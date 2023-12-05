Best suspense movies on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 7 and above

Crime, drama and thriller — if these are your most preferred genres to pick your films from, then this list, comprising the best suspense movies on Netflix with high IMDb ratings, is for you.

The streaming service has an unfathomable movie list pertaining to the genre and club subgenres like horror, crime, adventure and drama under it too.

Whether you are looking for a tense crime thriller like Drishyam (2015) or a mind-boggling psychological thriller like Forgotten (2017), you will find some of the best-rated suspense movies on Netflix. Although these films may not be heavy on blood, jump scares and gore like horror thriller movies, they definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

What makes these thriller and suspense films so impactful?

Some of the best films in this genre on Netflix experiment with narration and plotlines. Adept direction, crisp dialogues and charismatic actors are some key factors integral to a gripping suspense thriller.

For example, Badla (2019), which revolves around a couple taking revenge for wrongly killing their son, showcases powerful performances from Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh and Taapsee Pannu.

Titles like Gone Girl (2014), The Usual Suspects (1995), The Call (2020) and Andhadhun (2018) are some outstanding suspense movies with high ratings and success on Netflix that must be on your watchlist.

Other suspense movies that deserve a mention

Although some thriller movies could not rake up high IMDb ratings, they are known for their complex characters and exceptional storytelling. The OTT platform is also a one-stop solution for such fascinating titles.

Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game (2017) has a score of 6.5 but will rattle you to the core. Its plot revolves around a couple who rents a remote lake house and engages in passionate romance to spice up their marriage. However, while the young woman is handcuffed, her husband dies of a heart attack and what follows is a nerve-wracking sequence of events.

Bird Box (2018), starring Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, has a 6.6 rating. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force has wiped off a large portion of the population, a mother has to reach safety with her toddlers. The suspense grows as they are forced to make the journey blindfolded.

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022), based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name, has a 6.5 IMDb rating. One of the best thriller movies on Netflix, it revolves around a successful New York woman who seems to have it all. However, when a crime documentary director invites her, she is forced to confront a heinous incident from her past.

If you are in the mood for such tense and gripping plots with an impressive cast, we have some must-watch recommendations for you.

Here are some of the best IMDb-rated suspense movies on Netflix