Corporate web series you need to watch if you are excited for The Office Reboot

Running a business takes a team to manage everything well, but you only need some free time to watch a good corporate web series. This genre has many fans and shows like The Office (2005), Suits (2011), and Silicon Valley (2014) have proved that shows based on corporate life can work really well globally. Since we all work in similar office environments or corporate settings, everyone can relate to the situations, challenges, and characters depicted in web series on corporate life.
What also works is that corporate life often involves bureaucratic absurdities, office politics, and everyday challenges that are more than often depicted in a humorous or satirical manner in corporate web series. Web series on corporate life effectively capture the humour in these situations that can resonate with audiences, providing both entertainment and a sense of catharsis.
Web series on office life often delve into complex characters and their personal and professional struggles as well. Watching characters evolve and overcome challenges can be compelling and keep viewers invested in the storylines. Successful business web series often have strong writing and talented actors who bring the characters to life. Compelling dialogue and believable performances can elevate the material, making it more appealing to the audience.
Another thing that works for web series on corporate life is the fact as workplace culture evolves, by reflecting on current issues and trends in society, web series on office life capture these changes profoundly making it particularly relevant and interesting to viewers. Some business web series also use the corporate setting to make social and political commentary. They address issues such as gender inequality, workplace discrimination, and ethical dilemmas, sparking important conversations among viewers.
Now with the news of The Office Reboot arriving soon, fans have gone back to watching the best episodes of the show. However, while you’re at it, there are so many other business web series based on office life that you can check out.
10 best web series on corporate life that you should binge-watch
1 /10
Developed by: Greg Daniels
Cast: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, Catherine Tate
No. of episodes: 201 episodes
Release date: 24 March 2005 – 16 May 2013
Synopsis: This mockumentary sitcom offers a humorous portrayal of office life, focusing on the everyday lives of office employees working at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company under the management of Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
More about the show: The series finale was viewed by an estimated 5.7 million viewers across the globe.
2 /10
Created by: Matthew Weiner
Cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Maggie Siff, John Slattery, Robert Morse, Jared Harris, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré
No. of episodes: 92 episodes
Release date: 19 July 2007 – 17 May 2015
Synopsis: Set in the 1960s, this series provides a glimpse into the world of advertising agencies including the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce on Madison Avenue in New York City. It delves into the personal and professional lives of the people working in the agency.
More about the show: Mad Men received many awards including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.
3 /10
Created by: Victor Fresco
Cast: Jay Harrington, Portia de Rossi, Andrea Anders, Jonathan Slavin, Malcolm Barrett, Isabella Acres
No. of episodes: 26 episodes
Release date: 18 March 2009 – 24 August 2010
Synopsis: A satirical sitcom centred around the employees of a high-tech, soulless research conglomerate of Veridian Dynamics. It revolves around Ted Crisp (Jay Harrington), a single father and the head of a research and development department at the company. The show pokes fun at corporate culture and bureaucracy through narrations done by Ted about the daily activities of the company.
More about the show: Despite getting positive reviews, the show’s debut pulled in only 5.64 million viewers. It continued to have extremely low ratings, which led to the show being officially cancelled after season 2.
4 /10
Created by: Aaron Korsh
Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl
No. of episodes: 134 episodes
Release date: 23 June 2011 – 25 September 2019
Synopsis: This legal drama revolves around a college dropout named Mike (Patrick J. Adams) who starts practising law at a prestigious law firm in New York City despite lacking a legal degree. He is discovered by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) after he shows off his photographic memory and is recruited by the managing partner, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres).
More about the show: Throughout its nine seasons, Suits was nominated for numerous awards, including individual attention for Torres and Adams.
5 /10
Created by: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky
Cast: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang.
No. of episodes: 53 episodes
Release date: 6 April 2014 – 8 December 2019
Synopsis: A comedy series that satirises the startup culture of Silicon Valley. It follows Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and a group of software developers who struggle to keep their startup named Pied Piper afloat in the tech mecca of Northern California while facing competition from larger establishments.
More about the show: Silicon Valley bagged five consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.
6 /10
Created by: The Viral Fever (TVF)
Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Maanvi Gagroo, Riddhi Dogra
No. of episodes: 10 episodes
Release date: 10 June 2015 – present
Synopsis: The story follows four friends — Naveen Bansal (Naveen Kasturia), Jitendra “Jitu” Maheshwari (Jitendra Kumar), Yogendra Kumar “Yogi” Pandey (Arunabh Kumar) and Saurabh Mandal (Abhay Mahajan). Tired of their demanding 9-5 jobs, the gang decides to quit their jobs and develop their own start-up company. During this journey, the four rediscover what they really want in life as they tackle several difficulties in getting their start-up idea off the ground.
More about the show: The show is highly appreciated by the Hindi audience and has developed a cult status.
7 /10
Created by: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin
Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Corey Stoll, Daniel Breaker, Sakina Jaffrey
No. of episodes: 81 episodes
Release date: 17 January 2016 – present
Synopsis: This drama series explores the world of high finance and the power politics of New York investment firms. It portrays the conflict between a U.S. Attorney named Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and a hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) after Bobby accumulates wealth and power through aggressive tactics.
More about the show: It was the first American TV series to have a non-binary character, Taylor Mason (played by Asia Kate Dillon).
8 /10
Created by: Ben Ketai
Cast: Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Ron Perlman, Mira Sorvino, Addison Timlin
No. of episodes: 30 episodes
Release date: 6 September 2016 – 1 November 2018
Synopsis: The series follows three strangers who develop an intelligent yet contentious tech idea centred on digital currency. While the three do not fit the mould of tech entrepreneurs, they invent a digital currency named GenCoin, after which a crooked FBI agent decides to go to any lengths to take them down.
More about the show: Despite the success, the series was not renewed for a fourth season.
9 /10
Created by: Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman
Cast: Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, Aparna Nancherla, Lance Reddick
No. of episodes: 26 episodes
Release date: 17 January 2018 – 26 August 2020
Synopsis: A dark comedy series that takes a humorous look at office life in an uneventful multinational corporation Hampton DeVille. It satirises the mundane and absurd aspects of modern corporate culture through the miserable lives of two tyrannised employees of the company.
More about the show: Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman guest starred as their Corporate characters in their successive series titled This Fool.
10 /10
Created by: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Cast: Marisa Abela, Myha’la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Alex Alomar Akpobome
No. of episodes: 16 episodes
Release date: 9 November 2020 – present
Synopsis: The show revolves around a group of young graduates including Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), and Augustus “Gus” Sackey (David Jonsson), contending for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a reputed investment bank in London in the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse.
More about the show: The series was renewed for a third season in October 2022.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What web series is based on the life of corporate employees?
Shows like The Office (2005), Mad Men (2007), and Corporate (2018) are based on the lives of corporate employees.
– Which is the most viewed web series?
Game of Thrones (2011), Stranger Things (2016), The Walking Dead (2010), Money Heist (2017), and Mirzapur (2011) are some of the most viewed web series.
– What web series should I watch?
You can stream all sorts of web series ranging in genres like romance, comedy, horror, action and more on digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+ and more.
