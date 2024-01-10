Meet Yourself and 13 other romantic Chinese dramas with an IMDb rating of above 7

An intriguing tale, a fantasy romance and a heartwarming love story that will make you reach out for a box of tissues, most of the best romantic Chinese dramas tick all these boxes, making them a feel-good watch.
While K-dramas have dominated the romance genre for a long time, Chinese dramas are also making their way to the centre stage of the entertainment industry. In addition to garnering attention for their emotional depth and stunning performances by the lead characters, C-dramas have ranked highly on IMDb for factors of high production values, aesthetic props and diverse storytelling.
Popular romantic Chinese dramas that must be on your radar
One of the best domestic commercial successes, Eternal Love (2017) recorded a colossal number for a television show with over 50 billion views across various streaming sites by August 2018.
Meanwhile, Meet Yourself (2023) became the most-watched show in Mainland China of the year. According to Jing Daily, the romantic Chinese show amassed more than 1 billion views within 10 days of going on air on 3 January.
Hidden Love (2023), My Girlfriend Is An Alien (2019-2022) and Ashes of Love (2018), all of which have IMDb ratings of more than eight points, are some of the other top-tiered Chinese dramas that have all the elements to make viewers want to cuddle up with their loved one.
Besides a unique story, brilliant cinematography, stunning actors and dreamy locations accentuate the romance quotient in every episode.
These highly rated titles have depicted an upward trajectory of Chinese dramas over the past few years. Adding to their reach are the streaming sites like Netflix, Rakuten Viki and Apple TV+ that have lured audiences into this genre like no other.
Here are some of the best romantic Chinese dramas to watch
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Lee Ching Jung
Cast: Zhao Lu Si, Chen Zhe Yuan, Victor Ma
Episodes: 25
Synopsis: A young Sang Zhi (Lu Si) develops a crush on her elder brother Sang Yan’s (Ma) best friend, Duan Jiaxu (Zhe Yuan), who used to come to their house to play. However, as they grow up, unavoidable circumstances cause them to lose touch. Years later, fate brings the two together when Sang joins a university in the city.
About the series: This Chinese drama is based on the web novel Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It by Zhu Yi.
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Ding Zi Guang
Cast: Liu Yifei, Li Xian, Hu Bing Qing, Tu Songyan
Episodes: 40
Synopsis: City girl Xu Hongdou (Yifei) is grieved by her best friend’s death. She decides to quit her job and go on a holiday to the quiet village of Yun Miao in Dali town of Yunan province. Although the villagers and their simple ways of life touch her heart, she realises that life in the fields is not as idyllic as she imagined. Here, Xu meets a compassionate de facto leader of the town, Xie Zhi Yao (Xian), who inspires her to begin a tourism business with him, and there begins a love story.
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Lam Yuk Fan, Yu Cuihua and Ren Haitao
Cast: Mark Chao, Yang Mi, Dilraba Dilmurat, Alan Yu
Episodes: 58
Synopsis: Deity Bai Qian (Mi) is sent to the mortal realm when she loses her memory fighting an evil lord. Here, she meets Ye Hua (Chao), and they fall in love. When both become immortal again, Ye tries to pursue Bai one more time, but their love is put to the test across several lifetimes.
About the series: Considered among the best romantic Chinese dramas with a high IMDb rating, Eternal Love is based on the Xianxia novel To The Sky Kingdom.
IMDb rating: 8.4
Directed by: Deng Ke and Gao Zong Kai
Cast: Wan Peng, Bie Thassapak Hsu, Wang You Jun
Episodes: 58
Synopsis: Chai Xiao Qi (Peng) is an extra-terrestrial woman from a faraway planet who lands on Earth in her spaceship. Here, she comes across Fang Leng (Hsu) in an incident when his car crashes and is about to explode. In an attempt to save him, Chai loses her device that would help her to return home. As time passes, Chai begins to fall for Fang despite his shortcomings, and Fang, too, develops feelings for the alien. Trouble arises when Fang Leng’s brother Fang Lie (Jun) starts having feelings for Chai as well.
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Chu Yui Bun and Cheng Feng
Cast: Deng Lun, Yang Zi, Luo Yun Xi
Episodes: 63
Synopsis: From a very young age, frost flower deity Jin Mi (Zi)’s mother has shielded her from experiencing love by feeding her the ‘unfeeling pill’. One day, the fire immortal Xu Feng (Lun) enters the flower realm, brutally injured. Jin nurses him back to health and wishes to see beyond her world. Xu takes her to the heavenly realm where she meets Run Yu (Xi), Feng’s half-brother. Both Run and Feng develop feelings for Jin. However, when she learns that her father died at the hands of Xu — though that isn’t true — she kills Xu and happens to spit out the pill. Xu, later, returns as the demon lord and challenges Run who has taken over as the heavenly emperor. At such a juncture, Jin finds herself caught in a love triangle between the two opposing lords.
About the series: The fantasy Chinese drama is adapted from the web novel Heavy Sweetness Ash-Like Frost by Dian Xian.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Qiu Zhong Wei
Cast: Xu Kai, Cheng Xiao, Zhai Xiao Wen, Yao Chi
Episodes: 31
Synopsis: Tong Yao (Xiao) is an extremely gifted e-sports gamer who longs to make her mark in the heavily male-dominated arena. She is focused on improving her skills and believes there is no place for emotions in the gaming world. On the other hand, ZGDX OPL is a reigning all-boys team. When one of their players is injured, captain Lu Si Cheng (Kai) decides to not hurry in finding a replacement. Despite being apprehensive, he takes in Tong and positions her as their first female player on the team. Tong proves her mettle and impresses Lu with her talent and dedication, changing his perception. A chemistry begins to develop, but will emotions take over her ambition?
About the series: The highly rated Chinese drama on IMDb is based on the web book You’re Beautiful When You Smile by Qing Mei. Cheng Xiao was praised for her stellar performance as the strong female lead.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Yin Tao and Li Cai
Cast: Xu Kai, Zhou Dong Yu, Jenny Zhang, Liu Xue Yi
Episodes: 49
Synopsis: Shang Gu (Yu) is the only true immortal with pure essence energy. She has spent innumerable lifetimes as the leader of the four true immortals who are hailed as gods by mortal beings. Whenever the mortals call upon them, these gods readily come to their rescue. In a similar incident, Shang Gu sacrificed herself in a trial that lasted 60,000 years. Many years later when she returns as Hou Chi, the High Immortal of Qingchi Palace sans memory of her past life, Bai Jue (Kai) — one of the three true immortals left after she made the ultimate sacrifice and her lover — makes all efforts to save Shang Gu but in vain. It is only after he loses his soul that she remembers everything and vows to wait for him. But will an eternity be enough?
About the series: The fantasy romantic Chinese drama, one of the highest-rated titles on IMDb, is based on the popular Chinese novel Ancient God by Xing Ling.
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Yang Long
Cast: Hu Yi Tian, Shen Yue, Gao Zhi Ting, Wang Zi Wei
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: Chen Xiao Xi (Yue) and her friend Jiang Chen (Tian) are high school classmates with contrasting personalities. While Chen is a cheerful girl, who is full of life and known for her impeccable drawing skills, Jiang is popular for his high grades and handsome features. Along with their group of loyal friends, the two navigate teenage life with Chen trying to persuade Jiang to fall in love with her.
About the series: This romantic Chinese drama eschews the usual tropes of fantasy and heavenly romance and is noted for the realistic portrayal of a teenage romance at the threshold of adulthood. It is based on the novel of the same name by Zhao Qian Qian.
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Zhu Dong Ning
Cast: Xing Fei, Lin Yi, Tang Xiao Tian
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: Si Tu Mo (Xing) had her life sorted until she was about to graduate. However, she soon begins to feel lost and doubt herself while juggling her dreams and trying to meet people’s expectations. A complete contrast to her is Gu Wei Yi (Yi), a brilliant physics student who has his future mapped out. Seeing his friend floundering, Gu helps her out, and the two end up living together. Will a struggle to create her future be the beginning of a sweet relationship?
About the series: This romantic Chinese drama is based on the web novel Put Your Head on My Shoulder by Zhao Qian Qian.
IMDb rating: 7.9
Directed by: Lin He Long
Cast: Shen Yue, Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Caesar Wu, Connor Leong
Episodes: 50
Synopsis: After enrolling in one of China’s most prestigious schools, Dong Shancai (Yue) meets F4, an exclusive group of the four wealthiest boys at the institute. Dong, who hails from a humble background, gets into a clash with its leader Daoming Si (Wang), an arrogant and spoilt boy. Dong is subjected to a series of pranks and bullying but eventually begins to hold her ground. The four boys start to soften up towards her, and Dong and Daoming start dating. However, with the latter’s family opposing the relationship, will he continue to be with her forever?
About the series: This romantic Chinese drama is adapted from the manga Hana Yori Dango by Kamio Yoko.
IMDb rating: 7.8
Directed by: Tien Jen Huang
Cast: Janice Man, Zhang Ming En, Melody Tang, Shawn Wei
Episodes: 53
Synopsis: Gao Jie (Man) is an aspiring jewellery designer who is finding it difficult to make her mark in the failing Chinese market. She travels to South America to find a job in a mining company which has been on the decline. Gao meets the heir to the business, Yu Zhi (En), and sparks fly between them instantly. However, the two also have opposing ideas about the craft, as Yu Zhi believes adapting to Western designs is the way ahead while Gao advocates popularising traditional Chinese designs and blending Western and Oriental craftsmanship. The two must navigate through professional and personal relationships to be together.
IMDb rating: 7.7
Directed by: Lin Yu Fen, Guo Hu
Cast: Yang Yang, Zheng Shuang, Zheng Ye Cheng
Episodes: 30
Synopsis: A talented online gamer, Bei Wei Wei (Shuang) spends her free time playing a role-playing game, A Chinese Ghost Story. Her virtual life comes to a screeching halt after a breakup with her in-game husband. Suddenly, the best player, Yixiao Naihe, slides into her messages and proposes to be her husband. However, Bei has no idea that this player is also her senior in college, Xiao Nai (Yang). Will the two be able to find true love in the real world, too?
About the series: This romantic Chinese drama is based on the web novel A Slight Smile Is Very Charming by Gu Man.
IMDb rating: 7.6
Created by: Nan Zhen
Cast: Austin Lin, Li Hao Fei, Huang Yi Lin, Huang Jun Jie
Episodes: 23
Synopsis: Manga artist He Jie (Lin) gets pulled into his own manga series Crystal Love. To save himself, He must complete missions and save the evil second lead Lu Zi Xing (Fei). He must also transform Lu into becoming a nice person to come back into his real life. The artist is now forced to fix the loopholes of his creation and make an endearing love story.
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Deng Ke
Cast: Kim Tae Hwan, Wu Qian, Fu Jia
Episodes: 66
Synopsis: Xue Ling Qiao (Hwan) is a mutant with superhuman powers. Although he has been on Earth for nearly five centuries, he was trapped in deep slumber for over 100 years. Xue is suddenly woken up by Tian Jing Zhi (Qian), a failed actress when she gets into a car accident. Xue nurses her wounds and forces his way into her life. Soon, they start a relationship, but little do they know that their fates intertwined centuries ago.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is the best Chinese romance drama?
The list of best Chinese romance dramas includes Hidden Love, Eternal Love, My Girlfriend is an Alien and The Romance of Tiger and Rose.
-What is the No. 1 Chinese drama?
Nirvana In Fire (2015-2019), Untamed (2019), The Long Season (2023), Hidden Love, Eternal Love, My Girlfriend is an Alien and Love O2O are some of the best Chinese dramas, according to IMDb ratings.
-What drama is the most romantic?
Some of the most romantic Chinese dramas include Hidden Love, Eternal Love, My Girlfriend is an Alien and The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2019).