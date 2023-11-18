6 times when Bigg Boss played cupid and kickstarted love stories

Reality television has a unique way of bringing people together in unexpected ways, and Bigg Boss is a prime example of that. Perhaps no other show exemplifies this phenomenon more than Bigg Boss. Having brought people together for years now, today we are looking at all the romances that started in the Bigg Boss house.

The Indian reality show based on Big Brother has not only been a platform for drama, conflicts, and friendships but has also witnessed the birth of several romances over the years. Some of them culminated into marriage, while others ended once the couples left the Bigg Boss house. In this article, we explore the love stories that began in the house.

Romances that kicked off in the Bigg Boss house

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon in Season 7

One of the most iconic couples to emerge from the Bigg Boss house was Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon. The sparks and chemistry between them were evident from the beginning, and their love story unfolded with all the drama and intensity characteristic of the show. Despite facing criticism and controversies, the couple’s bond only grew stronger while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. They continued their relationship outside the house for a while too, before going separate ways.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel in Season 8

What happens when a successful TV actor and a successful model are locked inside a house for months? Sparks fly! That’s exactly what happened with Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel in the Bigg Boss house. They met, were instantly attracted to each other and pretty soon, they were inseparable in no time. They fell in love and were going strong outside the house, unless fate intervened and they went their separate ways.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares in Season 8

Bigg Boss Season 8 saw the unconventional pairing of Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares that nobody saw coming. Their relationship raised eyebrows due to the age difference and the unexpected nature of their connection. While their romance did not extend beyond the show, it remains a memorable chapter in the history of Bigg Boss, showing that love can bloom even in the most unlikely circumstances.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in Season 9



Prince Narula, often referred to as the “reality show king,” found not only victory in Bigg Boss Season 9 but also love. His romance with fellow contestant Yuvika Chaudhary blossomed onscreen and continued to flourish outside the house. The couple was affectionately known as Privika by their fans, and they are one of the most loved and successful couples of Bigg Boss. They eventually tied the knot in a grand ceremony and are still going strong.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Season 13

The Bigg Boss house in this season witnessed an intense and heartfelt connection between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Asim, a model, and Himanshi, a Punjabi actress, became a favourite with the viewers due to their genuine emotions and support for each other. Despite facing a lot of challenges, their love prevailed, and the couple continues to be a power couple.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in Season 15

They are one of the most talked about couples in the telly world today and are often seen and papped together. But did you know their love story started in the Bigg Boss house? Both Karan and Tejasswi were quite well known in the television world, but they had no connection until they met on the show. Once they met, they were instantly drawn to each other and their chemistry grabbed eyeballs. As Tejasswi Prakash went on to win the show, Karan Kundrra stood by her like a strong pillar of support. They are still going strong till date.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb