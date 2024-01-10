Meet Yourself and 13 other romantic Chinese dramas with an IMDb rating of above 7

An intriguing tale, a fantasy romance and a heartwarming love story that will make you reach out for a box of tissues, most of the best romantic Chinese dramas tick all these boxes, making them a feel-good watch.

While K-dramas have dominated the romance genre for a long time, Chinese dramas are also making their way to the centre stage of the entertainment industry. In addition to garnering attention for their emotional depth and stunning performances by the lead characters, C-dramas have ranked highly on IMDb for factors of high production values, aesthetic props and diverse storytelling.

Popular romantic Chinese dramas that must be on your radar

One of the best domestic commercial successes, Eternal Love (2017) recorded a colossal number for a television show with over 50 billion views across various streaming sites by August 2018.

Meanwhile, Meet Yourself (2023) became the most-watched show in Mainland China of the year. According to Jing Daily, the romantic Chinese show amassed more than 1 billion views within 10 days of going on air on 3 January.

Hidden Love (2023), My Girlfriend Is An Alien (2019-2022) and Ashes of Love (2018), all of which have IMDb ratings of more than eight points, are some of the other top-tiered Chinese dramas that have all the elements to make viewers want to cuddle up with their loved one.

Besides a unique story, brilliant cinematography, stunning actors and dreamy locations accentuate the romance quotient in every episode.

These highly rated titles have depicted an upward trajectory of Chinese dramas over the past few years. Adding to their reach are the streaming sites like Netflix, Rakuten Viki and Apple TV+ that have lured audiences into this genre like no other.

Here are some of the best romantic Chinese dramas to watch