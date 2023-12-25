Black Swan and other best suspense movies to watch on Hotstar based on IMDb ratings

Whether predicting upcoming plot twists or solving mysteries, great suspense movies leave audiences feeling cathartic. From a beautiful protagonist turning into a source of tension and visceral agony in Black Swan to the introverted dentist’s hysteria, desperation and spasms of violence in Freddy, here are some of the best and highest-rated suspense movies to watch on Hotstar, according to IMDb.
In storytelling, suspense is mostly used to keep viewers deeply engaged in what is occurring. And while it can be found in various genres, including comedies, like the 2020 comedic thriller Spree, it is most commonly used in thrillers.
Leading the list of suspense movies on Hotstar is Drew Goddard’s 2018 hit Bad Times at the El Royale. This neo-noir suspense flick will effortlessly remind you of classics like Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) and Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956).
Mirroring the conflict of good and evil in Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake”, Natalie Portman’s Nina pulls audiences into the pit of dread in Black Swan. This Darren Aronofsky psychological horror suspense thriller not only won an Oscar in 2011 but also grossed over USD 329 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
Furthermore, Kenneth Branagh’s directorial Murder on the Orient Express upholds cinematic brilliance as a detective investigates snowbound train passengers in a plot based on the legendary novelist Agatha Christie’s 1934 book of the same name.
Not to forget, Indian hits like Vikram (2022) and Drishyam (2013), which maintain suspense until the very end. The former, a Tamil movie written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, blurs the lines between right and wrong. Meanwhile, the latter, a Malayalam crime thriller, keeps the viewers engaged with its plot twists and remains one of the most mind-bending suspense movies to watch on Hotstar.
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil
IMDb rating: 8.3
Synopsis: Georgekutty (Mohanlal), a simple cable TV service owner, is living happily with his wife Rani (Meena) and their children Anju (Hassan) and Anu (Anil). When his wife and daughter get accidentally entangled in a murder case, Georgekutty goes to extreme lengths to protect his family.
About the film: A Bollywood remake of the film with the same name was released in 2015. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.
Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya
IMDb rating: 8.3
Synopsis: The investigation of a murder leads the head of a black-ops team, Amar (Faasil), to a gang of masked vigilantes. Soon, he gets caught in a web of puzzles that lead him to their commander — the drug kingpin of Chennai, Vikram (Haasan).
Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collet
IMDb rating: 8.2
Synopsis: Young Cole Sear (Osment) is a troubled young boy who can see dead people. As psychologist Dr Malcolm Crowe (Willis) starts his treatment, he realises the depth of Cole’s supernatural ability and also learns an unexpected truth about himself.
About the film: The Sixth Sense was nominated for six Oscars at the 72nd Academy Awards, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.
Directed by: Gayatri, Pushkar and Gowtham Selvaraj
Cast: R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath
IMDb rating: 8.2
Synopsis: Encounter cop Vikram (Madhavan) and his team are assigned to hunt down a ruthless gangster Vedha (Sethupathi). However, one fateful meeting with Vedha makes Vikram question if the former is the real culprit. As Vedha plays one mind game after the other, Vikram’s quest for truth gets challenging.
About the film: It is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi.
Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder
IMDb rating: 8
Synopsis: Nina (Portman) is a famous ballet dancer in a company at New York’s Lincoln Center, owned by the arrogant and manipulative director Thomas Leroy (Cassel). When a seductive rival (Kunis) threatens her position in the company, Nina pushes herself to the breaking point and soon loses her grip on reality.
Awards won: Best Actress (Portman) at the 83rd Academy Awards.
Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Sajjad Delafrooz
IMDb rating: 7.4
Synopsis: Dr Freddy Ginwala (Aaryan) is a shy and introverted dentist based in Mumbai. After being rejected by multiple women, Freddy falls for his patient Kainaaz (F), who confesses love to Freddy and informs him about her abusive husband, Rustom (Delafrooz). Freddy soon plans to get rid of Rustom, unbeknownst to Kainaaz’s own hidden agenda.
Directed by: Tony Scott
Cast: Gene Hackman, Will Smith, Jon Voight
IMDb rating: 7.3
Synopsis: When evidence concerning the murder of a Congressman ends up with an honest labour lawyer, Robert Clayton Dean (Smith), he is framed for the same murder. Robert then seeks help from ex-intelligence agent Edward “Brill” Lyle (Hackman) to get to the real culprit and prove his innocence.
Directed by: Drew Goddard
Cast: Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark O’Brien
IMDb rating: 7.1
Synopsis: It’s 1969 when seven strangers check in at the El Royale, a luxury hotel at the border of California and Nevada. As they settle into their rooms, the strangers — including a priest (Bridges), a hippie (Johnson), a cult leader (Hemsworth) and a bank robber (O’Brien) — discover that something is quite weird about the hotel and that the seven strangers are more than meets the eye.
About the film: It received multiple nominations at the 45th Saturn Awards for writing, acting, cinematography, and music.
Awards won: Best Thriller Film at the 45th Saturn Awards.
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara
IMDb rating: 7
Synopsis: Conman Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) joins a travelling carnival and soon befriends clairvoyant Zeena (Collette), her mentalist husband, Pete (Strathairn) and a mysterious psychologist (Blanchett). Together, they plan to con a dangerous tycoon, Ezra Grindle (Jenkins). Will things go as planned, or will the group deceive each other in the process?
About the film: It is based on a 1946 novel of the same name by American author William Lindsay Gresham.
Directed by: Kenneth Branagh
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz,, Willem Dafoe
IMDb rating: 6.5
Synopsis: It’s December 1935, and the Orient Express from Istanbul to England is stranded on railway tracks midway due to an avalanche. The next day, when a passenger is found dead in the compartment of renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh), the latter takes it upon himself to solve the case before the killer strikes again.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best suspense movie on Hotstar?
Some of the best suspense movies on Hotstar are Black Swan, Freddy, Drishyam, Murder on the Orient Express, Enemy of the State, Nightmare Alley and The Sixth Sense.
– Which is the best movie on Hotstar?
Some of the best movies to watch on Hotstar are Titanic, The Fault In Our Stars, Crush, Love Simon, Pink, Freddy, Nightmare Alley, No Exit and The Menu.
– Which is the highest-rated suspense thriller movie on Hotstar?
Some of the highest-rated suspense thriller movies on Hotstar are Vikram Vedha (IMDb rating: 8.2), Vikram (IMDb rating: 8.3), The Sixth Sense (IMDb rating: 8.2) and Drishyam (IMDb rating: 8.3).