Bigg Boss season 17: List of contestants you can expect to see

Bigg Boss has achieved a cult status and its fans are the most loyal among any other reality TV show you will find in India. Ahead of the 17th season, we have deets on the rumoured contestants this year, and we cannot keep calm. Here’s a list of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants who might (or might not) appear this season.

While Bigg Boss is always full of unscripted drama, twists and turns, the one thing fans stay the most excited about is the list of participants who are going to appear that season. Winning the Bigg Boss title comes with a lot of fame and opportunities for sure, but even contestants who don’t take home the trophy get a lot of love and recognition. The show has had some iconic contestants over the years, like Rakhi Sawant, Dolly Bindra, Shehnaaz Gill, and more. As there are rumours and speculations about who all could be contestants on Bigg Boss 17, let’s take a look.

List of rumoured Bigg Boss season 17 contestants

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

TV’s popular bahu Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to be joining this season of Bigg Boss with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She gained quite a momentum for her role in Kangana Ranaut’s 2019 outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Surbhi Jyoti

A popular face on Indian television, Surbhi Jyoti is the next Bigg Boss 17 contestant to watch out for. She has appeared in many shows like Qubool Hai, Tanhaiyaan, and her last successful stint was the popular show Naagin. It will be interesting to see such a successful television actress battle it out with housemates for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma

We all love a good real-life love story that started on the sets of a movie or TV show. The next set of Bigg Boss 17 contestants are one such reel-turned-real life couple who won our hearts on the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and then got married. Rumour has it that we might see this couple on the show this season.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

If cuteness had a picture, this couple would be it. Millennials will forever remember them as Gunjan and Samrat from the popular TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum that we all grew up watching as kids. This real-life couple might also be seen on Bigg Boss 17.

Nyra Banerjee

Madhuurima Banerjee, aka Nyra Banerjee, is an Indian actress who is majorly seen in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies. Her Insta bio reads “Living a miraculous life” and we agree. The South actress might be seen as the next Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Isha Malviya

Popular fashion influencer, model, and actor Isha Malviya’s name has been coming up in this season’s possible Bigg Boss contestants for a while now. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, the actress has appeared on TV shows like Udaariyaan, Namak Issk Ka, and the Bengali show Swapno Dana.

Munawar Faruqui

A stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has been in the news for quite some time now. In 2022, he appeared as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut‘s reality television show Lock Upp Season 1 and emerged as the winner. It will be interesting to see how he performs on Bigg Boss 17.

Indira Krishna

The Indian actress who has been a popular face in movies and TV shows, she has appeared in shows like Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Afsar Bitiya, Firangi Bahu, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saavi Ki Savaari and more. She is speculated to be a Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Armaan Malik

Popular Youtuber Armaan Malik might also be seen this season. As Youtubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan dominated Bigg Boss OTT 2, we can expect to see more digital content creators in the upcoming seasons of the show.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When Bigg Boss 17 will start?

Bigg Boss 17 will start from 15 October, 9 pm onwards.

-Who are Bigg Boss 17 contestants?

While there is still no confirmation on the final list of contestants, there are speculations on who the contestants could be this season.

-Who gives Bigg Boss voice?

Atul Kapoor is the real man behind the Bigg Boss’s voice.