15 of the best suspense thriller series on Netflix with an IMDb rating of 7 or above

From crime sagas to spy stories, the massive collection of the best suspense thriller series on Netflix makes up for a long list of binge-worthy TV dramas that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Every episode builds on the tension, piquing the curiosity of engrossed viewers. These are only some of the reasons that have helped these titles garner high IMDb ratings and critical acclaim.
Successful Netflix thriller shows with the highest viewing hours
When Squid Game was released in 2021, it went on to become one of the first Korean TV shows to smash records. As of 7 January 2024, it reigns at the top with 265,200,000 views and 2,205,200,000 hours watched, according to Netflix. Media reports state the show grossed nearly USD 900 million and is an unprecedented hit.
Taking the second spot is Money Heist: Part 4, which was released in 2020. The ultimate Spanish heist show, featuring incredible plot twists, thrilling action sequences and gripping performances by the cast, amassed 106,000,000 views with 710,200,000 hours watched.
Another popular international suspense thriller is the French title Lupin: Part 1 (2021-). Its first season ranks below Money Heist on the Netflix list, garnering 99,500,000 views with 396,300,000 hours watched.
In terms of Indian thrillers, Delhi Crime (2019-), is among the best crime titles. It won the 2020 International Emmy Award for Best Drama with Shefali Shah, who plays a deputy commissioner of police, being nominated for Best Performance by an Actress.
Aranyak (2021) and CAT (2022) are other gripping suspense thriller shows that make for a fascinating watch over one weekend.
Check out some of the highly rated suspense thriller series on Netflix with high IMDb ratings
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Mindhunter (2017-2019)
- Flower of Evil (2020)
- Ozark (2017-2022)
- CAT (2022)
- Money Heist (2017-2021)
- Bodyguard (2018-2024)
- How to Get Away With Murder (2014-2020)
- Squid Game (2021-)
- The Diplomat (2023)
- Aranyak (2021)
- You (2018-2024)
- Lupin (2021-)
- The Night Agent (2023-)
- Dear Child (2023)
- Fool Me Once (2024)
IMDb rate: 8.6
Created by: Joe Penhall
Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Sonny Valicenti, Cameron Britton
Episodes: 19
Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, two FBI agents Bill Tench (McCallany) and Holden Ford (Groff) of the Behavioral Science Unit interview serial killers to understand their mental conditions and what drives them to commit such heinous crimes. Each bone-chilling encounter with these killers helps them theorise their intentions which can be used to identify future killers and track down such crimes.
About the series: Mindhunter is a grave psychological suspense thriller which thrives on the plain yet cold interactions of the agents and the criminals. It is loosely based on real-life FBI agent John E. Douglas’ book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit and directed by David Fincher. However, several killers like Edmund Kemper (Britton) and Dennis Rader (Valicenti) did exist in the past.
IMDb rating: 8.6
Directed by: Kim Cheol-kyu
Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Seo Hyun-woo, Nam Gi-ae
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Baek Hee-sung (Lee) is a young man with a happy family. His wife Cha Ji-won (Moon) is a talented homicide detective with a thirst to solve even the most dire cases to get to the truth. While Hee-sung portrays the image of a great husband, father and business owner, he is hiding a dark secret. The facade begins to crumble when Ji-won takes on a case that unravels mysterious deaths from 15 years ago. As the suspense grows, her happy life is at stake.
Image: Courtesy Flower of Evil/ © tvN/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8.5
Created by: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner
Episodes: 44
Synopsis: Marty Byrde (Bateman), a financial advisor, and his wife Wendy (Linney) live happily in Chicago with their two kids. However, Marty moonlights as a money launderer. When things go wrong, he is forced to shift to the quiet Ozarks in Missouri and launder huge sums to appease a dangerous cartel. Here, they meet Ruth Langmore (Garner), a young woman belonging to the local criminal family. She becomes a part of their operations as they rise through the ranks of the crime world without tipping off the authorities.
About the series: With jump scares, gory scenes and cliffhangers, Ozark is one of the best suspense thrillers that show a real picture of the Mexican cartel. Besides acting, Bateman has directed several episodes, too.
Awards won: Garner has won the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. She also bagged the 2022, 2020 and 2019 Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Bateman won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 2019 event.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Jimmy Singh and Rupinder Chahal
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Abhishant Rana, Suvinder Vicky, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Hasleen Kaur, Danish Sood
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: After losing his parents at a very young age to terrorists in Punjab, Gurnam ‘Gary’ Singh (Hooda) works as a CAT, or police informer, to provide for his younger siblings. When his brother Sunny (Sood) is arrested for drug trafficking, Gurnam has to plead for help from his former acquaintance, cop Sehtab Singh (Rana). Will Gurnam give in to Sehtab’s plans to tackle a dangerous cartel in Punjab in exchange for his brother’s release?
IMDb rating: 8.2
Created by: Álex Pina
Cast: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán
Episodes: 41
Synopsis: A heist mastermind dubbed the Professor (Morte) hatches an elaborate plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. He hires eight thieves, each with a compelling record, who must carry out the impossible task while the police and military try to get behind them. The first season ends with the band entering a truce, but things blow up when Rio (Herrán) is arrested. The following seasons show how the Professor orchestrates another classic heist to take down the Bank of Spain.
About the series: It has given rise to spin-offs such as Berlin (2023) and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (2022). The hugely successful thriller suspense series was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2020. It was streamed 65 million times, states The Independent.
Awards won: Money Heist won ‘Best Drama Series’ at the 2018 International Emmy Awards among other accolades.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Created by: Jed Mercurio
Cast: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin
Episodes: 7
Synopsis: British police officer David Budd (Madden) is a war veteran, currently serving as a principal protection officer. He is assigned to protect the controversial British Home Secretary Julia Montague (Hawes). However, the tension becomes palpable when her political stand, ideologies and policies clash with his beliefs.
Awards won: Madden won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Created by: Peter Nowalk
Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry
Episodes: 90
Synopsis: Law professor Annalise Keating (Davis) is a brilliant defence law attorney who teaches a class on the subject of how to get away with murder. In the end, she selects five bright students to assist her with real-life cases. However, when a sorority girl is found dead, the entire group is entangled in the murder plot.
Awards won: Davis won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in the 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Image: Courtesy How To Get Away With Murder/ Photo by Mitch Haaseth/ABC – © 2017 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved./ IMDb
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Hoyeon, Oh Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: Having lost his job, Seong Gi-Hun (Lee) joins a secret survival game that gives participants a chance to win over USD 38 million cash prize. Although these are all popular Korean children’s games and the rules sound familiar, each comes with a deadly twist. The one surviving through the games takes home the prize money.
About the series: The show has been extremely important in popularising Korean content and created unprecedented records for Netflix shows. Additionally, it has influenced a real-life Squid Game Challenge in 2023 — a reality show where participants can win a cash prize by playing several games and challenges. The second season of the show is slated to release in 2024.
Award won: Squid Game won six Primetime Emmy Awards. Oh won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2022 Golden Globes.
IMDb rating: 8
Directed by: Debora Cahn
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: Ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler is unsuitable for her new job. However, she finds herself increasingly entangled in the tumultuous political atmosphere that strains her marriage with a popular politician Hal Wyler (Sewell). As the line between professional and personal lives blur, will Kate be able to navigate through it all?
IMDb rating: 7.8
Directed by: Vinay Waikul
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Meghna Malik, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: When a foreign teenage tourist goes missing in a misty hill town, local police officer Kasturi Dogra (Tandon) must join hands with her urban replacement Angad Malik (Chattopadhyay) to find the culprit behind the girl’s rape and murder. The two cops fight their own demons while hunting the truth amid political ploys and a long-forgotten murder myth lurking around.
Awards won: Tandon won Best Actress – Drama at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards.
IMDb rating: 7.7
Created by: Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti
Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle
Episodes: 41
Synopsis: Joe Goldberg (Badgley) goes to extreme, often creepy, lengths to prove his love and find the perfect girl for himself. A bookstore manager, Joe’s romantic obsession makes him resort to violence to remove any obstacle (read: person) that comes between him and his romantic interest. Even when he shifts base to start afresh, his obsessive tendencies lure him back into being a psychotic sociopath.
About the series: One of the best psychological thriller shows on Netflix, You thrives on how Joe becomes the villain in his own narrative. The more he justifies his killings, the more the suspense grows. It is based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel series of the same name. The fifth season, releasing in 2024, will be its final run.
IMDb rating: 7.5
Created by: George Kay
Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella
Episodes: 17
Synopsis: Assene Diop (Sy) is a gentleman thief and a master of disguise who seeks to take revenge from a wealthy family for his father’s death. Amid tense situations with his wife and caring for his son, Assene is constantly on the run to evade police and carry out his ploys.
About the series: The French series became a chart-topper when it debuted in 2021. The character of Assene Diop takes inspiration from Maurice Leblanc’s book Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar, although there is a lot of creative freedom and differences in the plots.
IMDb rating: 7.5
Created by: Shawn Ryan
Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola
Episodes: 11
Synopsis: Peter Sutherland (Basso) is a junior FBI agent who works in the White House’s basement. He is responsible for an emergency “Night Action” telephone that never rings. However, one night when it did ring, it turned his life upside down. Suspense heightens as a dark web of conspiracy takes him to the Oval Office.
About the series: The espionage suspense thriller on Netflix is based on Matthew Quirk’s book of the same name.
IMDb rating: 7.3
Directed by: Isabel Kleefeld
Cast: Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Sammy Schrein, Jeanne Goursaud
Episodes: 11
Synopsis: Lena Beck (Riedle) lives in harrowing conditions in captivity with 12-year-old Hannah (Naila Schuberth) and eight-year-old Jonathan (Sammy Schrein). Isolated from the outside world, they have strict routines with measured food given out by the children’s father, who remains anonymous. One night, Lena manages to escape but gets into a brutal accident. In the hospital, she is accompanied by Hannah who is unscathed. As the child begins to reveal dark secrets and glimpses of their past, a police officer opens a missing case from 13 years ago.
About the series: The series is based on a novel written by Romy Hausmann’s novel Liebes Kind. It has received a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
IMDb rating: 7
Directed by: David Moore
Cast: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Danya Griver, Daniel Burt
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: Maya Stern (Keegan) is a single mother who is reeling from the brutal murder of her husband Joe (Armitage). She installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her kids while away. However, she is shocked to see a man in her house — her husband whom she thought was dead. While Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Akhtar) takes on the case, he grapples with his own secrets. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece Abby (Griver) and nephew Daniel (Burt) probe into their mother Claire’s (Maya’s sister) death. Are the two events connected?
About the series: Fool Me Once is based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name.
(Hero image: Courtesy Mindhunter/ © Netflix/ IMDb ; Feature image: Courtesy Ozark/ Photo by Jackson Davis/Netflix/ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the best suspense series on Netflix currently?
Mindhunter, Flower of Evil, Ozark, Delhi Crime, Squid Game and CAT are some of the highest-rated suspense series on Netflix.
-What Hindi thrillers to watch on Netflix?
Some of the best Hindi thrillers on Netflix include Delhi Crime, Aranyak and House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021).
-Which one is the #1 thriller movie in Bollywood?
The best Bollywood thriller movies are Drishyam (2015,2018), Andhadhun (2018), Kahaani (2012) and A Wednesday (2008), among other titles.