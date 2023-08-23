Who were the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and where are they now?

Bigg Boss is one of those shows whose popularity has only grown over the years. About to embark on its 17th season, the show has been running successfully for 16 seasons now. After recently wrapping up the second season of their OTT version, the makers are getting fans ready for Bigg Boss 17. Before that, here’s a look at where the Bigg Boss 16 contestants are now.

Bigg Boss 16 started in 2022 and became the undisputed king of TRPs and popularity. As rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the season in a power-packed finale episode, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary were the runners up of the season. But apart from these three, there were many other contestants. Wonder where they are and what are they doing now? Let us tell you.

Where are the Bigg Boss 16 contestants now?

MC Stan

The winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is also a rapper, composer, music producer, and sound engineer. After winning the show, he went on to perform in music shows across the country. His most recent album Shana Bann featuring a number of tracks is already a hit and is ruling the rap charts.

Shiv Thakare

One of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Shiv Thakare won everyone’s hearts while on the show. After his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Thakare is being currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty, where he is performing daring stunts.

Shalin Bhanot

Another very strong contender on the show was Shalin Bhanot, who has been in the entertainment industry for years now. He was one of the Top 5 finalists and currently he is appearing in the Ekta Kapoor-directed fantasy show, Bekaboo, where he plays the role of Ranav (Rakshas).

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The best part about appearing on Bigg Boss is the screen time and exposure it gives these actors. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one such Bigg Boss 16 contestant who made it big in the industry. She bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee’s upcoming film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta

The duo were seen on Bigg Boss 16, after which they both bagged the next project of Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s production house. While Ankit Gupta has been finalised to play the lead, Gautam Singh Vig will play the second lead on the musical show titled Junooniyat.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

A Bigg Boss 16 runner up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had become a favourite in the house. After the show ended, she moved to Mumbai from Jaipur and has a number of projects in the pipeline. She hasn’t appeared in anything yet, but her fans are eager to see her on the screen again.

Sumbul Touqeer

Already a known name in the television circuit, this Bigg Boss 16 contestant impressed Ektaa Kapoor with her audition in the house. She was last seen making an appearance in the show Dear Ishq, where she played the role of a social media influencer.

Abdu Rozik

Everyone’s favourite singer, Abdu Rozik was loved by one and all. Even though he did not win the show, he definitely won hearts. After his Bigg Boss stint ended, he kept recording more numbers. He is, reportedly, all set to appear in Big Brother UK. He had immediately said yes when the makers had approached him.

Tina Dutta

The popular television actress was reportedly the second highest-paid actress on Bigg Boss 16. Even though she finished in the seventh position, there has been no dearth of projects for her. Currently she is starring in Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum alongside Jay Bhanushali.

Soundarya Sharma

A professionally trained actor from the New York Film Academy, Soundarya Sharma was another popular contestant on the show. She was last seen in Ranchi Diaries, along with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill, where she played an important role.

Archana Gautam

After becoming a household name on the show, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant is now taking time out to focus on herself. She is reading a lot of books and taking tuitions to keep herself busy.

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan was the Bollywood connection on Bigg Boss 16. He was accused in the MeToo movement by several girls, after which he stepped down as the director of Housefull 4. However, he was one of the strongest contestants on the show, but not much is known about what he’s doing these days.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who are the Bigg Boss 16 contestants?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants were Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan.

– Who got highest votes in Bigg Boss 16?

MC Stan got the highest votes in Bigg Boss 16.

– Who are Bigg Boss 16 finalists?

The Bigg Boss 16 finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan.