrayed by Ben Kingsley, a figure that resonates with Scorsese’s own journey in cinema. Hugo may be dubbed as indulgent, yet it never crosses the line into excess. Despite winning five Oscars, however, it unfortunately stands as one of the biggest financial failures in Scorsese’s movie career.

12th: ‘The Aviator’ (2004)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly, Alec Baldwin, Alan Alda, Jude Law

IMDb rating: 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

The Aviator is a biopic wherein we journey through the early chapters of the legendary director and aviator Howard Hughes‘ life, from the late 1920s to the mid-1940s.

Howard Hughes, magnate and aviation pioneer, portrayed with depth and nuance by Leonardo DiCaprio, presents himself as a thriving public figure. He directs lavish Hollywood films, including the epic Hell’s Angels, and indulges in passionate love affairs with Hollywood’s leading ladies like Katharine Hepburn (Cate Blanchett) and Ava Gardner (Kate Beckinsale). Simultaneously, he makes significant contributions to the aviation industry, playing a pivotal role in the ascent of TWA as a major airline. However, behind the veneer of success, Hughes grapples with inner demons, enduring paralyzing phobias and depression. As he climbs to greater heights, he stands on the brink of an even greater fall.

The film is a testament to Scorsese’s cinematic prowess and DiCaprio’s acting prowess, making The Aviator a compelling portrayal of a complex and captivating historical figure.

11th: ‘After Hours’ (1985)

Cast: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom, Thomas Chong, Linda Fiorentino, Teri Garr, John Heard, Catherine O’Hara

IMDb rating: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

After Hours is a black-comedy masterpiece, often overlooked in Martin Scorsese’s iconic filmography.

In a Manhattan cafe, word processor Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) engages in a literary discussion with Marcy (Rosanna Arquette). Their meeting sets in motion a bizarre chain of events. When Paul loses his 20-dollar bill during a cab ride to Marcy’s downtown apartment, it foreshadows a night of unexpected, surreal and perilous encounters with a captivating ensemble of characters.

Marking Scorsese’s return to the NYU-style spirit of filmmaking, After Hours features a talented cast and a lively, high-voltage script by Joseph Minion. Scorsese’s boundless energy and inventiveness shine through, offering a kaleidoscopic tour of mid-’80s downtown New York City.

10th: ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale

IMDb rating: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

We now enter the top 10 of our list of Martin Scorsese’s best movies ranked as per IMDb ratings with The Irishman, one of his more recent works.

Scorsese’s deep ambivalence toward the criminal underworld infuses his movies with a unique resonance. They offer a taste of vicarious thrills while also vibrating with moral ambiguity. The Irishman is one such true-blue gangster drama. Across its sweeping three-and-a-half-hour runtime, Scorsese and screenwriter Steven Zaillian adapt Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses into a near-definitive exploration of organised crime, painting (pun not intended) a bleak and unforgiving portrait.

At the film’s core is Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a small-time driver who rises through the ranks to form a close bond with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Nearly every character in The Irishman is living on borrowed time – their inevitable demise marked by on-screen interstitials. The film’s poignant moments are also tinged with an unflinching acknowledgement that these individuals deserve no sympathy.

9th: ‘The King of Comedy’ (1982)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard

IMDb rating: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

The King of Comedy explores the story of Rupert Pupkin (Robert De Niro), a failed comedian who harbours grand delusions of fame. His obsession with talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis) leads to unsettling pursuits, including kidnapping! Martin Scorsese dissects the American fascination with fame and celebrity through Pupkin’s character, offering a satirical critique of fan culture.

De Niro’s portrayal of the delusional Pupkin is both darkly humorous and deeply unsettling, making this film a gripping exploration of the darker side of fame.

8th: ‘Casino’ (1995)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Alan King, Kevin Pollak

IMDb rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

1995’s Casino is another winning bet in Martin Scorsese’s movie portfolio that reunites the ace director with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

This three-hour epic delves into the underbelly of the Las Vegas gambling industry, observed through the eyes of the formidable casino operator Sam “Ace” Rothstein (De Niro). It’s a tale of greed, power and treachery, fueled by exceptional performances from the two male leads and the magnetic Sharon Stone as Rothstein’s conniving wife Ginger.

A grand and sweeping portrayal of the criminal life, Casino boasts some of the most masterful directorial sequences in Scorsese’s illustrious career. From an early scene meticulously tracking the flow of money from the casino floor to the count room, to a climactic finale where one form of villainy replaces another, every moment captured by Robert Richardson’s Steadicam work is marked by grace and electrifying energy.

7th: ‘Shutter Island’ (2010)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Max Von Sydow, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams

IMDb rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Shutter Island is a psychological horror film that showcases the director at his most unbridled.

The story unfurls as the implausible escape of a brilliant murderess compels U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner (Mark Ruffalo) to investigate Ashecliffe Hospital, a fortress-like insane asylum situated on a remote, windswept island. The woman has seemingly vanished from a locked room, and ominous hints of sinister deeds lurk within the asylum’s walls. As the investigation deepens, Teddy confronts his own harrowing demons and insecurities to escape the island’s sinister grip.

The film takes audiences on an emotionally devastating journey, especially as the narrative’s major twist becomes apparent with repeat viewings. Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a compelling performance as Teddy, a man determined to investigate others to avoid confronting his own inner turmoil.

6th: ‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Frank Vincent. Nicholas Colasanto, Theresa Saldana

IMDb rating: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Considered to be one of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s crowning achievements, Raging Bull is a visceral, unflinching portrayal of an unsympathetic hero.

The film charts the journey of a middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta, as he climbs the ranks to earn a shot at the middleweight championship. Along the way, he falls in love with a captivating woman from the Bronx. As the inexpressible torment he carries seeps into the boxing ring, it begins to consume his life. His descent into a self-destructive spiral is nothing short of harrowing, and Robert De Niro’s astonishing physical transformation and portrayal make this film an enduring masterpiece.

Fun fact: De Niro won his second Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull.

5th: ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel

IMDb rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

We now enter the top 5 of our list of Martin Scorsese’s best movies ranked as per IMDb ratings.

In Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese crafts a must-see masterpiece that has struck a chord with movie lovers around the world. The film offers a hard-hitting, captivating narrative with Robert De Niro at the peak of his prowess. The story unfolds in the gritty streets of New York as we follow Travis Bickle, a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran who works as a taxi driver. He becomes the embodiment of urban alienation, and his descent into madness is an unsettling portrait of a city plagued by crime and despair.

The film’s nightmarish vision of New York remains as relevant and haunting today as it did on the day of its release.

4th: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (2023)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons

IMDb rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Martin Scorsese’s latest cinematic genius, Killers of the Flower Moon, is a monumental feat in every sense of the term and adds a new chapter to his iconic filmography. It delves deep into the dark chapters of America’s history with Indigenous peoples, offering a sombre reflection on past injustices. Based on David Grann’s acclaimed book, the film transports us to 1920s Oklahoma, where it unveils the horrifying serial murders of the wealthy Osage Nation members, infamously known as the Reign of Terror.

Scorsese’s film doesn’t ask for an extensive runtime out of self-importance; it’s a necessity to convey the true pain and suffering endured by the Osage people. The film, in its heartbreaking conclusion, delivers an emotional gut punch that underscores Scorsese’s mastery of storytelling.

3rd: ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Favreau

IMDb rating: 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

The Wolf of Wall Street is yet another of Scorcese’s masterpieces that showcases Leonardo DiCaprio at his most infectiously dynamic. The film unfolds the story of Jordan Belfort, who rises from an entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm to create his own empire through fraudulent activities, leading to immense wealth. Scorsese crafts a white-collar variation of his gangster films, providing an intoxicating depiction of the exhilarating rush of wrongdoing and the inevitable downfall that follows.

DiCaprio’s portrayal is both humorously smug and a scathing critique of avarice, making this film a satirical portrayal of American excess and moral decay.

2nd: ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

IMDb rating: 8.5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Featuring exceptional performances from its stellar ensemble cast, The Departed is yet another riveting gangster drama that embodies Martin Scorsese’s signature gritty authenticity. The narrative follows two men, Billy Costigan and Colin Sullivan, entangled in an intricate web of crime and deception. Billy, an undercover cop, infiltrates the mob of the ruthless gangland chief Frank Costello, while Colin, a mole, reports back to the criminal organisation. Their double lives lead to a pulse-pounding game of cat and mouse.

Released nearly two decades ago, The Departed remains a masterful crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat with incredible performances from its remarkable, A-list ensemble cast.

Fun fact: Martin Scorsese won his first (and, shockingly, so far only) Oscar for The Departed.

1st: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino

IMDb rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Number one on the list of Martin Scorsese’s movies ranked as per IMDb is Goodfellas, with a rating of 8.7.

The film is an unapologetically hard-hitting and stylish gangster classic, often regarded as the pinnacle of Martin Scorsese’s illustrious career. The film chronicles the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a young man who grows up within the mafia’s ranks. Enticed by the allure of wealth and luxury, he ascends the criminal ladder with unwavering determination. Oblivious to the havoc he wreaks, a descent into drug addiction and a series of grave mistakes that ultimately threaten to unravel his climb to the top.

Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s real-life-inspired book Wiseguy, Scorsese’s Goodfellas stands as the epitome of mob cinema. It is a mesmerising, action-packed saga that captures the seductive appeal of the gangster lifestyle with an intensity and vigour that’s unparalleled. As the narrative takes a gripping turn towards the inevitable consequences of crime, the film’s charismatic performances, led by De Niro and Joe Pesci, come to the forefront, with Pesci’s portrayal of the unhinged Tommy DeVito earning him an Oscar.

Martin Scorsese’s direction reaches its zenith here, marked by groundbreaking innovations like the iconic Steadicam shot in a nightclub.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy IMDb/Killers of the Flower Moon

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which Martin Scorsese film has the highest IMDb rating?

Goodfellas (1990) boasts the highest IMDb rating among Martin Scorsese’s films, with a stellar rating of 8.7.

– What IMDb rating does Killers of the Flower Moon have?

Killers of the Flower Moon holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2.