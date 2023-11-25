Bollywood underdogs: 6 movies that triumphed on OTT despite box-office blues

Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, is also an industry where success at the box office is often considered the ultimate benchmark for a film’s worth. However, in recent years, the landscape has been changing with the rise of OTT platforms. While some movies tank at the box-office, they are received well by the OTT audience. Today we are looking at these movies to watch on OTT that did not do well at the box-office.

In the last couple of years, there have been several Bollywood movies, which despite faltering at the box office, have found redemption in the digital realm, captivating audiences and earning critical acclaim on OTT platforms. While that raises the question that whether OTT has a much better reach than theatres, cinephiles are just happy that good movies with heartwarmin stories to tell are now just a few clicks away. Check out these ill-fated movies to watch on OTT which turned out to be better than anyone thought.

Movies to watch on OTT that did not do well at the box-office

Jersey (2022)



This sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, clashed with another big movie, KGF, which itself led to a poor opening. The Hindi remake of Tinnauri’s 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, this Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer centers around a former cricketer, Arjun Talwar, who had quit the sport at the peak of his career. His current job leads him to face unemployment, but because of his son who’s also passionate about cricket, Arjun is forced to come out of retirement. This leads to turmoils in his relationship with his wife Vidya.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022)

This Ranveer Singh-starrer had all the right elements in place. Star casting, Yash Raj Films banner, a social issue, but it failed to make a mark at the box-office. The film deals with the issue of female foeticide and aims to raise awareness under the garb of comedy. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Jayesh, whose overbearing parents make life decisions for him. When he learns that his wife is going to give birth to a girl for the second time, he goes to extreme lengths to save her.

IMDb rating: 6/10

Tumbbad (2018)

While it was critically acclaimed, Tumbbad struggled to make a significant impact at the box office. But later when it came out on OTT, the film gained a cult following. It was praised for its unique storytelling, atmospheric cinematography, and the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack. The mythological undertones of the movie found a niche audience on streaming platforms, making it a standout success. Horror stories in Bollywood entered a new era with Tumbbad. The film might have seen moderate success in terms of box-offce, but now has become one of the must-watch movies to watch on OTT.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Andhadhun (2018)

Despite being critically acclaimed, the film had a modest performance at the box office.

Andhadhun became a sensation on OTT platforms, winning hearts with its unpredictable plot twists, stellar performances, and quirky narrative. Word-of-mouth on digital platforms led to a surge in popularity, and the film found a second wind, gaining a massive fan base. Ayushmann Khurrana gave one of his career-best performances and Sriram Raghavan’s name got forever etched in the history of Bollywood’s best thrillers.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Chhichhore (2019)

A Sushant Singh Rajput classic, the film faced tough competition at the box office despite positive reviews. But it resonated strongly with audiences on OTT platforms, particularly with its themes of friendship and resilience. The film’s availability on streaming services allowed it to reach a wider audience, and its heartfelt narrative struck a chord with viewers, leading to a surge in popularity. It earned INR 153.09 crore but performed moderately at the box-office.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Bengali director Srijit Mukherji’s Hindi directorial, this movie is based on the life of Mithali Raj, the former Test and ODI captain of India’s women’s national cricket. The biopic focuses on the life story of the legend and also the obstacles she had to face to make it in a male-dominated sport. Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film grossed just INR 2.76 crores at the box-office, but when it released on OTT, it became among the top trending content on Netflix after its digital release.

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

All Images: Courtesy IMDb