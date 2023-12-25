Black Swan and other best suspense movies to watch on Hotstar based on IMDb ratings

Whether predicting upcoming plot twists or solving mysteries, great suspense movies leave audiences feeling cathartic. From a beautiful protagonist turning into a source of tension and visceral agony in Black Swan to the introverted dentist’s hysteria, desperation and spasms of violence in Freddy, here are some of the best and highest-rated suspense movies to watch on Hotstar, according to IMDb.

In storytelling, suspense is mostly used to keep viewers deeply engaged in what is occurring. And while it can be found in various genres, including comedies, like the 2020 comedic thriller Spree, it is most commonly used in thrillers.

Leading the list of suspense movies on Hotstar is Drew Goddard’s 2018 hit Bad Times at the El Royale. This neo-noir suspense flick will effortlessly remind you of classics like Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) and Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956).

Mirroring the conflict of good and evil in Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake”, Natalie Portman’s Nina pulls audiences into the pit of dread in Black Swan. This Darren Aronofsky psychological horror suspense thriller not only won an Oscar in 2011 but also grossed over USD 329 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Furthermore, Kenneth Branagh’s directorial Murder on the Orient Express upholds cinematic brilliance as a detective investigates snowbound train passengers in a plot based on the legendary novelist Agatha Christie’s 1934 book of the same name.

Not to forget, Indian hits like Vikram (2022) and Drishyam (2013), which maintain suspense until the very end. The former, a Tamil movie written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, blurs the lines between right and wrong. Meanwhile, the latter, a Malayalam crime thriller, keeps the viewers engaged with its plot twists and remains one of the most mind-bending suspense movies to watch on Hotstar.

These suspense movies on Hotstar will keep you on the edge of your seat