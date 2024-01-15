15 of the best suspense thriller series on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 7 or above

From crime sagas to spy stories, the massive collection of the best suspense thriller series on Netflix makes up for a long list of binge-worthy TV dramas that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Every episode builds on the tension, piquing the curiosity of engrossed viewers. These are only some of the reasons that have helped these titles garner high IMDb ratings and critical acclaim.

Successful Netflix thriller shows with the highest viewing hours

When Squid Game was released in 2021, it went on to become one of the first Korean TV shows to smash records. As of 7 January 2024, it reigns at the top with 265,200,000 views and 2,205,200,000 hours watched, according to Netflix. Media reports state the show grossed nearly USD 900 million and is an unprecedented hit.

Taking the second spot is Money Heist: Part 4, which was released in 2020. The ultimate Spanish heist show, featuring incredible plot twists, thrilling action sequences and gripping performances by the cast, amassed 106,000,000 views with 710,200,000 hours watched.

Another popular international suspense thriller is the French title Lupin: Part 1 (2021-). Its first season ranks below Money Heist on the Netflix list, garnering 99,500,000 views with 396,300,000 hours watched.

In terms of Indian thrillers, Delhi Crime (2019-), is among the best crime titles. It won the 2020 International Emmy Award for Best Drama with Shefali Shah, who plays a deputy commissioner of police, being nominated for Best Performance by an Actress.

Aranyak (2021) and CAT (2022) are other gripping suspense thriller shows that make for a fascinating watch over one weekend.

Check out some of the highly rated suspense thriller series on Netflix with high IMDb ratings