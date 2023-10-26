facebook
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh win hearts on <i>KWK</i> couch
Entertainment
26 Oct 2023 11:45 AM

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh win hearts on KWK couch

Ananya Swaroop

Ever since Karan Johar announced season 8 of Koffee With Karan, everyone was anxious to get the details of the guest list. Much to their delight, the filmmaker opened the new season of Koffee With Karan with the power couple — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Looking ravishing as ever, the duo arrived on the Disney+ Hotstar show and kickstarted the season on an entertaining note.

This is the first time Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made an appearance together on Koffee With Karan, so it was natural that Karan Johar was going to talk about everything under the roof on his reality talk show. From the Pathaan actress dealing with depression to how the power couple makes their marriage work, the episode had it all.

Given that this was the opening episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, and two of the most delightful stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were on the couch, there were several moments from the episode that won hearts.

Highlights from Koffee With Karan season 8 episode with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about their love life for the first time on the talk show. The lovebirds exuded chemistry that made even Karan Johar feel mushy. Here are five highlights from the Disney+ Hotstar show that swept us off our feet.

The magical proposal

Despite the limelight, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have managed to keep their relationship very private, but when Karan Johar asked them to open up about their relationship on Koffee With Karan season 8, the duo did not hesitate. The Cirkus actor talked about the magical proposal he curated for Deepika and how he proposed to her during a vacation in the Maldives. Ranveer even talked about the moment he realised she was the one and also gave a hearty insight into the time when they were dating each other.

The wedding video

The lovebirds had a very intimate wedding, with very few pictures from the festivities posted online. However, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared an exclusive wedding video on the show, giving a sneak peek of the most important day of their lives. The touching video even made Karan Johar burst into tears. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor also talked about how meeting Deepika’s parents was one of the most life-changing moments for him.

In their own world

Deepika and Ranveer have often talked about each other in the past few seasons of Koffee With Karan. But this was the first time, they shared very cute details about their marriage. The Jawan actress revealed how many a times, it is just the two of them alone in the house after a party, and they put on some music and dance their heart out till as late as 4 AM in the morning. The duo also talked about how they have been navigating their relationship despite being two very busy actors, and how it all makes sense for them.

The viral smiling pap photos

At the end of the show, Karan Johar tossed the most intriguing question to the duo. He asked Ranveer Singh about the pap pictures and enquired about what he tells Deepika Padukone during the photo sessions that make her laugh. Singh being the romantic lover that he is, gave the sweetest response to this question. He discussed how he could do anything and say anything to see Deepika smile.

Deepika’s discussion about depression

The Fighter actress has been very vocal about her battle with depression. So, when Karan Johar opened up about his journey of dealing with depression, Deepika took the opportunity to talk about how difficult this journey was for her as well and how she is glad she came out of it. Talking about her husband, she discussed how patiently Singh has dealt with this situation and how helpful he has been throughout. These emotional moments from the episode had us feeling a little melancholy.

A special treat for fans

The first episode won everyone’s hearts as people took to Twitter (X) to talk about how wholesome the episode was. Here are a few tweets about the show that you should check out:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will Deepika come on Koffee with Karan?
The first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 was graced by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

– Does Disney+ Hotstar have Koffee with Karan?
Yes, Disney+ Hotstar has all the seasons of KWK.

– Has Deepika worked with Karan Johar?
Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar have worked together on Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Gehraiyaan (2022), both produced by Karan Johar.

– Why didn’t Deepika come on Koffee with Karan 7?
The Bajirao Mastani actress did not appear on Koffee with Karan season 7 for reasons unknown.

